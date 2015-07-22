Manchester United 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes: First goals from Pereira and Memphis get second win for Reds

Manchester United got a second win in as many games on their pre-season tour of the USA with Memphis Depay and Andreas Pereira scoring their first goals for the club.

Juan Mata began the scoring after a quiet first half an hour, curling a shot off the right post before Memphis pounced on a loose pass and finished calmly.

Fata-Alashe grabbed one back just before half time with Salinas providing the goal after a great run near the byline.

Pereira, playing as a centre-forward, got on the end of a Jesse Lingard cross well, heading down into the right corner to finish off a well worked move.

The game concluded quietly after, United keeping possession instead of looking for more goals.

Memphis and Wayne Rooney began the game for United, immediately playing the ball backwards to begin a spell of possession for Louis van Gaal’s side, the ever present focus for United under the Dutchman.

With the starting line up the same as against Club America, three new signings playing, United looked comfortable on the ball, first giving it away after two minutes.

Shaw gifted the ball away in a moment's lapse of concentration, San Jose breaking quickly. Garcia's cross to the striker was dealt with by Phil Jones and the pitch looked to make it bounce up slightly.

United then came close, with Memphis' flair producing more than a slip up. He swerved in and out, bobbing from left to right with ease before cutting away from his defender and shooting powerfully , but straight at the keeper.

Ashley Young sent a wonderful ball to Shaw who drove at it with great speed, bursting away from his marker and delivered a great ball to Rooney and Memphis in the box, but both watched it dribble past them and into San Jose possession.

Shaw and young combine well on left for United

Another great ball from Young came into Morgan Schneiderlin in the area this time, with the Frenchman heading from the opposite side where he scored against Club America last week. His header was deflected away from the goal, but again his presence in the box looked huge.

Shaw was caught looking sleepy in defence as San Jose launched an attack, yet he quickly noticed his error and made up for it with an excellently timed challenge after running back at great speed. Just one of a collection of proofs that his training program ahead of pre-season to lose weight has paid off hugely. The youngster looks in fine shape at fine speeds, combining well with Ashley Young on the left, overlapping at speed.

United continued to produce chances but nothing worthy of 'clear cut' and nothing producing anything near a goal. In stark contrast to last year's tour where LA Galaxy were hit for 7 by United, the Reds looked calm in possession but only an average level of danger in attack.

Juan Mata gives United deserved lead

Yet that changed with a little burst of inspiration from Juan Mata. The ever composed Spaniard recieved the ball from Young on the edge of the area, took a step forward with it before curling it magnificentally into the right post and in. Memphis looked to have got a touch on it but the ball had flown straight past him, Mata the piece to spur United on.

Memphis doubles Reds' lead with great anticipation

The momentum helped hugely. With more freedom being a goal up, physcologically and more nervousness for San Jose being a goal down, Memphis pounced on a loose pass from Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi before shaping up fantastically in front of the goalkeeper and curling it past him again.

United continued to press on at the San Jose goal, knowing that all ten outfield players were being substituted off at half time.

Fata-Alashe pulls one back for San Jose

Ttrying to prove everything in only a few minutes proved costly. Having been excellent in attack, combining well with Shaw and Depay, Young fell asleep in defence as he let Shea Salinas get to the byline, having run down the right flank. Salinas produced some great footwork to nip in and out of two players, played it back to Fata-Alashe who gratefully swept it home with a strecthed out leg.

Mata had a fantastic chance to get his second at the very end of the first period, Shaw playing to Memphis and Memphis playing Mata on the edge of the area. But his shot was straight at the goalkeeper and saved easily.

Second half United XI: Johnstone, McNair, Smalling, Evans, Blackett; Schweinsteiger, Herrera; Lingard, Pereira; Januzaj, Wilson.

Sherrod bursted down the right flank at the start of the second half, playing a great ball centrally but it had too much power and Mike Pelos, just signed for the Earthquakes from Liverpool, took a poor touch into the hands of Johnstone.

Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, James Wilson and Adnan Januzaj all started as the front four, all coming through United's youth system. Pereira had a freekick cleared as all four looked effervesent in the early stages of the second half. Herrera, in midfield with Schweinsteiger behind them, also looked good. In contrast to last week where he played very deep, he pressed high against the San Jose defence when they had possession before sitting very much in the middle of the park.

As in last week's game against Club America, Pereira shone amongst the many youth players, always shouting for the ball, confident at any position on the pitch.

With passing the only real sight to behold, one far from interesting, Pereira and Lingard livened things up by taking United's lead back to two.

Pereira heads brilliantly to extend United lead

A neat backheel came to Lingard who delivered an excellent cross, right onto Pereira's head who was positioned perfectly in the centre-forward role, heading down into the right corner.

Mike Pelosi had a chance to make his San Jose game against United special, the former-Liverpool player getting a great chance in huge amounts of space, Evans and Smalling failing to close him down. Yet he leant back too far as he struck it and it whistled over Johnstone's crossbar.

Passing and more passing may not have been the focus for United bt it certainly appeared to be for a lengthy spell of time as neither side could make anything, neither side doing anything with speed to make anything.

Nothing happened in the final stages, Bastian Schweinsteiger continued to control the game from the base of midfield but it fizzled out to an unspectacular end.