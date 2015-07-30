Is Sergio Busquets a realistic transfer target for Arsenal?

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Arsenal are ready to make an offer for Barcelona's defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets, it is stated that the Spanish World Cup winner is top of Arsene Wenger's wish list for this summer.

The report suggests that the Arsenal manager sees Busquets as being able to add more balance to the Gunners midfield and give guidance to Francis Coquelin, who was a revelation last season following his loan recall from Charlton this January.

How likely is this transfer?

At this present time it is just pure speculation with neither side admitting that there is a shred of interest. There also is still a transfer embargo on Luis Enrique's side, which would seem to eradicate any possibility of the transfer happening anytime soon

Barcelona's 27-year-old was ever-present last season, making 47 appearances in all competitions and helping the Catalonians to a league and cup treble.

Additionally, the player only signed a contract extension in February this year, which will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2019.

Arsenal's defensive midfield dilemma

You could be forgiven for thinking there was a need to even address this area, with all the talk of Karim Benzema to Arsenal in recent days. The truth is a world class striker and an additional holding midfielder is paramount to whether or not Wenger's men are capable of a serious title challenge during the 2015-16 campaign.

Coquelin answered his critics continually when he came into the team last season, and has earned his place for this season. The 24-year-old Frenchman remains the only real candidate to anchor the Arsenal midfield.

Jack Wilshere is a name that many have put forward due to his "new England role", but the jury is still out on him. Wilshere excels when he plays in the final third and has looked impressive in pre-season, something that Arsenal fans will hope he carries through until next May.

Abou Diaby was released this summer after a catalogue of injuries, unfortunately he was never able to fulfill has huge potential and has since headed back to Ligue 1 with Marseille.

The ageing Mikel Arteta and Mathieu Flamini were both used in the Emirates Cup last weekend, but they are past their best and it would be inconceivable that they are used as direct back-up to Coquelin.

It is an issue that has troubled Wenger several seasons. Arsenal have, for most part, been a credit to free-flowing football but without the right amount of solidity in front of the back four it will forever be a case of promising so much and delivering so little.