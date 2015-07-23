Scouting Manchester United's opposition: FC Barcelona

Coming off of a 3-1 victory against the San Jose Earthquakes, Manchester United meet the reigning UEFA Champions League winners FC Barcelona in a "Clash of the Titans" showdown. Barcelona are coming off of a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The manager

We're sure you've all heard of Luis Enrique by now. After getting hired after Gerardo Martino departed, the Spaniard went through a rough spell in the middle of the season where he was on the hot seat at one point.

He managed to get it all together to lead the Catalan side to the treble. This is not his first stint with the Blaugrana as he played for them in 1996-2004, and then coached Barcelona B from 2008-2011.

During his playing days with the club, he scored 73 goals in 207 appearances and won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey twice, and a Supercopa de Espana in the country.

For his continental victories as a player, Enrique won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

The venue

This match will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The stadium is home to the NFL's San Francisco 49ers after they moved from Candlestick Park in 2013.

The stadium can hold up to 68,500 but the record attendance 83,500 which was at a Grateful Dead concert. The surface of the field is grass.

Star player

Without Lionel Messi and Neymar, the Blaugrana's star player is a familiar face for most of the Manchester United team. That man is Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez.

Suarez played for United's Northwest rival Liverpool from 2011-2014. Despite scoring only two goals in his career against them, his combination play with Daniel Sturridge haunted opponents in the 2013-14 season, in which the Reds finished second.

Last year, Suarez tallied 26 goals and 23 assists in 51 total appearances for the club. The Uruguayan was not a part of the Copa America due to his suspension from international play for his bite on Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup.

Potential player move?

Luis Enrique said earlier today that he could not stop winger/forward Pedro from leaving the club. Despite signing a contract extension last month, there is increasing rumors amidst a potential move to Manchester United.

The contract extension lowered his release clause to 22 million Euros, and he has seen his playing time significantly decreased thanks to the trio of Messi, Neymar and Suarez.

Honours

The team has won plenty of honors in its recent history, and it is highlighted by their treble in the past season. We take a look at their trophies domestically, on the continent, and worldwide.

Domestic

La Liga: 23 times (most recent 2014-15)

Copa del Rey: 27 times (most recent 2014-15)

Supercopa de Espana: 11 times (most recent 2013)

Continental

UEFA Champions League: Five times (most recent 2014-15)

UEFA Super Cup: Four times (most recent 2011)

International

FIFA Club World Cup: Twice (most recent 2011)

Predicted XI

Marc Andre Ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Jeremy Mathieu, Douglas; Sergio Busquet, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic; Rafinha, Luis Suarez, Arda Turan