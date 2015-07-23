Score Liverpool - Malaysia in Pre-Season Friendly 2015 (1-1)
(Picture: Salmaan Abbas/VAVEL UK)
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

16:00. Well, that'll be all for this afternoon - as the Reds pick up some medals for their part in Kuala Lumpur. Rather meaningless, but a nice gesture all the same. That concludes an indifferent night's work for Liverpool - who were forced to settle for a draw after creating a glut of chances, none of which proved to be very clear-cut. Patrick Wleh's excellent strike gave the hosts the lead early into the first-half, before Jordon Ibe smashed his side level with a fine strike on his weaker foot - but neither side could find the winner after half-time. Another good work-out for the Reds to end their 2015-16 pre-season tour of the Far East and Australia. We'll have plenty of reaction to today's game, and the tour on a whole, in the coming hours and days. Thanks for joining us for today's game, as Liverpool drew 1-1 with the Malaysia XI in Kuala Lumpur. Enjoy the rest of your day.

15:58. All in all, the Reds should and could have ended their tour with a fourth successive win - but they were forced to settle for a draw. Liverpool will now fly back to England tomorrow, before facing HJK Helsinki on Saturday 1st August in their penultimate pre-season friendly. There, fans can look forward to the first-team bows of Benteke and Firmino, whilst Can and Coutinho are also likely to return. We'll have live coverage of that, and the Reds' clash with Swindon Town the next day.

15:55. Bit of fatigue certainly evident amongst Rodgers' charges today. They dominated, but never really made enough of their chances - only forcing the Malaysian goalkeeper into a few unconvincing saves. They will be a bit disappointed with that, but the manner in which they largely controlled the game and got the opportunity to test out a number of different formations with a few youngsters getting some minutes under their belt was promising.

15:53. Jordon Ibe's thunderbolt ensures that the Reds take some positives away from their final game in Kuala Lumpur. Again, the 19-year-old was the stand-out performer. Speaking to LFCTV, he says: "I was definitely pleased with my goal. The gaffer has been working with me in training about scoring goals and getting shots away."

15:51. Undoubtedly Liverpool's worst performance of the tour, even though their opponents gave it their best efforts. But important to remember that it is still pre-season, and there's plenty more work to be done before the Reds take on Stoke in just over two weeks' time. That includes the additions of Firmino, Benteke, Coutinho and Can - all of whom will be in contention for starting spots on the opening day.

15:48. There we have it. Patrick Wleh celebrates on the bench, after his goal helds hold the Reds to a draw. It was another good work-out, but Liverpool will be disappointed with their inability to kill off the game. They had an abundance of opportunities to do so, but constantly wasted their chances - with Lovren and Origi the two biggest culprits. As a result, they're held to a 1-1 draw to bring to an end their 100% record of their tour of the Far East and Australia so far. They remain undefeated though, if that counts for anything.

15:46. The highlights of today's game: