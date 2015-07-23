Score Liverpool - Malaysia in Pre-Season Friendly 2015 (1-1)

16:00. Well, that'll be all for this afternoon - as the Reds pick up some medals for their part in Kuala Lumpur. Rather meaningless, but a nice gesture all the same. That concludes an indifferent night's work for Liverpool - who were forced to settle for a draw after creating a glut of chances, none of which proved to be very clear-cut. Patrick Wleh's excellent strike gave the hosts the lead early into the first-half, before Jordon Ibe smashed his side level with a fine strike on his weaker foot - but neither side could find the winner after half-time. Another good work-out for the Reds to end their 2015-16 pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia. We'll have plenty of reaction to today's game, and the tour on a whole, in the coming hours and days. Thanks for joining us for today's game, as Liverpool drew 1-1 with the Malaysia XI in Kuala Lumpur. Enjoy the rest of your day.

15:58. All in all, the Reds should and could have ended their tour with a fourth successive win - but they were forced to settle for a draw. Liverpool will now fly back to England tomorrow, before facing HJK Helsinki on Saturday 1st August in their penultimate pre-season friendly. There, fans can look forward to the first-team bows of Benteke and Firmino, whilst Can and Coutinho are also likely to return. We'll have live coverage of that, and the Reds' clash with Swindon Town the next day.

15:55. Bit of fatigue certainly evident amongst Rodgers' charges today. They dominated, but never really made enough of their chances - only forcing the Malaysian goalkeeper into a few unconvincing saves. They will be a bit disappointed with that, but the manner in which they largely controlled the game and got the opportunity to test out a number of different formations with a few youngsters getting some minutes under their belt was promising.

15:53. Jordon Ibe's thunderbolt ensures that the Reds take some positives away from their final game in Kuala Lumpur. Again, the 19-year-old was the stand-out performer. Speaking to LFCTV, he says: "I was definitely pleased with my goal. The gaffer has been working with me in training about scoring goals and getting shots away."

15:51. Undoubtedly Liverpool's worst performance of the tour, even though their opponents gave it their best efforts. But important to remember that it is still pre-season, and there's plenty more work to be done before the Reds take on Stoke in just over two weeks' time. That includes the additions of Firmino, Benteke, Coutinho and Can - all of whom will be in contention for starting spots on the opening day.

15:48. There we have it. Patrick Wleh celebrates on the bench, after his goal helds hold the Reds to a draw. It was another good work-out, but Liverpool will be disappointed with their inability to kill off the game. They had an abundance of opportunities to do so, but constantly wasted their chances - with Lovren and Origi the two biggest culprits. As a result, they're held to a 1-1 draw to bring to an end their 100% record of their tour of the Far East and Australia so far. They remain undefeated though, if that counts for anything.

FT: Malaysia XI 1-1 Liverpool.

90+4' The Reds pile on some late pressure, as Ibe beats his man to the byline but as always - Bikana is there to head away. He's been in the way of everything the away side have thrown at them today.

90+3' Seems like there'll be no penalties or extra-time then, just a boring old draw. Disappointing that the Reds haven't left their tour with a 100% record, as Bogdan is forced into a strong save before Liverpool counter - but Ibe's cross flies out of play across the other flank.

90+2' The Malaysia XI still pressing high, but almost to their own detriment - as Lallana finds his way into space before finding Henderson, who overhits his return ball.

90+1' Lallana's cross comes to nothing, as four minutes of added time are announced.

90' Milner's ball almost finds Lallana, but it's headed out for a corner. Before it's taken, Milner will be replaced by Chirivella.

89' Maguire uses his pace to get forward and put a cross into the box, but it's just a yard or so behind all of his team-mates.

88' Little life left in this clash as it peters out into the final stages. Not sure what's going to happen to that nice shiny plate if no winner is decided. Unless there's going to be a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner...

87' Everything just seems so effortless for Ibe, who has only strengthened his credentials today. He's been, by far and away, Liverpool's best player of the game. So much so, it's difficult to count how many take-ons he's completed.

