Leeds close on Dallas signing

Leeds United are close to completing a deal to take Brentford winger Stuart Dallas to Elland Road, according to local paper The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Various news sources had previously reported that a deal was close between the two sides, but the YEP has now suggested that personal terms with the player have been agreed, with a fee expected to be worth in excess of £1million.

Though the transfer is not yet complete and the player will have to undergo a medical before the fineprint of the deal is confirmed, Dallas could become a United player in the coming days with a three-year deal reportedly agreed.

A reunion at Elland Road

Dallas was brought to Griffin Park by now-Leeds boss Uwe Rösler in 2012, and he has since scored nine goals in 76 appearances in all competitions for the Bees, including six in the Championship last term as Brentford made the play-off spots.

A five-time Northern Ireland international, he was brought in from NIFL Premiership side Crusaders of Belfast on a free transfer in 2012.

Though he was sent out on loan in League Two with Northampton Town in Brentford's 2013/14 promotion season after failing to win a starting spot in his debut year at the club, he came into his own last season and made 38 league appearances.

Surplus to requirements

Now, though, it seems that incoming Bees boss Marinus Dijkhuizen sees Dallas as an expendable member of his squad after a busy summer transfer window which has seen the London club make waves in the footballing world due to their analytics-based approach.

Rösler, meanwhile, will consider this a job well done if the move is completed as expected, having made the signing of a winger one of his key priorities ahead of the new campaign.

24-year-old Dallas was one of the key performers in one of the most exciting attacking outfits in the Football League last season and if he is allowed to leave, it will not be due to sub-par performances.

Injury blow for Bianchi

Meanwhile, Leeds have confirmed on their website that midfielder Tommaso Bianchi is set for a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 26-year-old Italian is to undergo surgery on a cartilage injury sustained in a pre-season defeat to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, with the club saying he could be out of action for "four to six weeks".

Bianchi had featured often in pre-season and was expected to be well in the frame for a first-team spot at the start of the new season, with Rösler having praised his performance prior to his enforced substitution.