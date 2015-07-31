Score HJK Helsinki - Liverpool in Pre-Season Friendly 2015 (0-2)

19:30. Well, that brings to an end our coverage of tonight's game - which ended HJK Helsinki 0-2 Liverpool. Divock Origi from close-range in the 73rd minute and Philippe Coutinho with a fine effort just four minutes later. Two late goals but a very positive performance for Brendan Rodgers and co. who will travel back to England to take on Swindon Town in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow afternoon. As always, we'll have live coverage of that game right here - which marks one week before the Reds open their Premier League season away at Stoke City. Thanks for joining us, I've been Charlie Malam, and make sure you return tomorrow for the Reds' 4pm clash with Swindon live from the County Ground. Enjoy the rest of your evening.

19:28. Certainly some good things to take from this evening's encounter, with Clyne and Gomez both solid in the full-back positions. Skrtel and Lovren were for the most part strong, but they were rarely tested - and were shaky from set-pieces. Further forward, Henderson and Milner were indifferent. Good going forward, but they left the defence exposed - which a better side would have made more of. Coutinho looked sharp and took his goal well, whilst Lallana showed glimpses of doing something. Ings' movement was a real positive, though they failed to make the most of it. Undoubtedly the Reds' best performer was yet again Jordon Ibe - who causes all kinds of problems all night long. He's definitely given Rodgers something to think about.

19:26. Another testing afternoon, but in reality - HJK never really troubled the Premier League side. They made the Reds work, but it was always a case of the visitors underperforming as opposed to vice versa. Nevertheless, Liverpool come out on top to keep their unbeaten run going. That's four wins and a draw now.

19:23. That's that, then - as Liverpool crown their penultimate pre-season friendly with another good exercise for a strong Reds' XI. It was a bit slow and dull for large periods, as the visitors failed to find the breakthrough until late - but quickfire goals from Divock Origi and Philippe Coutinho split them and the Finnish champions.

FT: HJK Helsinki 0-2 Liverpool.

90+3' The last piece of action at the Olympic Stadium, as the Reds continue to press high up the pitch - but the Reds keep the ball to maintain a solid win in a sunny Helsinki.

90+1' Captain Henderson takes it himself, looking to round off the evening with a third - but though he catches it well, it's a yard or so wide. Three minutes will be added on.

90' Lallana takes it after a rather laboured walk to the corner flag, but after taking it short, Henderson's driven ball towards Skrtel is headed clear - then Milner wins a cheap free-kick around 25-yards from goal.

89' Fairly easy-going end to the game, as Ibe finds Milner inside the box - but his cross is blocked for yet another corner-kick.

87' Liverpool looking a bit more content with those two goals to their name, as they spray the ball about around the halfway line. Not the most convincing of performances, admittedly, but there's been positives to take.

85' Just a few minutes remaining, and there'll be more subs for HJK - Lehtinen replacing Peiponen.

84' And here's that Coutinho effort to make it 2-0:

82' It's not been the most exciting of games, but with less than 10 minutes remaining - it looks like it'll be another win for Rodgers' men. That'll be a fourth win from five games. A positive result against Swindon Town tomorrow and then Liverpool will have remained unbeaten going into their opening day clash at Stoke in eight days' time.

80' Here's that first goal, as Origi handed the Reds the lead:

79' Another substitution - Savage on for Kandji, whilst Maguire comes on for Gomez at left-back for the visitors. We'll get a 10-minute glimpse of Pedro Chirivella too, who replaces goalscorer Coutinho.

78' That's a lovely strike from the Brazilian, and it's all out of nothing. The corner is taken short and it's slipped into Coutinho in space. He cuts onto his right and fires an effort into the top corner to the delight of the Finnish fans.

77' GOAL! It's 2-0. Another corner for Liverpool, but this time they actually make something of it - as Coutinho doubles the Reds' lead with a fine strike.

74' It's worked out to the wide right, where Ibe is. He cuts inside and rolls a low cross towards the near post, where Milner flicks the ball with the back of his heel to Origi - who manages to fire high into the roof of the net on the turn at close-range. About time.

73' GOAL! We have the breakthrough, and it's substitute Origi who fires Liverpool into the lead. 1-0 to the visitors.

72' More subs for HJK - Havenaar, Moussi and Lingman on for Jallow, Kolehmainen and Mendy.

70' Ibe's cross is well cleared and for what must be the 12th or 13th corner for the visitors, Skrtel wins the first header - but the second header is cleared.

68' Clyne has space in front of him, and pounces on a loose ball before shooting. He catches hold of it well, but it's blocked. The Reds, at least, have looked good in their pressing.

67' How is it not 1-0? Ibe, surrounded by blue shirts, sees a gap ahead and sprints forward - but the gap is soon closed. He manages to flick it into Origi, who cuts back for Lallana to shoot from the edge of the box - but his shot somehow deflects over for a corner, and you guessed it, nothing comes from the resulting set-piece.

66' Ibe still the protagonist for the visitors, but he can't do it all himself as the camera reel shows a highlight of frustrations - most of which are Ings unhappy with his missed opportunities. In fairness, he only had a few half-chances to work with.

65' Rusty, is probably the best way to explain this in fairly simple terms. Coutinho, in a position in which he would usually do so well, can't find Lallana.