86' As it the norm, those substitutions have stolen a good 15 minutes from this tie - and there's not long left for either side to find the goal to settle this game, though Ibe is as hungry as ever - flying down the left before his cross from the byline is blocked by Thiago Junior.

85' Five minutes left, and we're still level. The Reds have threatened to find a winner throughout this second 45, but they've still not. Meanwhile, there's going to be another sub. Yes, ANOTHER sub. Kumaahran replacing Chad, who has just taken a knock from Skrtel.

83' Corner for the hosts, but not before Kuang Yong replaces Roslan. From the set-piece, Bogdan makes a meal of a loose ball - but he deals with it eventually and the Reds clear. Worrying moment for the Hungarian.

81' Another set-piece, another wasted Lovren chance. This is a running theme in Kuala Lumpur. Lallana's cross falls to the centre-back, but despite having a free header, he puts it over. And another sub - Kuang Yong coming on for the hosts. Surely that has to be it for their subs now?!

80' Henderson lines up a free-kick, but Bikana deflects it out for a corner. Meanwhile, there'll be more subs - Tie coming off for Yahya. Couldn't just make them all at the same time, could they?

78' Sting completely taken out of this game with these changes, as Clyne comes off for Cleary and Maguire replaces Moreno in the full-back slots.

77' More subs - with Che Hashim replacing Azmi, and Afif coming on for Krangar.

76' Clumsy defending for the hosts, who concede a corner after Clyne's poor header drops to Chad - whose effort is deflected wide from Moreno's block. Tie swings the corner in, but Rossiter clears his lines.

75' Moreno wins a corner-kick down the left after Tie clips him, but the Reds don't make the most of it as Henderson's delivery falls to Skrtel who heads it back to Lovren on the edge of the area - but he drills his volley into the ground and it bounces over.

71' Lucas makes way for Rossiter, with Ojo replacing Origi. Sub for the hosts too, as Basharuddin makes way for Bakhtiar just minutes after Wleh was replaced by Jayaseelan.

69' Origi holds up the ball well inside the box, before spinning goalwards and shooting - but his effort whistles wide. Rossiter and Ojo ready on the sidelines for the away side.

68' Henderson finds Moreno on the overlap, but his cross takes a deflection and bobbles away from Milner - who was lining up the shot on the edge of the box. The second goal is there for the taking, but they've been all too wasteful in front of goal so far.

67' Home side down to 10-men temporarily, with Wleh down on the sidelines with his replacement due imminently. Nevertheless, they maintain a sustained spell of pressure as Tie looks to cross from the right, but his attempt is blocked before the Reds get the ball away.

65' Bit of a stop-start encounter here, despite the fact there hasn't yet been a bulk of substitutions. Wleh is back down, and Skrtel will help him out, but it looks as though the forward will need to come off.

63' Nearly a costly defensive error from Skrtel, who loses his footing, and Wleh picks the ball up and races away, but he's never really balanced and Lovren comes across to slide the ball away. Rather comically, the big striker tumbles about and then spends a few minutes on the ground before Bogdan attends to his cramp.

62' Better from Liverpool, who press high and win the ball. Milner's long ball allows Origi to gallop into space towards the loose ball but the goalkeeper clears.

61' Milner's cross finds Lovren's head, but he's penalised for climbing over the back of his marker.

61' Lallana finds space and shoots, but his deflection off of Bikana's leg puts it onto the top of the crossbar and out for a corner. The original shot may just have been sneaking into the bottom corner too.

60' An hour in, and changes are seemingly imminent. Rodgers had words with the likes of Rossiter and Ojo on the bench a few moments ago, as he looks to liven things up.

58' Ibe is back up on his feet, with a free-kick around 35-yards from goal for Henderson. At least, it looks like it will be the captain, until he runs down the flank and allows Milner to clip a ball over the wall and towards him. He gets to the byline and clips a cross into the box, where Lovren heads over the bar from close-range. Another wasted opportunity.

