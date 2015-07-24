Should Schweinsteiger have been signed by Manchester United?

Bastian Schweinsteiger completed his move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United last week. Schweinsteiger left Bayern Munich after 17 years to come to Manchester and the fans are really looking forward to seeing him get started.

Schweinsteiger immediately joined United on their pre season tour of America and it was clear that Schweinsteiger was delighted to meet his new team mates.



Schweinsteiger was about to enter the final year of his Bayern contract and was not promised proper game time and that was not what Schweinsteiger wanted. United have promised him that he will play a lot so therefore won't affect his chances ahead of the Euros next summer.



Schweinsteiger has been tracked by United for many years and Schweinsteiger himself even admitted that there was a possibility of him joining United 5 years ago but it never happened. The main thing now is that it did finally happen and everyone should be happy that United have signed a warrior for the midfield from next season onwards.

A lot of people are also questioning that Schweinsteiger is past his best and his legs are gone, so then should Manchester United of signed Schweinsteiger if this was the case? Yes is the answer to the question, and it's really very easy to know why and this will be explained below.

Experience and Leader

Schweinsteiger brings loads of experience to the club and will dictate play from the middle of the park. Only last summer Schweinsteiger won the World Cup with Germany and was magnificent to the team winning. Schweinsteiger has been there and done it and to bring his experience to United will make so much difference to the team.



United over the last years have missed a real leader with experience in central midfield and for this reason alone Schweinsteiger will bring so much to the team. It won't be long until Schweinsteiger shows the leadership skills within the team that will help the all of the young players that United have in the squad.

World Class midfielder

Schweinsteiger is a proven world class midfielder with all of the attributes that makes him one of the best in the world in his position. Schweinsteiger led Germany and Bayern Munich from midfield and made them win so many games on his own by his performances alone.



In this day and age there are not many world class midfielders but one that came into every bodies mind was Schweinsteiger. Being able to sign someone of Schweinsteiger's elk is a real pull by the club and let's hope at United Schweinsteiger becomes a real legend of the club.

Knows Louis van Gaal well

If anyone knows Louis van Gaal's philosophy the best it's Schweinsteiger as he played under him from 2009-11 with Bayern Munich. It's clear from Schweinsteiger's first interview knowing Louis van Gaal was a big part of him coming to United. Under Louis van Gaal Schweinsteiger was transformed into the the midfielder that he is today and for that Schweinsteiger will get on great at United.

United have missed a player of his quality for years

United have lacked a player of Schweinsteiger's quality in the midfield for a few years and Schweinsteiger is perfect for United's rebuilding stage. United have finally this summer plugged the gap in midfield that had been left by Roy Keane and Paul Scholes which should have been fixed years ago.

Everyone remembers the World Cup final when Schweinsteiger suffered a huge cut under his eye but battled on to play the full 180 minutes. Schweinsteiger shows he has all of the fighting spirit that is needed to show that Schweinsteiger is a real warrior and deserves all of the credit that people give him.



From these positives it is hard to see why people are very against the signing as Schweinsteiger is really a dream signing by the club. Schweinsteiger did say the words that the only club he would leave Bayern for is for Manchester United and this alone should show the desire he has to play for the club. Schweinsteiger admitted that playing at Old Trafford will be a dream come true for him and just wants to get started as soon as possible.



There are loads of positives to signing Schweinsteiger as you can see from next season onwards, but then there is a negative that will hang over Schweinsteiger while he is at United and that is his injury problems. Schweinsteiger over the last couple of years has struggled with injuries, especially last season when he didn't play a game to November but here's hoping the injuries are behind him.



Overall the signing of Schweinsteiger is a master stroke by Louis van Gaal so therefore all of the fans should be fully behind the new signing. The positives should out weigh the negatives of the signing and let's hope United can reach the next level very soon with Schweinsteiger in the team.