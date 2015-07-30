How do you solve a problem like Angel Di Maria?

On August 26th, 2014, Manchester United purchased Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for a British transfer record of £59.7 million pounds.

The move seemed like a match made in heaven: United were getting a world class player who had been an integral part of Madrid's Champions League success, and who, alongside Lionel Messi, had almost single handedly brough Argentina to the World Cup Final.

Di Maria was not wanted by Real Madrid

On the other hand, Real Madrid were dispensing of a player that they had been looking to sell because of the arrival of James Rodriguez. The only party not 100% happy was the player himself. Di Maria had never wanted to leave Madrid: He had been a fan favorite amongst the fans.

When James was unveiled to the supporters, they chanted Di Maria's name, much like they had done a year earlier because of the sale of Mesut Özil. Also, Manchester United hadn't been Di Maria's preferred choice. The Argentine was eager to join up with PSG and players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, and Thiago Silva.

However, due to UEFA's rules on Financial Fair Play, PSG could not afford Di Maria, so after signing for United, he made his first start against Burnley, playing with Tyler Blackett, Darren Fletcher, and Jonny Evans instead of the French side's superstars.

Di Maria began superbly

Di Maria's start to life in Manchester was superb, registering three goals and three assists in his first four games. It seemed like everything El Fideo touched turned to gold.

However, Di Maria pulled his hamstring 13 minutes into the game against Hull City, and only made one substitute apearance in the next seven games. He later scored against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup, but it was clear to all that this was not the Di Maria they had seen in the beginning of the season.

At the end of January, Di Maria's house was reportedly broken into, and it became an excuse that numerous journalists in the UK used to explain his sudden loss of form.

Di Maria just did not fit at United

However, the truth is that there are two reasons for why Di Maria did not succeed in England. The first is that he doesn't fit Louis Van Gaal's system. Di Maria is a player that performs best when allowed to run wherever and whenever he pleases. He is a chaotic player, and there is no place for a player like that in Van Gaal's team of men who play based on his tactics and philosophy.

The other reason is plain and simple: Di Maria does not want to be at Manchester United. They weren't his first choice when he left Madrid, and it was clear to all during the season that he wasnt giving 100% for the club. In the coming weeks, Di Maria will probably join PSG, albeit a year later than he would have liked. A move that every United fan was ecstatic about failed to work, much like Radamel Falcao.

​The question is, how do United move on from this failed transfer? Surely Louis van Gaal's transfer history for United has to be questioned?

Last season, Falcao and Di Maria were undoubtedly failures, and Marcos Rojo was average at best when fit (which was rare). Daley Blind was a good signing, but not a great one. Luke Shaw promises to be a great defender for the next 10 years, but at the moment, he still has a way to go. Finally, Ander Herrera proved to be an excellent purchase, but technically wasn't even bought by Van Gaal.

How good has van Gaal been in transfers?

This season, Memphis Depay was purchased, but at the moment, Van Gaal seems keen on playing him out of position, much like how he did with Di Maria. Morgan Schneiderlin seems like a good acquisition, but with the signing Bastian Schweinsteiger and three of United's best players last season, Herrera, Fellaini, and Carrick, someone will be left out and will be unhappy.

Finally, supporters were initially excited about the arrival of Matteo Darmian, but after Van Gaal revealed he would play second fiddle to Antonio Valencia, the mood was glum against after realizing they would have to live through another season of the Ecuadorian's pointless crossing.

More signings must be made

To win the league, Van Gaal has to make more signings. First off, the center of defense is simply not good enough. As stated before, Rojo is neither world class nor fit enough. Smalling showed glimpses last season that he has what it takes to be great, but only time will tell if he can combine talent with consistency. Jones has shown time and time again that he is a liability in the back.

Perhaps he has what it takes to remain a United player, but he is surely on his final chances. Jonny Evans, after years of mistakes, seems to be on his way out of Old Trafford. And finally, McNair and Blackett, may have potential, but they are not ready to help United challenge for a title.

This cast of characters does not compare well to Chelsea's trio of Terry, Cahill, and Zouma, or Arsenal's quartet of Mertesacker, Koscielny, Chambers, and Gabriel.

Sergio Ramos does not seem likely to be coming to Old Trafford, but United need to look elsewhere as well. Nicolas Otamendi has been a name linked several times with United, and would be the replacement for Nemanja Vidic that United lacked last season.

United need a replacement for Di Maria as well. Pedro Rodriguez has been rumored to be coming to United, and his tactical awareness and blistering speed would be very much welcomed by the Old Trafford faithful.

Finally, a striker is unlikely, but necessary if United are to win the title, Rooney has yet to show whether he can produce another 30 goal campaign, but if he cant, someone needs to be brought in. Hernandez seems to be on his way out, and James Wilson is unproven.

Many names have been mentioned, from Lacazette to Muller to Llorente to Ibrahimovic, but only time will tell if Old Trafford is graced again with classic number 9 capable of lifting thousands of supporters off their seats with one flick of the boot. Without a doubt, Van Gaal has a side that can challenge for the league. However, until a minimum of three signings are made, challenging will be as far as Manchester United go this season.