57' Poor challenge through the back of Ibe, as Basharuddin leaves his studs on the back of the winger's heels. He walks off laughing, with the teenager down receiving treatment. Nasty challenge.

56' Rawness of Origi certainly showing, as he does well to get onto Henderson's through ball - but with the goalkeeper coming off his line, he fluffs his lines and puts it straight at his chest. Should be 2-1 Liverpool.

55' Ibe does well to beat his man and race into a few yards of space, but he rushes his cross - which Bikana blocks.

54' Lucas brings down Krangar with a clever, yet tough, tackle in the centre of the pitch - and Bikana's long ball from the free-kick goes out for a goal kick. Wasted chance.

52' Lallana, who has had a largely impressive pre-season, has a shot after cutting onto his left - but despite some swerve, the goalkeeper parries it away. The Englishman would perhaps have been wiser to slide the unmarked Moreno through on goal down the left.

51' Better defending from Lovren, to dispossess the charging Wleh and force a corner. Well, it should be a corner, but the forward is wrongly adjudged to have been offside.

50' Basharudin has the confidence to meet a half-volley on the edge of the area, but he gets it wrong in every way possible - thrashing it high and wide of Bogdan's goal.

49' Excellent challenge from Bikana to deny Origi. Milner's through ball is delightfully weighted, but the big defender stretches out a leg to divert it away from trouble just as the Belgian looks to be going one-on-one.

48' Lallana just trying to do too much, as he takes an uneccesary amount of touches on the edge of the area to get it out of his feet. By the time he picks a pass, his team-mates are all marked.

47' Much better from Origi, who turns towards goal after picking up Lallana's pass. He races towards goal and looks to open up some space for himself, but he's shoved off the ball as he looks to shoot and it's an easy save for the goalkeeper. He's limping slightly after that, which may be a cause for concern.

46' The Malaysia XI get us back in action - Patrick Wleh and Chad Souza getting the second-half started.

14:54. The two sides back out on the pitch for this second-half. Fitness is obviously the priority, but after a so-so first 45 minutes - Liverpool may be looking to pick themselves up and come firing out of the blocks here in the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

14:47. Second-half approaching and you can bet Rodgers will have been telling his side to up the ante after the interval. When the Reds livened up in the final third, their quick pass and move football caused all end of problems for the Malaysian back-four.

14:42. Slow start from Liverpool, and they paid for it by going a goal behind after Patrick Wleh's strike. They picked up their pace to get back in the game, with their best player so far, Jordon Ibe - firing high into the top corner. The game is there for the Reds to take, you sense, after they seemed to control the rest of the first-half. Plenty for Brendan Rodgers to think about at the break.

HT: Malaysia XI 1-1 Liverpool.

45+2' Clyne wins a corner after Basharudin's challenge, but Ibe's delivery is cleared.

45' Lallana tries his luck from range after cutting in from the left, but his low right-footed effort is well held by the 'keeper. There'll be three minutes added on for this first-half.

44' Early substitution for the hosts, with Akil forced off with a hamstring injury. That's why the clubs don't want their players involved in these kind of glamour friendlies, then. He's replaced by Idlan after Wleh wins a throw deep into the visitors' final third.

42' Good double save to prevent Origi. Lallana's effort from the edge of the area is blocked but it falls fortunately to Origi through on goal, but his shot is straight at the goalkeeper and though the ball falls back out for the Belgian to head it back towards goal, it loops up high and allows him to get back to his line and gather.

41' Malaysia XI holding out rather well against Liverpool here. They were given no chance before kick-off, but they've proved stern opposition so far.

39' Close for Origi, who is inches away from meeting Clyne's cross after an intelligent early run towards the near post.

37' Still 1-1 in Kuala Lumpur, though the Reds have got a strangle hold of the game now. The home side have retreated back into their own half as a result of the pressure, but the Reds are finally starting to find those deft touches to break through - as Milner's neat footwork sees him beat his man on the edge of the box and find Henderson, whose chipped return ball is headed away from danger.

