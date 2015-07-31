Chelsea Ladies - Notts County Ladies: Lots of history to be made at the first FA Women's Cup final at Wembley

Chelsea Ladies and Notts County Ladies will make history on Saturday as they compete in the first ever FA Women's Cup final to be held at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea build up

It's been a very mixed build up for Chelsea heading into this huge game as they've lost their grip of top spot in FA WSL 1 with defeats to Sunderland and Manchester City in the last couple of weeks, leaving the former top and the latter just behind them now.

Chelsea have certainly been a team on the rise over the past couple of years and they've done about everything but win a major title, with them losing on penalties to Birmingham City in this final three years ago before being pipped on the final day to the league title by Liverpool Ladies last season.

Individual cup experience

Chelsea may have never won the FA Women's Cup as a team, but quite a few of their players have lifted the famous trophy before at other clubs. Such players include midfield captain Katie Chapman who won the trophy eight times, four of these coming with Arsenal Ladies who have dominated this competition in recent years.

A fellow England international in the form of striker Eniola Aluko is also no stranger to the cup with two medals under her own belt for Charlton Athletic and against Chelsea in that dramatic 2012 victory for Birmingham.

Notts County build up

The Lady Pies have had a less than comfortable preparation for this showpiece game as they've lost two of their three league games since the return from the Women's World Cup break, both by a 2-1 scoreline to Sunderland and Arsenal respectively, however they still lie fourth in WSL 1, just four points off the leaders and three behind Chelsea.

County certainly deserve their place here though as they also go in search of a first major title in the women's game. Still, they have had an easy road to the final as they haven't had to play a fellow top tier side, with the semi final win over recently relegated Everton probably being their most high profile win. Chelsea, on the other hand, came up against Arsenal and Manchester City to reach Wembley.

County's own cup heroes

The club as a whole have never really been near FA Cup success unlike their opponents on Saturday, but, like Chelsea, Notts County have cup winners within their team. The clear place to start is with their captain Laura Bassett who led Birmingham to a penalty shootout win over Chelsea, one of her former clubs, in 2012.

Similarly to their cup final opponents, County also have an England striker who has tasted FA Cup success in the form of Ellen White who was part of two of Arsenal's many triumphs in this competition. There also is final experience from midfielder Dani Buet who only signed from Chelsea this season and played in that infamous 2012 final.

Injuries and head to head record

The only injury doubt for either side coming into the final surrounds the Notts County goalkeeper issue, with Carly Telford being the only eligible keeper at the club, but she has only just returned from a dislocated shoulder in the defeat to Arsenal last week. While they have a back up in on-loan Siobhan Chamberlain, the FA were not prepared to let her play so Telford will simply have to.

The teams have only met once this season and that was on the opening day where a Gemma Davison brace was enough to give Chelsea a 2-1 win in Nottingham.