Chelsea complete Pantic signing

Today, Chelsea FC have announced the signing of Partizan Belgrade teenage sensation Danilo Pantic. Although there was no fee announced in the official press release, it is suggested that the London club payed around 1.25 million pounds for the signature.

Even though he did not get much playing time for the Serbian giants, Chelsea still thought highly enough of him to snatch up at such a young age like they have been doing for the last few years with other young footballers from around the globe.

To Vitesse

Like many of the southwest London budding stars, Pantic will be moving to Netherlands club Vitesse Arnhem for the upcoming season.

While many football fans and experts around the world are not partial to the idea of sending, essentially, a whole squad on loan, it is good for their development because they will get first team experience in a very good league.

"I hope I can show my value at Vitesse in the coming moseason. I am honored at the faith both clubs have shown in me," he stated in the official release.

International experience

At just 18 years of age, Pantic has already made 12 appearances for the Serbian under-19 national team, scoring twice in his debut and has captained them as well.

He also scored once in four appearances for the u17s between 2012 and 2013 before being promoted to the next level of youth football on the international stage.

Style of Play

Standing at 180 cm, he is somewhat taller than the prototypical number tens around the country, but the Ruma-born product has all the abilities a no. 10 has to have in order to make it at the very top.

Pantic uses his pace and skillfness to elude any defender in his way. The space that he creates by his technical ability opens up passing lanes and his vision and perfectly weighted passes create multiple opportuniteds for his teammates all match long.