35' Milner takes it short again, playing it to Lallana. He dummies his marker and finds a yard of space to hang a ball high across the six-yard box, but no red shirt makes a connection and it is eventually scrambled away.

34' Good defending by Bikana to thwart Origi, who looks to try and let Moreno's ball from the left roll across his body before shooting. The Reds pick the ball back up and Clyne wins a corner down the right.

33' Ibe leaves his full-back for dead down the right, but his final ball is lacklustre. He opted for pace and power, and it just zips past the goalkeeper and across to the other flank, when perhaps a cut back was the better option. Rodgers' side have improved massively in these last few minutes.

31' That'll be welcome boost for the visitors, who have been largely underpar so far. They've been poor with the through ball and Origi just can't get himself into the game.

30' He's threatened to do that throughout pre-season, and throughout this game, and he's executed that strike to perfection. He picks the ball up on the outside right, cuts inside onto his left foot and fires a rocket past the Malaysia XI goalkeeper at his near post. Straight into the top corner. Pick that one out.

29' GOAL! 1-1. Liverpool equalise and it's that man Jordon Ibe. What a goal it is too.

28' Maybe the Ultras Malayas got it wrong. This side has been much more competitive than expected, so far. Perhaps that's rather due to the underwhelming performance of Liverpool, rather than the performance of the home side.

27' Rather uninspiring stuff this from Rodgers' side. Much sloppier than they have been in previous games. It's as if we've rewinded time and this is actually their first game. Maybe the travelling is catching up on them.

26' Good play from the throw, as a one-two between Milner and Henderson allows the skipper to get to the byline and put a cross in - but Origi's not in the right place to get on the end of it.

25' Lucas back onto the pitch, as the Malaysian side press high up the pitch. The Reds do well with some quick pass and move football to beat the press, but Henderson's return ball to Clyne down the right flank is poor and it's only thanks to the full-backs good pressing that they win a throw-in.

23' Ibe certainly the Reds' biggest threat, as he weaves his way into the box before going to ground - he has a hopeful glance at the referee, who is having none of it, but he's the only one who has really troubled the home side's back-line so far.

21' It's all happening here, with Lucas having to have treatment with blood pouring down the left side of his face after an aerial duel. This coming just a 30 seconds after Bogdan almost lost his footing when collecting a loose ball.

20' It should be level. Henderson goes down in search of a penalty, after he latches on to Lallana's clipped through ball - but though the goalkeeper catches him, he's already attempted a shot - but his lobbed effort flies wide.

19' Almost a mix-up at the back, as Bogdan comes out to meet a through ball which Lovren is coming across to meet, and the goalkeeper clatters through the chasing Wleh. The goalscorer is currently down on the edge of the box, and may need some treatment.

18' Milner takes it, putting it straight into the penalty box - but Skrtel's shot is blocked wide for a second corner. This time it's taken short and Lallana gets to the byline and puts a cross in, but though Lovren rises to meet it - he heads it well wide.

17' Not a good start whatsoever for the visitors, but they're showing some promise as they play some neat passing football around the edge of the hosts box. Ibe does excellently to wriggle his way past two men, but Bikana thumps clear for a corner.

16' That won't do much to Lovren's case to be a starter next season. Great finish, but Wleh burst past the Croatian all too easily. Remember too that this home side is a weakened XI with some of their key players missing after their club sides requested they were not involved.

14' Little bit of a pre-season feel to this game so far, but the hosts have put themselves in front out of nowhere - Patrick Wleh storming past Lovren and smashing pash Bogdan into the far corner. He calls himself Ronaldinho, and that wasn't too dissimilar from his Brazilian namesake. That might just wake up Rodgers' charges here.

13' GOAL! 1-0 to the Malaysian XI. Well, that wasn't part of the plan.

12' Both players back up to their feet as play resumes, but Origi loses the ball from the throw-in and a deflected long ball forward gives the hosts a throw themselves, allowing Clyne and Basharudin to come back onto the pitch.

