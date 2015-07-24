Barcelona boss Enrique admits Pedro could go to Manchester United

Manchester United over the last week have been very heavily linked to a move for Pedro from Barcelona, but have yet to make an official bid for the player according to Barcelona manager Luis Enrique.

Luis Enrique admits its up to Pedro to decide his own future

Luis Enrique did admit though that if a club triggered Pedro's release clause of £22million, then he would be powerless to make him stay at Barcelona.



Enrique spoke to the press and when asked about Pedro he said "if he wants to leave" then there is only one way he can go and that is that "his release clause has to be met".



He continued to say "I have taked to Pedro about his situation" to see if he wants to move and "I have told him how I think about it" but "I won't reveal what we both said to each other" now it's over to Pedro to make his decision on what he wants.

Pedro set to replace Di Maria at United

Pedro is supposedly the replacement for Angel Di Maria at United with Di Maria said to be very close to completing his move to Paris-Saint Germain.



Luis Enrique spoke to the press after Barcelona's friendly win over LA Galaxy, in which Pedro played, and said he'd like Pedro to stay but it's his decision to make.



Pedro is now in a position where he has to make a decision on what he wants to do and Barcelona have admitted it's up to the player.



Pedro wants to get more game time ahead of the Euros next summer with Spain, and at Barcelona he may not get that but at United Pedro would.

Pedro would be a very good signing for United and would probably fit Louis van Gaal's philosophy better than Di Maria would, and it's up to the fans if the move does happen to get behind him and don't put too much pressure on him.