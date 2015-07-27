City are yet to make an offer for de Bruyne, says Wolfsburg manager

Manchester City are yet to make a formal bid for VfL Wolfsburg creative midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, according to the club's manager, Dieter Hecking.

According to reports over the past few months, the Citizens have been eager to finalise a bid sometime this summer for the former Chelsea man - who made the switch to the Bundesliga last January after struggling for regular first-team football with the Blues.

de Bruyne still linked with City move

The talented 24-year-old Belgian, who is currently in England having featured in this weekend's Emirates Cup pre-season tournament, caught the eye against La Liga side Villarreal as well as eventual competition winners Arsenal in the two-day tournament.

When questioned by the media, Hecking stated 'there is nothing for me to say' in regards to a possible move - as the club have not received an offer from the sky Blues 'or anyone else for de Bruyne', who 'has been very good with me.'

Wolfsburg eager to get situation finalised sooner rather than later

Recently, speculation has been running rampant over de Bruyne's future. To such an extent that even the player himself had to admit he was unsure what the future was set to hold for him - whether he'd stay in the Bundesliga or return to the Premier League ahead of the new campaign.

With the new season only a few weeks away though, you'd expect City to make a bid pretty soon if they wanted Kevin's signature. Especially with the likes of Paris-Saint Germain and Juventus that have been linked with an approach for him.

With twenty assists and ten goals last term, de Bruyne set Europe alight with consistently impressive performances. So, with that in mind, it's not exactly a surprise that he's being linked with a move away from the Wolves - who managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League with a second placed finish in Germany last season. Kevin was a focal point in the team's overall success, and he was reportedly on Manuel Pellegrini's wishlist of players to sign this summer.

All of that being taken into account, Hecking refused to confirm or deny the ongoing rumours. He stated that he is 'not here to talk about contract matters', but also admitted that 'you want to see a conclusion[in regards to his contract].'

Quotes' source: The Telegraph