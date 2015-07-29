Score Southampton - Vitesse Arnhem in Europa League 2015 (3-0)

Whatever happens in the second leg, that's all we've got time for here tonight. Delight for Southampton, despair for Vitesse and probably some stern words being said at Upton Park as well. I've been Sam France for VAVEL, I'll see you next time - thank you, and goodnight. Image via - you guessed it - @SouthamptonFC

You'd really have to think that that'll be it from this tie. Vitesse did nothing to suggest they'll be capable of mounting a three-goal comeback in the second leg, meaning they will be going out at this stage for the third time in three attempts in the Europa League.

Full-time: That's it from Southampton, the hosts getting a comfortable 3-0 win and taking one huge step towards the next round of the Europa League.

90+3' Teenage defender Julian Lelieveld will get a minute on the St Mary's pitch as he comes on for his debut, replacing Diks at right-back.

90' This game looks to be all but over. Three minutes added on at the end.

86' Young defensive midfielder Harrison Reed comes on to replace Mane, Koeman now looking to be satisfied with the scoreline. The Saints probably didn't deserve another goal after their performance in this half but they capitalised well on the error from Baker - eventually. European football proving a steep learning curve for the Chelsea youngster.

84' Baker is at fault as he plays a lazy pass along the halfway line and Long pounces, running clear on goal but being stopped by the advancing keeper after a heavy touch. His clearance drops to Juanmi who takes the ball wide, before calmly lifting a cross over two defenders on the line for Long to nod into the empty net.

84' GOAL! Southampton have a third, but they didn't half make hard work of it!

80' The Dutch side make a decent chance from the free kick, and it's swung in towards Brown at the back post. He clambers all over Pelle as he nods the ball back for Rashica to blaze over from close range, before the Italian forward is booked for complaining in the face of a distinctly unimpressed referee.

79' That sort of result doesn't look too likely here, with Vitesse looking the more likely to make something happen but still a long way from a goal. They do, however, have a free kick in a dangerous free kick on the right after Juanmi's foul.

Result: West Ham 2-2 Astra Giurgiu. The Hammers need a win or a high-scoring draw in Romania if they are to progress to the next round of the Europa League after letting a two-goal lead slip in the last 20 minutes of the game. Slaven Bilic's side finished the game with 10 men after James Collins saw red early in the second half.

76' Young defender Targett is down near his own corner flag, Nakamba stamping down on his foot as he goes for the ball. Nothing malicious in the challenge, but it looked like a stinger.

73' One section of the home fans particularly are trying to wake their side up with a rousing rendition of "When The Saints Go Marching In". Koeman looks displeased, and the home team seem to have run out of ideas. Put it down to a lack of match sharpness perhaps, but a Vitesse goal could change everything.

70' First shot on target of the game for the visitors, and it should serve to wake the Saints up. Nakamba nods the ball on for Rashica who is alive to the situation, nipping in behind the defence and shooting hard and low, but Stekelenburg parries well on his debut.

67' With two forwards now on the pitch in Pelle and Long, you'd think Southampton would be going for it a bit more than they are right now. A third goal would surely end this tie but Vitesse are trying to get one back, bringing on Chelsea's Danilo Pantic with Qazaishvili making way.

Southampton, watch yourselves... West Ham have thrown away their two-goal lead. Astra Giurgiu tie the game up thanks to an own goal from Angelo Ogbonna on his competitive debut for the Hammers. Counting away goals, it's advantage Astra in that tie.

63' Vitesse captain Kashia is shown a yellow card, but Davis' resulting free kick from 35-40 yards out is poor, floating high and wide of goal.

62' Subsitutions in the offing. Debutant Milot Rashica comes on for the mostly anonymous Djurdjevic, before Juanmi too comes on to make his competitive bow for yet another debutant in Clasie. Finally, Shane Long replaces Tadic.

60' The third yellow card of the game is shown, Tadic seeing it after a foul on Nakamba.

57' To their credit, Vitesse are making more of an effort to come forward in the second half. Brown exchanges passes at the edge of the area before winning a corner via a deflected cross, which itself is cleared for another corner at the other side. Pelle and Clasie combine to get the ball away.

West Ham have been pegged back in the other game, Fernando Boldrin smashing an effort from some range in off the underside of the crossbar. The Hammers lead 2-1 against Astra Giurgiu with just under 20 minutes to play.

53' Mane's ball from the left somewhat fortuitously finds Tadic in space in the centre, but his attempted ball over the top of the defence has far too much on it and drifts behind for a goal kick.

