Leeds forward Sharp nears Blades switch

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sell 29-year-old striker Billy Sharp to Sheffield United for his third spell at the South Yorkshire club, according to the Yorkshire Post.

Leeds seem to be willing to allow the forward to leave due to the player being surplus to requirements at Leeds, as they have eight registered strikers at the club currently.

Sharp has been consistently linked with a return to the Blades ever since Nigel Adkins took over as boss at Bramall Lane and has also been also linked with recently-relegated Wigan Athletic, who look to bounce back to the Championship.

The deal originally hit a stumbling block

The deal hit the rocks when the Blades were not willing to pay Sharp's wages with Leeds reluctant to subsidise the rest of his wages untill his contract runs out at Elland Road.

Leeds, who have been chasing a winger to play in coach Uwe Rösler's favoured 4-3-3 formation, wanted Scot Jamie Murphy as part of the deal. Despite this, the Bristol Post claim Murphy won't be involved in the deal.

Admiration from Adkins

The current Blades boss has worked with Sharp before at Scunthorpe United, with the forward scoring 32 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for him. Adkins has stated that he has "always admired" Sharp, evidently showing interest in the 29-year-old.

The striker, currently in Austria for pre-season, is reportedly on his way home now to undergo a medical at the Blades. If the move is completed Sharp will become Adkins' second signing as Blades boss, joining winger Martyn Woolford from Millwall.

Adkins will be hoping the signing of Sharp, for an undisclosed fee, will inspire them to promotion from League One, where they've been for the last four years.

Meanwhile at Leeds, they will now look at other options for that troublesome left-wing spot. SC Bastia winger Floyd Ayite and Brazillian winger Rapheal Martinho have been linked with the club, but with nothing concrete as of yet.