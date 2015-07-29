Jose Mourinho ironically accuses rivals of "trying to buy the league title"

It is no secret that Chelsea won last season's Premier League title at a canter, leaving their rivals in their wake early on and eventually beating Manchester City to the accolade by eight points, but in all truth it was all but sewn up by Jose Mourinho's men by March.

Mourinho has never been one to shy away from his opinions, as the build-up to Chelsea's Community Shield clash with Arsenal draws nearer, he has started to ironically point fingers at transfer spending by their rivals.

How does Chelsea's transfer policy differ to Arsenal's?

Chelsea's spending

2013/14: Andre Schurrle £18m, Marco van Ginkel £8m, Cristian Cuevas £1.7m, Willian £32m, Isaiah Brown £209,000, Christian Atsu £3.5m, Nemanja Matic £21m, Mohamed Salah £11m, Kurt Zouma £12.5m.

2014/15: Cesc Fabregas £30m, Diego Costa £32m, Mario Pasalic £3m, Felipe Luis £15.8m, Loic Remy £8.5m, Juan Cuadrado £23.3m.

2015/16: Asmir Begovic £8m, Nathan £4.5m, Danilo Pantic £1.25m.

Total: £234.259m.

Arsenal's spending

2013/14: Mesut Ozil £42.5m, Matt Macey £100,000.

2014/15: Alexis Sanchez £35m, Mathieu Debuchy £12m, David Ospina £3m, Calum Chambers £16m, Danny Welbeck £16m, Krystian Bielik £2.4m, Gabriel £11.2m.

2015/16: Petr Cech £10m.

Total: £148.2m

The financial difference is there for all to see, in fact Mourinho stated that Arsenal had even outspent Chelsea since 2013 which was a mind-boggling accusation and clearly made to stir up tension ahead of Sunday's Wembley clash.

Wenger will not give Mourinho's comments the time of day

The Arsenal manager was unwilling to give Mourinho's comments much attention, he was very blunt with his response when questioned about his take on the Chelsea manager's words, Wenger stated that Arsenal "only spend what they have".

As for Arsenal looking to buy the title they have only made one real notable signing this summer, the signing of Petr Cech which could be a key signing come May 2016.

Arsenal have added world class players in the the previous two summer transfer windows with additions such as Mesut Ozil in 2013-14 and Alexis Sanchez in 2014-15, they are expected to still be active this summer as they try to add a world class striker and possibly an additional defensive midfielder to bolster their ranks.

Chelsea on the other hand have been less active than normal this summer but have already replaced Cech with Asmir Begovic from Stoke, who will add quality in support of no.1 goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

What does the season hold for the London rivals?

The 2015-16 campaign promises to be an exciting one with so many arrivals to the premier league already, for many Arsenal are not that far away from being serious title contenders.

Chelsea on the other hand do not need to make many additions to a squad with good depth, Mourinho has shown interest in Everton's John Stones which would be a major coup if they can complete a deal, Mourinho's Chelsea would again be the team to beat.

Sunday's clash will be a good indication how far away Arsenal are going into the start of this season, which has been boosted by some good performances against strong opposition. The Community shield is seen in many quarters as a glorified friendly but both teams will be looking to get one over on each other early on into the season.