Arsenal train ahead of Community Shield

Arsenal held an open training session at the Emirates as part of the annual Members Day ahead of the annual Premier League curtain raiser, the Community Shield final against Chelsea. Expectations in the Arsenal camp will be huge as the Gunners claimed two pre-season trophies in the form of the Barclays Asia Trophy and the Emirates Cup. Arsenal fans got a chance to see the new signings as well as the usual big names as they trained in front of a good crowd.

Petr Cech was in fine form as he was pulling off some top class saves in a shooting drill, which surely left the fans happy. On the lighter side of things, following messing up a drill, Nacho Monreal’s ears were left stining after his team-mates punished the Spaniard for his mistake. It was all smiles on the pitch during the training session, the players enjoying some much needed light heartedness before what will surely be an intense game on Sunday.

Majority train with a few missing

While the majority of the team trained, there was still a few big name absentees for various different reasons. Tomas Rosicky, Danny Welbeck and Alexis Sanchez being the major names to miss out but Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina returned from an extended break following his involvement in the Copa America. Alexis, however, is still on holiday after guiding his Chile side to victory in his native country but will return next weekend.

Czech Republic's Tomas Rosicky and forward Danny Welbeck were absent due to injuries, the duo set to miss out on a place at Wembley alongside Ospina.

Calum Chambers also trained despite his former club Southampton reportedly wanting to take back on loan, but Arsene Wenger is keen to keep him at the club.

The Frenchman stated that Southampton "did not try to get him back on loan" and he would "not consider it. Not at the moment". He then proclaimed that he would get time on the pitch at Arsenal this season.

This training session will offer many of the players a chance to impress Arsene Wenger ahead of the clash with Chelsea. One of the surprising talents to arise from the Emirates Cup at the weekend was young Jeff Reine-Adelaide, alongside Alex Iwobi, who caught the eye with a pair of good performances and he continued to impress as he cut inside and played an exquisite scooped pass to Serge Gnabry.