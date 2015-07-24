Arsenal - Lyon: Combined XI

This weekend the Gunners will take on French giants Olympique Lyonnais in a pre-season Emirates Cup fixture held at the Emirates Stadium in North London. Lyon have a very young team, but also a very solid team. Last year they had many breakout stars that appear in this combined XI, although one breakout star, Nabil Fekir, does not appear in this combined XI but easily could. Fekir (22), was terrific last season, playing in 34 contests and contributing 13 goals and 12 assists. On the flip side, an Arsenal star that does not make this combined XI that easily could is new signing Petr Cech. Cech did not get a lot of playing time at Chelsea last season really because Thibaut Courtois kept him out of the side for the entire season. So altough Cech has had one of the best careers for a keeper ever, we did not see him much last season so it isn't easy to judge the impact he will have this season.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Anthony Lopes:

Had a spectacular season last year for Lyon. The young Portuguese keeper has set the bar very high for himself this season after his 16 clean sheets last season. Lopes suprised many last season with his efforts, and put the pressure on the Portuguese national team keeper, Rui Patricio, to keep his spot in the international team, because a slip up from Patricio could lead to a start for Anthony Lopes in goal.

Nacho Monreal:

Monreal did not have the first half of the season he had been hoping for. He simply was not as influential as he needed to be and usually is. Luckily for him, Kieran Gibbs suffered an injury which handed Monreal the starting job. His second half of last season was phenomenal. Was vital in many goals, and clean sheets, doing so well he kept Kieran Gibbs out of the team when he returned from injury.

Samuel Umtiti:

He was one of the main parts of Lyon's incredible season last year. Was a rock at the back throughout the entire season. Even broke into the French national team, but did not make an appearance. He made his entire Lyon team so much better, first he made keeper Anthony Lopes beter by giving him so much less work because Umtiti was a complete sweeper for his entire defensive line last season. He is also very good at dictating the play and a great leader on the pitch.

Laurent Koscielny:

One of the best defenders in the Premier League last season. Without him last campaign Arsenal would have been pretty lost. He has all the qualities a great centre-back needs and is certainly in this team. Koscielny is exceptional at everything, heading, passing, agility, which is crucial because he can be paired with any type centre-half in the world and still succeed.

Hector Bellerin:

He had his breakout season with the Gunners last campaign and recently signed a long term deal to remain at the Emirates until 2019. He went from just a youth player with potential, to a regular in Arsene Wenger's plans last season.

Maxime Gonalons:

Another Lyon player that had a breakout season last year. He is a very large midfielder that is very good on the ball and defensively. He also would pair up extremely well with the next defensive midfielder in this combined Xl.

Santi Cazorla:

Cazorla started the season on the wing, but when he was moved to a holding midfield role, he shined. He was arguably the best player for the Gunners besides Sanchez last season. He was crucial in providing and scoring, and was pivotal in his defensive work as well.

Alexis Sanchez:

No question about this one, Sanchez was the second best player in the Premier League last season, behind Eden Hazard. He never stops running and is always influential in some way during any match. He can completely take over a game and is part of the top flight of players in the world.

Mesut Ozil:

Fought off injuries last season but towards the end of the season he began to look like the player we saw at Real Madrid. Has the ability to create pure brilliance from the number 10 spot on the pitch. Hopefully we can see more of what we saw towards the end of last season from the German international.

Aaron Ramsey:

Even though he prefers to play in a more central midfield role, when he was healthy he played the right wing role incredibly well. He scored a couple of times and also made plenty of key passes. Definitely deserves to be in this team.

Alexandre Lacazette:

Had a magical season for Lyon last season scoring 31 goals and also leading his team to a second place finish in the Ligue 1. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with Arsenal and other English giants throughout the summer but has yet to make a move.