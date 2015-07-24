Arsenal - Lyon: Gunners begin Emirates Cup against Ligue 1 side

Tomorrow afternoon sees the start of the Emirates Cup, which takes place over the entirety of the weekend. Up first for Arsenal are Ligue 1 runners-up Lyon, as the hosts look to continue their fine pre-season form.

Amongst the competitors in this year's tournament alongside Arsenal and Lyon are Wolfsburg and Villarreal. The former will take on the Gunners on Sunday afternoon as the hosts look to win the competition for the first time since 2010; a stat that to quite a few is probably very surprising.

Last year's winners were Spanish side Valencia, who Arsenal didn't actually play. Villarreal will therefore look to continue the Spanish success in this competition. However, before people can start thinking about the winners of the the tournament, the main event on Saturday afternoon between Arsenal and Lyon has the potential to be a great game. That will of course take place after Wolfsburg and Villarreal have played each other earlier in the day.

It's a game however that will be an interesting encounter following on from Arsenal's Barclays Asia Trophy victory last weekend. The Gunners have had a week to recover and recuperate back in England after returning from Singapore but it'll be important that the Gunners continue their form with Chelsea in the Community Shield on the 2nd August fast approaching.

A tough test

Pre-season games always provide a mixture of talking points but, as mentioned, a pre-season clash against arguably one of Europe's most prominent clubs down the years will be an interesting test for Arsene Wenger's men.

Like Arsenal, Lyon have consistently reached European competitions but have been going through a rather barren spell when it comes to success in the league. Both team's form of late has been quite similar and therefore it'll be a very intriguing tie and one that will be a good measure of each sides progress in recent times.

It'll be a game that Arsenal will be confident of winning though and making a statement in as the 2015/16 rapidly approaches.

Arsenal selection dilemmas

With two games in as many days it's likely that Arsene Wenger will play two very different line-ups in each game. Line-ups that could be quite similar to the ones seen in the win over the Singapore Select XI and then against Everton in the Barclays Asia Trophy. A mixture of youth and experience could be on show but which youngsters feature will likely depend on who plays for an Arsenal XI in a friendly against Borehamwood on Friday night.

Wenger has confirmed though that both Chuba Akpom and Alex Iwobi, who impressed in Singapore, will be in the squad. Whether or not the likes of Gedion Zelalem and Dan Crowley will be in action remains to be seen though.

It will be interesting too to see which goalkeeper starts. Wojciech Szczesny only played 45 minutes against Singapore whilst Petr Cech played the full 90 minutes against Everton last weekend.

Szczesny isn't likely to feature as doubts over his future this season continue to grow so Emi Martinez could get another run out. David Ospina isn't back yet after featuring at the Copa America but the Gunners selection dilemma in goal has never been so intriguing going into a new season.

Arsene Wenger will be keen to try out different defensive ideas, as with everyone now fit Arsenal have a wealth of options in that third of the pitch. Hector Bellerin impressed as usual in Singapore whilst Mathieu Debuchy looked solid too. Calum Chambers and Gabriel will also be eager to impress as they bid for regular first team action. The battle between Kieran Gibbs and Nacho Monreal at left back will be ignited again too.

Wenger will also hope that the likes of Theo Walcott, Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla who worked so well in tandem with each other against Everton do exactly the same over the course of the Emirates Cup. Which game they all feature in is not yet clear though.

Who to look out for in Lyon's side

Lyon are a team that have previously taken part in the Emirates Cup. They featured in the competition back in 2010 when they finished in second place. They didn't actually face Arsenal on that occasion as they drew against both Celtic and AC Milan. However which Lyon players will be looking to catch the eye against Arsenal and over the weekend in general?

One player comes to mind immediately; Alexandre Lacazette. The French striker has been on the radar of many of Europe's top clubs during this transfer window, including Arsenal. He looks set to stay at the French club but after scoring 31 times in 38 games in 2014/15 he'll be eager to impress and show what he's all about. Other players to look out for have also been Arsenal targets previously as young Nabil Fekir is continuously improving, whilst the same can be said for Clement Grenier.

The French side's squad have a host of impressive youngsters amongst their ranks and young defender, Samuel Umtiti who some may remember for scoring a brilliant goal against Tottenham in the Europa League, looks set to play a part in the tournament. Captain Maxime Gonalons is also a player to look out for.

The Emirates Cup is always an interesting tournament to keep an eye on, especially after Yaya Sanogo's infamous four goals against Benfica in last year's competition. We won't see a repeat of that this year but we may see similar heroics from the likes of Chuba Akpom who scored a hat-trick against Singapore or even from Olivier Giroud, who could do with scoring a few before the new campaign gets underway.

Arsene Wenger meanwhile, recognises the importance of this weekend despite there being not "too much pressure on the games" for the players involved. The Frenchman described the tournament as one he loves, not just because "it's the first time that we [Arsenal] reunite with our fans" but also due to the fact that "it is vital for preparation."