Scouting Manchester United's opposition: Paris Saint-Germain

After their 3-1 victory over Barcelona this weekend, Manchester United are set to face off against another one of Europe’s best. This time it is against Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants the domestic double last year and famously knocked off Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 thanks to two late goals by former Chelsea man David Luiz and captain Thiago Silva.

Les Parisiens defeated Fiorentina in their last game at Red Bull Arena winning 4-2.

The Manager

Laurent Blanc faces the team that he finished his career with. He spent the 01-03 season with Manchester United making 48 appearances and scoring four goals.

He spent a majority of his career in the Ligue 1 starring for Montpellier, Saint-Etienne, and Marseille. He also spent some time with Barcelona and Inter Milan. The highlight of his playing career was winning the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman took over PSG in 2013 after Carlo Ancelotti left for Real Madrid. In his two seasons with the club, he completed the domestic double both times with this year completing a domestic treble.

The venue

This game will be played in Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The field seats 61,500 at capacity. The field is home to the Chicago Bears, and the surface is grass.

The stadium is the third smallest capacity wise in the NFL.

The star player

Just like Barcelona, the star man for PSG is their striker. The man… Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish striker and his larger than life personality lead the way for PSG. Last season, he had 28 goals and 6 assists in 35 appearances for the club.

The Swede has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world but has never played in the Premier League. He has played for Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan, and Barcelona. That’s quite a track record. Despite playing for those clubs, he has never been part of a UEFA Champions League winning side.

Potential player move?

Just like last time, a player might be on the move amongst these two teams but this time, it is a Manchester United player being courted by PSG. The French side are after star Argentine winger Angel Di Maria.

Laurent Blanc says the move is getting closer, but Louis van Gaal is reluctant to let the player go having said that he would like to keep him, especially since his move was the largest move in British transfer history.

Honors

The team is the second most decorated French side. They are only one of two French sides to win a continental trophy along with Marseille (only French side to win UCL). Now let’s take a look at their honors

Domestic

Ligue 1: Five times (most recent 2014-15)

Coupe de France: Nine times (most recent 2014-15)

Coupe de la Ligue: Five times (most recent 2014-15)

Trophee des Champions: Four times (most recent 2014)

Continental

UEFA Cup Winners Cup: Once (1995-96)

UEFA Intertoto Cup: Once (2001)

Predicted XI

Kevin Trapp; Maxwell, Serge Aurier, Presnel Kimpembe, Gregory van der Wiel; Blaise Matuidi, Adrien Rabiot, Hervin Ongenda; Lucas, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jean-Kevin Augustin