Top Five: Arsenal goals against Chelsea
Over the last decade, Chelsea, backed by significant investment by billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich, has emerged as one of Arsenal’s main rivals. This added to the fact that matches between Chelsea and Arsenal were already local derbies has produced quite a few spectacles contested by great players.

These matches, which have seen Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger come up against several Chelsea managers, most notably Jose Mourinho, are often remembered for one reason or another. While the most common causes may be controversial incidents, unexpected scorelines and comments made by the managers, the most exciting of them all is spectacular goals.

5) Thierry Henry, 2004/05:

Arsenal’s record goal scorer once again showed his class as he perfectly controlled a cushioned header with his right foot and lashed a left footed strike into the far corner, despite being surrounded by five Chelsea players. This was his first of two goals in a 2-2 draw between the defending champions Arsenal and the eventual champions for that season, Chelsea. 