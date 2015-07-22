Four Strikers that Tottenham could still sign this summer

It is an age old cliché that strikers are always the first to be snapped up when the transfer window opens, but it is a cliché that has systematically haunted Tottenham Hotspur for successive transfer windows.

Emmanuel Adebayor, Roberto Soldado and even Louis Saha are all examples of Spurs complete and utter failure to secure a strong and reliable striker over the years and time is once again running out for the North London club for another season.

If Daniel Levy and Co. truly want the club to surpass one of the current established clubs in the top four, they are going to have to invest some money in a new forward that is not just a stop gap, but a genuinely prolific scorer.

There have been small saving graces for the club in the forms of Harry Kane and Gareth Bale in recent seasons, but both were the result of a substantial advance in potential that can't be consistently replicated. Put simply, Tottenham need to buy a front man that not only fills a gap when Kane is injured, but can consistently push the young Englishman and maybe even become a first choice striker in the coming seasons.

The problem is with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Robin van Persie all finding themselves at new clubs, is it too late for Spurs?

The Safe Choice - Charlie Austin

The first thing to consider when targeting any player is their availability and there seems to be no doubt that the man who single-handedly gave QPR fans something to cheer about last season is available for purchase.

London Evening Standard suggest that the Englishman has been approached by various clubs like West Ham United and Newcastle United, who have been told that it would take a bid in the region of £15 million to prise away QPR's star man after their descent into the Championship.

The price is a snip in today's market for a 26-year old Englishman who scored 18 goals in last years Premier League - with the calibre of clubs that are currently interested in his signature suggesting that it wouldn't take much effort on the part of the White Hart Lane club to secure the services of one of last seasons surprise packages.

The very fact that a deal is yet to materialise shows reluctance by Spurs to bring in the frontman to add to their strikeforce. Although prolific in front of goal, Charlie Austin’s build up play is rather more lack lustre, with the R's man teeing up only five assists last season - a stat that pales in comparison to his strike rate.

All in all, Austin would be a solid signing for Spurs and one that could be made very late into the transfer window, but a combination of his style of play and the risk in signing such a newly emergent star, may see Mauricio Pochettino look elsewhere for back up.

The Investment - Saido Berahino

With an eye for goal, solid Premier League experience and a bucket load of potential, Saido Berahino is definitely someone that Pochettino will be keeping tabs on.

The Baggies however seem a little more reluctant to part with their wonder kid than QPR but a bid of £20 million may be enough to turn the young Englishman’s head.

After a good season with West Brom, in which he scored 20 goals overall, the frontman will be in high demand and Tottenham would be wise to snap him up before another good season sees him catch the eye of some of the bigger Premier League clubs.

In terms of play style, much like Austin, Berahino is an instinctive finisher but with a bit more maturity his build up play could become some of the best in the league. Another advantage is the Baggies strikers’ familiarity with Kane with whom he has played with for several years at England U21 level and his ability to slot in behind Spurs first choice striker.

The only downside to snapping up the Englishman is the possibility of him struggling to truly make an impact at a top six club and Tottenham can seldom afford anymore high profile flops.

The Guarantee – Edin Dzeko

One of the Premier League's most reliable strikers could soon be on the move with Manchester City apparently willing to listen to offers for the Bosnian international super sub.

The powerful forward's stats at City have been nothing short of impressive, netting 50 goals in 130 appearances despite never truly securing the number one striker spot.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal are readying a bid for City’s long time third choice man and this will present Spurs with a chance to get one over on their North London rivals while securing a striker of true Premier League talent.

With Dzeko available for a fee of around £15 million, there is very little downside to Spurs making an offer for the Bosnian international. The major issue comes in the form of the likelihood of them securing his signature if he is available with a host of top clubs likely to be monitoring his situation.

Ultimately, Dzeko would be a fantastic signing for the North London club but to secure a player of his Premier League quality, Spurs may have to pay a premium.

The Shot in The Dark – Pedro

With clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich seemingly in the mix, this one is truly a shot in the dark.

It is widely believed that Barcelona’s ‘one club man’ Pedro could become available to the right club for the right price during the closing stages of this transfer window. At a push Spurs could probably scrape together the right price but whether they would ever be the right club is highly questionable.

The pace, finishing and skill of the Barcelona man will make it worth the North London clubs time to at least try to secure his signature and with their North London rivals completing the signings of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in recent seasons, any bid for the Spaniard may be a shot in the dark for Pochettino’s club but ultimately it will be a shot worth taking.