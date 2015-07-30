Top Five: Arsenal goals against Chelsea

Over the last decade, Chelsea, backed by significant investment by billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich, has emerged as one of Arsenal’s main rivals. This added to the fact that matches between Chelsea and Arsenal were already local derbies has produced quite a few spectacles contested by great players.

These matches, which have seen Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger come up against several Chelsea managers, most notably Jose Mourinho, are often remembered for one reason or another. While the most common causes may be controversial incidents, unexpected scorelines and comments made by the managers, the most exciting of them all is spectacular goals.

5) Thierry Henry, 2004/05:

Arsenal’s record goal scorer once again showed his class as he perfectly controlled a cushioned header with his right foot and lashed a left footed strike into the far corner, despite being surrounded by five Chelsea players. This was his first of two goals in a 2-2 draw between the defending champions Arsenal and the eventual champions for that season, Chelsea.

4) Theo Walcott, 2011/12:

The pick of the bunch in a 5-3 victory for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge as Theo Walcott ran at the Chelsea defense, fell, got up, beat two defenders and finished powerfully past the imposing Petr Cech. This was Arsenal’s third goal and put the Gunners in the lead for the first time in the match.

This could arguably be classed as the most exciting meeting between the two sides, with the lead switching numerous times throughout the match. Robin van Persie's hat-trick ultimatley decided the game, striking the seventh and eigth goals of this encounter in the final minutes.

3) Nwankwo Kanu, 1999/00:

With Chelsea leading 2-0, the Nigerian produced 15 minutes of brilliance in which he scored a hat-trick. The third was a quite special goal from Nwanwko Kanu, in a very special performance, to seal a very special result. With the ‘keeper out of his area at the byline to meet him, it seemed Kanu’s only option was to pass to his team-mates on the edge of the box. Well this was not so, as he somehow managed beat the goalkeeper, keep the ball in and sublimely curl the ball into the back of the net, sending the Arsenal crowd into raptures.

2) Freddie Ljunberg, 2001/02:

A member of the famous Invincible squad, Freddie Ljunberg was a big game player. The Swede scored many vital goals for Arsenal from the right wing position. One of these was in the 2002 FA Cup final versus Chelsea. Picking up the ball inside his own half, Ljunberg darted between two opponents, shrugged off the attentions of John Terry and, from the edge of the box, whipped the ball into the far corner with great finesse.

This was his second FA Cup final goal in two years, making him the first person to score in successive finals of the competition in forty years. Ljunberg’s stunning strike sealed a 2-0 victory for Arsenal and the club’s third league and FA Cup double.

1) Ray Parlour, 2001/02:

Over the years, many great midfielders have passed through Arsenal. While not the most talked about, Ray Parlour is one of them. The ever-reliable Englishman played over 400 matches for the Gunners and scored 32 goals, a quite respectable total for his position. His finest strike for the club came in the 2002 FA Cup final against Chelsea at the Millennium Stadium.

Receiving the ball just outside of the centre circle in the opposition half, Parlour ventured further forward before unleashing an unstoppable strike from 30-yards out past Carlo Cudicini. This was the first of two unanswered goals, the second from Freddie Ljunberg being quite close in quality. Those two great strikes meant that Arsenal ended the season as Premier League and FA Cup champions.

The traditional Premier League season curtain raiser, the Community Shield, is rapidly approaching. This year's edition will be contested by Arsenal and Chelsea, the FA Cup and Premier League champions respectively. Supporters of both sides will be hoping, along with a victory, to be treated by a goal of similar quality to the ones above. With the talent on display there is always a possibility, even against the stern defence of the Blues.