10' Not all that much to report so far, after a rather dull start. Liverpool doing their best to pass through the lines, but the Malaysian side are impressing - as Tie looks to burst forward, before Clyne dispossesses him. The full-back looks to put on the afterburners, but crashes into Basharudin and the medics of both sides are forced to come on.

7' Very patient start to the game so far though Ibe is looking lively, as he cuts inside and tries to find Milner - but it comes too late after an extra touch. Up the other end, Wleh shoots - but his effort is very comfortable for Bogdan.

5' Ibe troubling early on, as he gets past his man before Roslan comes across to clear. He plays himself out of danger well from the throw-in, before the Reds switch the play to the left flank but Moreno's pass to Lallana is astray and they lose possession.

3' Ibe finds Henderson centrally, but he's closed down quickly and loses possession. He does well to track back and win the ball back though.

2' Warm conditions in Kuala Lumpur, as the Reds win a corner thanks to Bikana's clearance. Skrtel and Lovren come up for it, as Henderson swings it in from the left - but it's thumped away by Junior.

1' And we're off. They were expecting 50,000 - but it's probably closer to around 35,000 inside the ground. Huge cheers for Henderson as his face appears on the big screen. It appears he is a popular figure in these parts, as the Reds get the ball rolling.

13:46. Deafening array of horns and noises inside the stadium. It's like the 2010 World Cup and vuvuzelas all over again. Anyway, the coin toss is complete, as are the pre-match formalities, and Liverpool will start from right to left - as You'll Never Walk Alone is played out.

13:44. The players, led by Henderson and Roslan on either side, are out of the tunnel and on their way onto the pitch. A jubilant roar greets the two sets of players, with Liverpool in red and the Malaysian side in a fluorescent yellow number. We'll have live match commentary of this game with you shortly.

13:42. Not the best turn-out, though those inside the stadium are doing their best to create an atmosphere as sections of the crowd hold aloft a mosaic. The camera highlights those covered head to toe in red, but there's certainly a few areas of empty seats. There's a small contingent of Malaysia XI fans, too.

13:39. Only a few minutes until kick-off at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Malaysia, as Dollah Salleh's Malaysian 11 goes up against Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool. The visitors probably won't be expecting the toughest game they've ever played, after the simple manner in which they thrashed the True Thai Premier League All Stars earlier this month, but they might be surprised if they take their opponents lightly.

13:35. And their bench: Selamat, Amiruddin, Kuang Yong, Bakhtiar, Idlan Talaha, Yahya, Sathasivam, Che Hashim, Devasagayam.

13:33. Ah, there we go! The Malaysian XI starting line-up: Khairul Azhan Khalid, Thiago Junior, Wleh, Bikana, Krangar, Souza Chad, Roslan (c), Mohd Azmi, Tie, Mohd Akil, Basharudin.

13:30. Apologies about the lack of team news regarding today's home side. It looks like no-one, other than those with an official teamsheet inside the stadium, seems to know what their starting line-up is. We'll have it with you as soon as we hear anything.

13:27. Plenty of praise for Danny Ings on LFCTV. The striker turned 23 yesterday, celebrating it with a hat-trick in a warm-up game against local side Felda United. He starts on the bench tonight, but will be hoping to make another impressive cameo if he comes on - after scoring his first goal last time out, which he hailed as a "massive moment."

13:24. There are high hopes for a number of Liverpool signings, with Rodgers having spent near £80 million in bringing in a mass of new players - but the manager is confident that the Reds have met all the targets they set out to meet at the start of the summer.

13:21. Ibe has certainly been one of the stand-out performers, and he was particularly fantastic against Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United. There's high hopes for the 19-year-old, but with the apparent change in set-up this year, switching to a 4-3-3 rather than having wingers, can he force his way into Rodgers' plans? Here, the Reds boss hailed his potential.

