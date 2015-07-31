Youngster Jon Toral joins Birmingham on loan

Arsenal have confirmed that they have agreed to loan promising midfielder Jon Toral to Championship side Birmingham City for the 2015/16 season.

The move will signify the young Spaniard's second successive season in the second tier after he featured heavily for Brentford in the last campaign.

Toral carries lots of potential

Toral impressed many during his spell with Brentford too as the Bees reached the play-offs in a season that the attacking midfielder scored six goals, including a hat-trick against Blackpool, in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder is thought of very highly at the Emirates and he will look to continue to impress going into the 2015/16 season with Birmingham. If his progression after recovering from injury last season is anything to go by then Toral, who could qualify to play for England through his mother, should have a very good season once more.

Youngster looking to improve with loan

The Barcelona academy product arrived at Arsenal at the same time as Hector Bellerin, who made a real impact for the Gunners last season. Toral, however, is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Arsenal first team. Despite that, he did do well on the club's pre-season trip to Singapore, winning a penalty in their first game of the Barclays Asia Trophy.

It was hoped that Toral may well receive game time with the first team this season, but instead he has moved out on loan again. Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping that another loan spell will mean he's ready for the first team come the 2016/17 season, especially with the potential he's showed so far.

On Birmingham's official website, Toral spoke of the deal, saying he was "very happy with the move" and that he hopes "to gain more experience" from playing with Birmingham in the upcoming campaign.