51' Southampton aren't forcing the issue as they did at the start of the first half, but Achenteh nearly plays himself into trouble in the left-back area. He chops one way, then the other to attempt to avoid the attentions of Mane, before eventually making the sensible decision to clear his lines and hoist the ball up the pitch.

49' A quiet start to the second 45 so far, but Davis is shown a yellow card for bringing Diks down as he looks to make headway down the right-hand side.

46' The second half is underway, no changes for either side by the looks of things.

There's another goal in the West Ham game, and the Hammers too have a two-goal lead now. Argentine forward Mauro Zarate has nabbed his first ever goal at Upton Park after 51 minutes in that game, and it's 2-0.

Half-time: That's the last kick of the half and Southampton are in total control now, of the game and the tie. Does Koeman stick with what he has, or go for a rout to get the confidence flowing ahead of the new season?

45+1' Goal! Tadic slots it into the bottom-left corner, Room goes the wrong way and the Saints have a healthy lead.

45' The corner is short to Mane and he comes in down the byline, where he is barged to the ground by Achenteh. He goes down easily but there's no doubt about it, and the defender gets a yellow for his troubles.

45' Penalty! Southampton have the chance to double their lead just before half time!

44' Davis does well at the left side of the penalty area, some quick footwork bringing a corner from a tight area.

43' Slight concern for a moment over Mane as he takes a heavy knock, but it looks as if he was just winded rather than anything serious.

39' "We are Southampton, we've come from League One" rings out around the stadium. The atmosphere had dropped a little in the last 15 minutes but that goal has the home fans in fine voice once again, and the Saints attacks are being put together with a renewed energy and vigour, Mane or Tadic always at the centre of proceedings.

36' Just as the game seemed to be winding down, Pelle gives the home side a deserved lead with some aplomb. The game's stand-out performers Cedric, Tadic and Mane are all involved before the latter threads an excellent reverse pass through to the Italy forward and he makes no mistake, putting his foot through the ball and firing it into the top-right corner. Great goal.

36' GOAL! Southampton take the lead, Graziano Pelle with a cracking finish!

34' First action in a few minutes at St Mary's, Davis cutting onto his favoured right foot and thumping a shot across goal from the edge of the area, but it's firmly held by Vitesse keeper Room.

West Ham have made it to half-time in their game in this competition and they're outdoing the Saints at the minute. Enner Valencia's goal leaves them 1-0 up against Astra Giurgiu, but the forward was stretchered off after appearing to catch his leg under his body while making a tackle.

27' Cedric comes inside and shoots from the edge of the area, but his left-footed drive is instantly blocked.

25' Mane pulls off the first successful back-heel of the match down the right wing, winning a corner - Nakamba, take note. Tadic's second delivery is deep towards the back post, but Fonte can't backpedal fast enough to get a sweet connection on his header and it bounces harmlessly behind.

23' It's a Southampton shooting gallery for a moment as the corner isn't properly cleared as Pelle swings and misses at the ball. It comes to Wanyama in acres of space eight yards out but his shot is tame and saved by Room, before Kashia recovers to hack the ball away from danger as another shot comes in from close range.

22' Southampton have two attacking playersing forward against on defender, but Mane's delivery from the left towards Pelle is blocked for a corner.

20' For any Chelsea fans in here to check on the two Blues youngsters in action tonight: Brown and Baker have been tidy and efficient so far, but haven't had the support to create any real chances. Promising, if unspectacular.

19' Nakamba attempts an audacious back-heel in the centre of midfield but knocks the ball only against his trailing leg, to fait jeers from the Saints fans. The first real spell of possession for Vitesse here, but they aren't attacking with any urgency or, thus far, any sort of fluency.

17' Vitesse have their first corner as Djurdjevic seizes on an error in the middle of the park but has no support as he brings the ball forward. He does well to win the set-piece from a difficult situation, but Baker's delivery is easily cleared.

15' Another attack comes down the right but as the ball comes towards the feet of Pelle inside the area, he loses his footing and can't pull the ball under control.

14' Cedric's cross this time goes straight out for a goal kick, but the new man and Mane have started very well on the right. Pelle's hold-up play, too, has been exemplary thus far; early days, but things are looking good for the Saints.

12' Cedric plays a nice, clean ball down the right for Mane to chase and he looks to put a low cross in towards Pelle. The ball is blocked out for a corner which is met by the head of Yoshida, but it's straight into the hands of Room from near the centre of the penalty area.

11' Tadic seems well up for this one, perhaps overly so. This time he fouls Achenteh, tugging and nipping at the defender as he tries to steal the ball away.

