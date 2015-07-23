Manchester United predicted XI - FC Barcelona

Earlier this week, Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal said that Wayne Rooney was going to play in lone striker role. Many have predicted that this move begins this weekend when they meet FC Barcelona.

With this being one of their biggest games on the preseason tour as well as two weeks left until the season kicks off, it could be time for the Red Devils to play what should be their best eleven, barring Angel Di Maria.

Di Maria would be the top choice for right wing for most, which would move Mata into the central midfield role and sending Ander Herrera to the bench.

Since this is one of the larger fixtures of the International Champions Cup, the fans should get the show they deserve by seeing the top players on both sides.

The new faces

David de Gea: The United number one was seen warming up on the sidelines against the San Jose Earthquakes which drew speculation of a potential appearance.

Starting off with Barcelona however should prove the stern test that the Spaniard needs before the season starts.

Chris Smalling: The Englishman proved to be United's first choice center back consistently last season. After his red card against Manchester City in their first meeting of the season, he made strides after that showing off his quality.

Bastian Schweinsteiger: Van Gaal labeled Schweinsteiger's second half against the Earthquakes as really poor. He was more or less with a United second team however, but the whole team was disappointing in the second half the other day.

In this lineup, the 30-year-old German will be with top quality players which will allow him to get acclimated to van Gaal's system much better.

Ander Herrera: One of last year's standout players should also be seeing the field come kickoff time this weekend. With Di Maria still not fully fit due to just returning from Copa America, this could be Herrera's shot to improve his chances on getting a starting spot come opening day.

The returning faces

Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, and Memphis Depay: These three have been a mainstay as regulars up top and in the midfield for United this preseason so it will should remain that way.

Since van Gaal said Rooney would be playing in a lone striker role, this is his first chance to do it by putting Depay and Mata out on the wings. Naturally, the Dutchman is a winger so he should have no problem moving from forward to left wing.

Mata has also been playing out wide during this preseason and played there for a majority of last season as well. He provides fantastic linkup play with Herrera who should start on the right hand side as well so this is their opportunity to continue that.

Morgan Schneiderlin: The French defensive midfielder has been quite impressive so far this preseason already with a goal to his name.

However, his passing and ability to keep possession have been key and what United have been dying for someone to have on a consistent basis other than Michael Carrick. There's no doubt he should be out there as well.

Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian, and Phil Jones: Just like Rooney, Mata, and Depay, these three men have been the preseason regulars at the back.

Darmian has offered more defensively than Rafael and Antonio Valencia and looks to be the answer at right back that United need. Luke Shaw looks fit again and ready to lock down his spot at left back after having a series of impressive showings at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Jones was part of the best center back pairing between himself and Smalling. Should they want to continue to be that pairing, they need game time together. This is there chance, albeit it's only pre-season, to impress against one of the world's best.