13:18. Luis Garcia says he's been keeping a watchful eye on promising winger Jordon Ibe on this tour so far. With Raheem Sterling having now left to Manchester City, he has insisted that he wants to make the permanent step-up to the first-team this season.

13:15. Half-an-hour to go and the stadium is looking rather, well, vacant - despite the huge roars for the visitors, who have recently come out to do their pre-match warm-up. 50,000 expected tonight, though a fan group have urged to boycott the game as they did to Spurs - due to the disruption the fixtures cause to the Malaysian Super League and the national team's World Cup qualification preparations. In a statement, the group - Ultras Malaya - said: "What’s the point? A win for Malaysia is unlikely, and you can't be expecting the visitors to give their very best, like they play in the English Premier League on the TV, can you?"

13:12. Liverpool's pre-season tour has been plenty rewarding so far. Pre-season or not, there's been lots of promising individual performances - especially from the new boys, such as Clyne and Milner, who seem to have slotted right in. The first game was a bit of a roll-over, whilst the last two - in Australia - were a little more testing. What to expect today? Well the Malaysian XI's record isn't the best, but they only fell 2-1 to Tottenham a few months ago, with Thiago Junio getting on the scoresheet.

13:08. Jordan Henderson, meanwhile, believes the heat and humidity in Kuala Lumpur today will be yet another test from an arduous pre-season. "It will be difficult in the heat because we've just come from Adelaide which was quite cold," he said. "It's going to be another challenge. We'll enjoy it and we're looking forward to it as we try to get our fitness levels as high as we can."

13:05. Interesting words from Ayre, who was monumental in bringing Firmino to Anfield, flying over to Chile to wrap up the deal surprisingly quickly. His final comment suggesting the likes of Martin Skrtel may have been suggesting getting Benteke in, after the Belgian ran rings around him in their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Aston Villa last season.

13:03. Brendan Rodgers has often been coy when asked about Benteke, but now he's got his man, he's had this to say pre-match: "You only need to look at his numbers. He's a big guy but I don't mind a bigger player so long as they have pace and good movement. We think we can improve and develop him even more. We’re looking forward to working with him." CEO Ian Ayre, meanwhile, says: "That came together quickly in the end. It was something Brendan had spoken about. We tried [to go lower than his release clause] for a while," before adding: "One of the parts of our process is the scouts talking to the players about players they've played against."

13:00. What exactly does the future hold for Lovren on Merseyside? One of our writers expressed his thoughts on the situation back in May.

12:58. Strong words from @OlliGing, who believes Liverpool have undone all their defensive hard work if Lovren is first-choice over Sakho. Do you agree? Lovren certainly found it tough in his first year. Here he is speaking about how he shouldn't have been made a scapegoat for the Reds' defensive troubles.

12:56. And it also seems the winner of today's game will be the new owners of this "nice shiny plate" as James Pearce of the Liverpool ECHO put it. Nothing like a bit of totally unnecessary silverware for a pre-season friendly.

12:53. 4-3-3 from the visitors, it seems - with Ibe and Lallana flanking Origi. That very much seems to be the blueprint for the start of the season, with Firmino and Coutinho expected to feed off of Benteke. Jordan Henderson and James Milner have their spots almost nailed on in midfield, so Emre Can could come in to take up the final spot in the central three.

12:51. Dejan Lovren again starts alongside Martin Skrtel at the heart of defence. Is Rodgers simply assessing his options? Or could the Croatian really be ahead of Mamadou Sakho in the thinking for the opening game against Stoke City next month? Tell us your thoughts @VAVELLiverpool.

12:48. Liverpool Bench: Mignolet, Fulton, Wisdom, Sakho, Cleary, Maguire, Toure, Gomez, Allen, Rossiter, Chirivella, Kent, Ojo, Teixeira, Wilson, Ings, Lambert, Markovic.

12:47. Liverpool XI: Bogdan, Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Lucas, Milner, Ibe, Lallana, Origi.

12:45. The team news is in...

Another currently back in L4, Roberto Firmino, has been speaking to LFCTV for the first time after his unveiling - insisting that he is not worried about having to adapt to Premier League football.