9' Southampton look to be allowing the visiting defence all the time they want in defence, ushering defender Leerdam forwards before watching him shank a ball up the field and out of play by the right corner flag. If they do that all night, Ronald Koeman could well be in a for a stress-free evening.

7' Mane picks up the ball from a throw-in and drives in from the right, cutting into the Vitesse defence and looking to thread the ball through to new boy Cedric, but his pass for the right-back is slightly overhit and out of play for a goal kick.

Elsewhere, West Ham have taken a one-nil lead in their Europa League game, Enner Valencia finding the net with 23 minutes played at Upton Park.

4' If the match continues at this pace then we're in for a cracker. Tadic is down in the area and the assistant has his flag up, but much to the dismay of the home side it's for offside.

3' Close! Almost a nightmare start for Southampton as a long ball from the back isn't cleared properly and Qazaishvili gets in behind, just dragging a shot across goal and past the bottom left-corner.

1' We're off! Match referee Jesus Gil gets the game underway, and the Saints are looking to make a positive start right from the off, a floated cross from the right cleared before Tadic is pulled back for an overly exuberant foul on the defender.

60 seconds to go. The Saints are marching into Europe!

The home fans aren't half making a racket as the two sides come out. This could be a special, special night. Kick-off moments away.

Southampton, of course, aren't the only side flying the Premier League flag in Europe tonight. West Ham are in action in the same qualifying round, and have just kicked off - they're currently goalless with Romanian side Astra Giurgiu.

From those quotes and the strength of the side he's put out, it looks like Koeman is placing real importance on the oft-maligned Europa League. With that being the case and perma-winners Sevilla now in the Champions League, could we be looking at the eventual champions tonight?

That's a sentiment echoed by Koeman, who is clearly proud of his achievements so far at the club - and desperate to take the Saints to the next step. "I think it's a very enjoyable evening for everyone, we're looking forward to it. We are Southampton and we're not used to playing in Europe every season. We have that opportunity tonight. It's an important one."

As kick-off grows ever nearer, the teams are training out on the pitch. The nerves will be there for the home side, no doubt, but there is a palpable sense of excitement around the club at the minute.

Southampton's long-lost son Jay Rodriguez is hoping to play a big part in this season's league campaign, and he's been training out on the pitch today. He had this to say:

Southampton have sold the match out today but Vitesse have done their part, bringing a small army in yellow and black - and they're making quite a bit of noise already. If the Dutch side are to have any chance of coming away with a result tonight, expect them to have to play a big part.

The Saints have had wishes of good luck from a number of people in the last few days, but perhaps none more heartfelt than their old friend and manager Nigel Adkins, who has tweeted his support: "A dream becomes reality tonight, good luck @SouthamptonFC in European football @MijnVitesse watching from another great club @SUFC_tweets."

45 minutes until kick-off. Southampton fans, feeling confident. Vitesse fans, feeling zelfverzekerd?

Meanwhile, just two of the four Chelsea loanees are on the pitch for Vitesse today, with Brown and Baker the ones to watch. Pantic starts on the bench, looking to recreate the stunning form enjoyed last season by Blues forward Bertrand Traore.

So Saints fans, what do you think of that starting eleven? Debuts for Stekelenburg, Cedric and Clasie but no return for Jay Rodriguez despite boss Koeman saying it was possible - he'll have to wait for Sunday's friendly with Espanyol.

Vitesse XI: Room, Diks, Kashia (c), Leerdam, Achenteh, Baker, Nakamba, Vako, Brown, Djurdjevic, Oliinyk. Subs: Velthuizen, Vd Werff, Lelieveld, Osman, Pantic, Rashica, Dauda.

Southampton XI: Stekelenburg, Cédric, Fonte (c), Yoshida, Targett, Wanyama, Clasie, S. Davis, Tadić, Mané, Pellè. Subs: Gazzaniga, Long, Martina, Ward-Prowse, Reed, Juanmi, McCarthy.

Breaking team news coming your way in just a moment as we reach the 60 minute mark in the countdown to kickoff. Starting line-ups in the way...

The match Southampton - Vitesse will of course take place in Southampton's St Mary's stadium, the largest footballing arena on the South Coast of England. It will be the first time the Saints have returned to their home turf since their 6-1 thrashing of Aston Villa at the end of last season, and they will return on Sunday for the aforementioned friendly with La Liga side Espanyol. The ground was opened in 2001 with an estimated construction cost of £32million, and a capacity of 32,505.

