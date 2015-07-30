Manchester United 0-2 Paris St Germain: Player Ratings

After a disappointing 2-0 defeat to French and newly crowned International Champions Cup champions Paris Saint-Germain, this is a look at how the Manchester United players did.

United lose to French champions in final pre-season game

David De Gea - 5.5 Only played the first half of the game and made an error leading Ibrahimovic to a one on one opportunity - at fault for the first goal.



Matteo Darmian - 8 Looked very sharp going forward and defensively. Moved to left-back in the second half and still put in a great shift.



Phil Jones - 5 Very woeful at the back, could not read anything PSG did, particularly struggled to deal with their counter attacks.



Daley Blind - 6 Looked more comfortable than Jones, despite not being in his natural position, playing at centre-back; but looked slow and struggled to deal with the runs of the likes of Lucas Moura.



Luke Shaw - 8 Looked very sharp, solid at the back and pacey going forward. Made near to none mistakes. His overlapping runs worked very well with Ashley Young.



Michael Carrick - 6.5 Very simple, struggled to work with Schweinsteiger, didn't cause PSG many problems.



Bastian Schweinsteiger - 7.5 Kept high pressure on PSG and produced some brilliant long rage passing. Probably his best performance in a United shirt thus far.



Juan Mata - 6.5 Didn't look too sharp and struggled to produce anything outstanding. Struggled both out wide and central.



Memphis Depay - 7 Linked up very well with Wayne Rooney but struggled with his final product. Looked sharp and fit, ready for the start of the season against Tottenham Hotspur.



Ashley Young - 6 Looked very average on the wing and didn't really cause any problems for PSG, not the best performance from the Englishmen - especially with Pedro rumours swirling.



Wayne Rooney - 6 Struggled to get into the game, and didn't do anything stand out. Unable to get himself into any good positions but didn't have many chances.



Sam Johnstone - 6.5 Fairly comfortable, kept a clean sheet in the second half that he was in goal for, nearly conceded when he misjudged a long ball, but other than that he didn't have much to do.



Morgan Schneiderlin - 7 Played some great long passes, and straightened out the midfield issues when he came on.



Andreas Periera - 7 Played very well with Shaw behind him on the left hand side and put some brilliant balls into the box, with PSG's defence playing well to deny him an assist.



Chris Smalling - 7 Looked settled in the 30 minutes he played with Daley Blind, no notable mistakes.



Antonio Valencia - 6 Picked up a booking when he came on having lost the ball too far upfield and going in for a rash challenge. Not worthy of a start against Spurs.

Sean Goss - N/A Got very few minutes for his United debut, brought on just for the point of it by Louis van Gaal. Will hopefully get another chance in the first team during the season.