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers has told Mario Balotelli that his Liverpool future is up to him. The Italian was left out of this tour to stay on Merseyside, but the Northern Irishman has insisted that he can turn things around.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has praised the club's recent signing of his Belgian compatriot Christian Benteke, hailing the forward as a "physical presence" who will help add "healthy competition" to the Reds' squad.

VAVEL Liverpool spoke to Liverpool U21s manager Michael Beale in an exclusive interview earlier this week - who talked about topics such as the future of Jordan Rossiter, who may feature for the first-team today, his thoughts on the benefits of loans and which players could potentially make the step up to the first-team this season, with potential opportunities awaiting in the UEFA Europa League and domestic cup competitions.

50,000 supporters are expected to pack into the ground to witness the Reds for the first time in four years. "A lot of people have been on holiday but Liverpool have a huge fan base in Malaysia so more people are buying tickets as we get closer to the match," said Pro Events CEO Julian Kam. "If we attracted a crowd of around 70,000 or so [for the game], I would be happy."

This afternoon's game will be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, where Liverpool's only previous visit to the country took them to in 2011 - when the Reds won 6-3 over the Malaysia XI in front of a sold-out stadium. The 85,000-seater stadium hosts the Malaysia national football team, and is the 10th biggest stadium in the world and the second largest football stadium in the world.

And the Malaysian XI have plenty of experience in playing against English sides. They last fell to a Harry Kane brace in May, but have also lost to Chelsea (4-1), Manchester City (3-1), Arsenal (4-0) and Manchester United (2-0) inside the last six years alone. In fact, they've only won one of their last 27 games - stretching back to 1975. That sole win? A 6-0 thrashing of the Indonesia national under-23 football team. Not the most impressive record, admittedly.

He added before this Liverpool vs Malaysia XI live: "I will not spill any names of the side that will face Liverpool but the important thing is that the players will have to show their commitment and determination because we will face a giant European club. We will play to win, although Liverpool are more prepared, but I believe with our imported players they can certainly help as well as strengthen us. We will try to play a better game compared to the Spurs game, and I believe we will give a hundred percent of effort against Liverpool."

Salleh, speaking recently, said on the matter: "I need to strengthen the team with quality players. We had a good game against Tottenham Hotspur and expectations are equally high against Liverpool FC. English clubs are always hard to beat but our focus will be in giving our players the best possible exposure."

Today's fixture is somewhat of a nuisance for the teams in the Malaysian Super League, which is currently halfway through its season. A number of clubs have asked for their players to have time away from training so that they can avoid fatigue, but Football Association of Malaysia threatened disciplinary action to those who indicated they would prefer not to turn up. Though this game does act as a chance for those involved to stake their claim for the national side, but several key players such as Kelantan goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat, PDRM's Muslim Ahmad, Felda United's Indra Putra Mahayuddin and Pahang's R. Gopinathan have been left out of the 20-man shortlist.

Liverpool vs Malaysia XI Team news: Malaysia XI manager Dollah Salleh, has named five foreign players plying their trade in the Malaysian Super League to face Liverpool - Terengganu defender Vincent Bikana, Perak duo Chad Souza and Thiago Junior Aquino, Felda United's Zah Rahan Krangar and PKNS FC's Patrick Ronaldinho Wleh. Pahang skipper Razman Roslan's requested to be withdrawn from the training squad, but his request was rejected and he is expected to captain the team today.

Liverpool vs Malaysia XI Team news: No fresh injury worries for Liverpool, despite Rickie Lambert missing out on their last friendly through a training injury. He may, or may not, feature today with his future at Anfield in doubt - whilst the rest of Rodgers' 30-man squad are all available.