Vitesse boss Peter Bosz, meanwhile, has brought 19 players to England. He has the pick of: Eloy Room, Piet Velthuizen, Kevin Diks, Kelvin Leerdam, club captain Guram Kashia, Maikel van der Werff, Rochdi Achenteh, Julian Lelieveld, Elmo Lieftink, Marvelous Nakamba, Valeri Qazaishvili, Mo Osman, Denys Oliinyk, Milot Rashica, Abiola Dauda, ​​Uroš Đurđević, Pantić, Brown and Baker.

In terms of early team news, Southampton are likely to be without goalkeeper Fraser Forster, meaning Dutchman Maarten Stekelenburg should be in line to make his competitive Saints debut. Fellow new signing - and indeed, fellow Dutchman - Jordy Clasie may also start in midfield, with a slight knee injury to left-back Ryan Bertrand the only other notable absence.

If there are any names which are familiar to English fans in Vitesse's squad, it will likely be the quartet of Chelsea loanees currently on their books. Isaiah Brown, Danilo Pantić, Nathan and highly-rated English playmaker Lewis Baker are all currently on loan in the Netherlands, despite Baker especially being linked with a Football League loan after spells with Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons earlier this year. However, with Nathan only finalising his loan deal on Monday, he is not part of Vitesse's 19-man travelling party.

The former Netherlands midfielder is aware of Southampton's lack of history in European competition, but seems eager to help put the Saints on the footballing map. "It's a nice challenge for everybody because as a player, as a club, as a fan you like to have the best. We know all about our Premier League competition, but to show the team, to show the fans, to show Southampton in Europe is the next step and we are looking forward."

Meanwhile, Koeman remains optimistic that Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez could finally be on the verge of a long-awaited return from injury. "There is always a chance [that he could play against Vitesse]", he said. "Jay is doing well. His preparation is sometimes difficult because after one year out, in football you need time. We know we have the game [against Vitesse], we know we have a friendly on Sunday against Espanyol and in one of the two, he will be involved."

Saints boss Koeman has been speaking positively about taking his side through its first steps in Europe. When asked about the pressures of playing a competitive fixture so early in the season, he replied: "It's a good thing [to play so early] because we get the opportunity to play in Europe. We know that to reach the Group Stage, we have to win two qualifying rounds. We look forward, it is new for everybody at the club, we are ready, the boys are in good shape. We are ready for the challenge, because we really see it as a challenge to play in Europe."

Unsurprisingly, these two sides have never met before, and Southampton have never faced Dutch opposition in a competitive encounter. Vitesse, meanwhile, have faced off against English opposition twice before, losing to Norwich City and Liverpool in two-legged ties in this competition's previous incarnation, the UEFA Cup. However, to put these statistics into context - both of Liverpool's goals were scored by a certain Mr Michael Owen. Whatever happened to him?

Vitesse, too, have had a positive pre-season campaign, going undefeated with three wins and two draws. Dundee United have already been swatted aside 4-0, while British fans may have some memories of recent opponents Greek side Asteras Tripolis. The minnows were at the hand of a Harry Kane hat-trick as they were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur in this competition last season, with the then-future England forward later going in goal after a red card for Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris. They went down 3-2 to Vitesse in a closely fought pre-season encounter last week.

The visitors will be hoping to avoid meeting a similar fate to their compatriots tonight. Dutch Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem made it this far after winning last season's European play-offs between the teams ranked from third to sixth in the top flight. After beating PEC Zwolle in the semi-final, Vitesse took the two-legged final with a 7-4 aggregate win over Heerenveen.

For any of you out there who aren't totally familiar with the Dutch Eredivisie, Vitesse were founded 123 years ago in the city of Arnhem, in the East of the country. They have never won the Dutch top flight or the nation's foremost cup competition, but have finished runners-up in each, five and three times respectively. Known to some as "FC Hollywood aan de Rijn (FC Hollywood on the Rhine)", they are perhaps now best known for their links with Chelsea, with numerous Blues youngsters plying their trade in Arnhem on loan in recent seasons.

With no competitive matches in recent weeks to look back on, it's fair to say the Saints have had a mixed bag of results in pre-season. They lost their first three matches against RB Leipzig, Valencia and RB Salzburg - including a 5-4 thriller against the Germans - but bounced back in their short tour of the Netherlands. Three successive wins in manager Ronald Koeman's home country will have been a great confidence booster, none more so than the 10-0 (yes, ten-nil) thrashing of minnows KVV Quick 1920.

Tonight's hosts Southampton were pushing all the way for Champions League qualification last season but dropped short in the end, and qualified for this qualifying round of the Europa League with a seventh-placed Premier League finish.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of Southampton vs Vitesse Arnhem live in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, at St Mary's. Tonight’s game will take kick off at 20:05BST - don't go anywhere.