Those in the squad enjoyed a run-out at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium yesterday, when they took on local side Felda United in a behind-closed-doors friendly. Rodgers fielded Fulton, Wisdom, Toure, Sakho, Maguire, Ojo, Chirivella, Rossiter, Teixeira, Markovic and Ings - who ran out 7-0 winners, thanks to a hat-trick from Danny Ings, a stunning 40-yard chip from Joao Carlos Teixeira, a lob from Lazar Markovic and goals from Sheyi Ojo and Pedro Chirivella.

There's been lots of changes over the last few weeks - including Jordan Henderson being made the club's full-time captain in place of the departed Steven Gerrard and a mass overhaul of Brendan Rodgers' backroom staff. And with the Reds having reportedly finished their summer business with the signing of Benteke, more changes are expected - starting with Rickie Lambert, who is subject to interest from West Bromwich Albion.

Firmino, meanwhile, was unveiled as the club's new number 11 at their Melwood training ground on Wednesday - where he trained for the alongside the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Mario Balotelli, Fabio Borini, Mario Balotelli and Emre Can yesterday.

The 24-year-old signed a five-year deal at Anfield, which will bump his wages up to £140,000-a-week, and insisted that he wants to reach the best of himself at his new club in his first interview as a Liverpool player.

But away from the Reds' pre-season tour, it's been a busy couple days back on Merseyside - with Roberto Firmino officially becoming a Liverpool player and Christian Benteke completing his £32.5 million deal from Aston Villa to become the club's seventh summer signing.

For more on today's game, make sure to check out Conor Slater's in-depth preview.

Here are the highlights of Liverpool's second game in Australia, and the third of their tour, as they beat Adelaide United in front of 53,000 fans in the Adelaide Oval:

For their third pre-season game, the Reds made another long-haul journey - travelling from Brisbane to Adelaide to take on Adelaide United. The A-League side made it difficult for Brendan Rodgers' visitors and as a result, the game was goalless at the break after a fairly even first-half. But it always seemed like it would just be a case of when, and not if, the Reds got their goal. And after coming close in the first-half, James Milner finally broke the deadlock in the 67th minute, turning in Jordon Ibe's cross. The goal gave the Reds full control, and they killed off the game late on when Danny Ings got his first goal for his new club, rounding the goalkeeper to roll the ball into an empty net after Nathaniel Clyne's set up - sealing a 2-0 win.

And here are the highlights of Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brisbane Roar:

Immediately after their game in Thailand, Liverpool flew to Brisbane where they took on John Aloisi's Brisbane Roar at the Suncorp Stadium. The Black and Orange proved a much tougher test than their previous opponents and Dimitri Petratos handed them the lead after just 17 minutes with a drilled strike from the edge of the area. But the hosts' lead only lasted 10 minutes, as Adam Lallana equalised for the Reds with a curling effort from the corner of the box. And despite a raft of substitutions in the second-half, it was James Milner, arguably the stand-out player of the evening as he played the full 90, who settled the game with only quarter of an hour left to give his side their second successive victory.

Here are the highlights of Liverpool's comprehensive 4-0 victory over the Thai All Stars at the Rajamangala Stadium:

The Reds opened their pre-season campaign in Bangkok, where they survived tricky weather conditions to come out as comfortable winners against the True Thai Premier League All Stars. In the sauntering heat and humidity of the first-half, Lazar Markovic scored after just three minutes by latching on to a through ball, rounding the goalkeeper and slipping an effort into an empty net. Mamadou Sakho added to their lead with a header before half-time and after Brendan Rodgers named a completely changed XI after the break, Adam Lallana made it three with a fine effort in the 51st minute. With the heavens having well and truly opened, the pitch became pretty difficult to play on - which drastically altered the tempo of the game, but Divock Origi added a late fourth after missing a number of opportunities, heading in from a corner.

Yes, today's Liverpool vs Malaysia XI live game marks the end of Liverpool's tour - with the Reds having managed a 100% record from their three games so far, in which they beat Thai All Stars, Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United in Thailand and Australia.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's game. Today, Friday 24th July 2015, sees Liverpool vs Malaysia XI live in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in the final game of their 2015-16 pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia. Today's game kicks off at 1:45pm BST, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.