64' "Quicker! quicker!" are the shots from O'Driscoll on the sidelines, but Liverpool still can't create anything clear cut - as Ings is replaced by Divock Origi.

62' No cutting edge whatsoever in Helsinki, as the home side's captain - Moren - swings in a neat cross for the hosts, but Mignolet is always getting there. Still 0-0.

61' Near for Liverpool, but not quite near enough, as Ings' flicked header from Clyne's right-sided cross is a few yards wide of the far post.

60' An hour in and there's still been no real chances to talk about. Clyne and Ibe are the liveliest combination down the right, but even they have been unable to help create anything. The teenage winger undoubtedly the most exciting player in a red shirt, constantly trying to beat his man and get into dangerous areas.

58' Another substitution - as Baah is withdrawn for Ojala.

58' Henderson shoots from distance, but it's a yard or so over. The Reds win a corner after it allegedly takes a nick off Jallow, but again - they can't fashion anything from it.

57' Assistant manager Sean O'Driscoll's shouts from the sideline just about the only thing you can hear inside the stadium, which is desperately flat. It picks up momentarily as Jallow gets the ball out of feet and shoots, but after Mignolet gathers easily - it falls flat once more.

55' Coutinho finds Ibe in space down the right and he drives another low cross into the six-yard box, which is steered away. The Reds work it back to the same flank, but Ibe's pass to the overlapping Clyne is flicked out of play.

53' Pepijn Lijnders and Brendan Rodgers having a detailed chat on the bench. Talking about anything so long as they don't have to watch this game, presumably, which has hardly livened up since half-time - though Ibe wins another foul from Mendy after showing a good turn of pace.

52' 20,808, the attendance in Finland this evening. A disappointing turnout, given the fact the stadium can house 40,000.

51' Clyne goes down after a challenge from Baah, but picks himself back up thankfully. Injuries are the last thing Roders' side needs at this stage of pre-season.

50' Excellent from Ibe, who really is a massive prospect. Defenders don't seem to know which way he's going, as he cuts onto his left and then back onto his right before firing a low cross into Ings - but he can't get a good connection on it and his shot fires over the bar.

49' Nearly some lovely football as Lallana and Ings play an intricate give-and-go, but the former is squeezed out by Heikkilä all too simply. The Reds' bench screaming at the players to quicken things up.

48' Confirmation of those other substitutions, as Malolo and Klinga replace Schüller and Atom.

47' Just seven or so seconds into the second-half and Lallana almost opens the scoring. Straight from the kick-off, he bursts forward and fires a long-range effort which whistles narrowly wide. That certainly would have brought the game to life.

46' Back in action for the second-half. Rodgers will be hoping to see his side just quicken up the tempo a little more often, as they've not created a clear-cut chance just yet. No changes for the visitors, whose youthful-looking bench could get an opportunity later on. HJK, with 14 substitutes, have made three - Moren on for Lampi, Sahlgren on for Örlund and a few others.

18:28. Perhaps no personnel changes from Liverpool, with just a few options on the bench, but maybe the chance to switch things around tactically. A 4-3-3 might yield more success, with the current midfield two of Milner and Henderson struggling. It's looking a little unbalanced, and could probably do with the addition of a true defensive midfield to help cover for the back-four.

18:25. Another positive was perhaps Danny Ings and his movement. He's the only player really looking to get in behind the defence, whilst Philippe Coutinho has looked bright at times with his quickness of the feet. Still 0-0 though, and the home side may make a number of substitutions at the break to spruce things up.

18:22. Struggling for words at half-time, with the game goalless after a lack of meaningful opportunities. Nathaniel Clyne has looked strong and balanced down the right, whilst Joe Gomez was composed on the ball down the left. Further forward, however, the midfield has been bypassed a little too easily - whilst set-pieces have looked a weakness, both attacking them and defending them.

18:18. Not all that much in the way of chances. The Reds have dominated the ball, but they've done very, very little with it. No real chances to speak about, other than a wasted free header by HJK's Jallow from a corner-kick. Elsewhere, a little bit tedious and sterile.

HT: HJK Helsinki 0-0 Liverpool.

45' Dull. Bland. Unexciting. Search just about any synonym for the word boring and that nicely sums things up so far, as Coutinho sees another shot from range blocked.

43' Ibe looks to take the quick corner-kick, but nothing's on - eventually Coutinho comes across to take it. He looks for Skrtel, but Kandji gets enough on it before the ball is cleared.

42' Nothing comes from the corner. Again. Dull stuff so far, though Coutinho shows nice feet to keep the ball and find Ibe - who beats one man and wins a corner out of the next.

41' Ings goes down under a committed tackle from Baah inside the box, but nothing is given - besides a throw-in. From it, Coutinho works space before shooting - and it takes a deflection from Baah, who is happy to throw himself at everything this evening, and flies a couple of inches over. Corner.

40' Cameras showing some supporters yawning in the crowd, and it's hardly surprising. This isn't the worst game of football in the world, but it's not the most stimulating. Liverpool have had few real chances despite enjoying the lion's share of possession.

38' HJK almost counter on a rare foray forward, but Skrtel comes across to intercept. The Reds work it out wide to Ibe, perhaps knowing he's the only one really causing the home side a headache, but he's got two men surrounding him. They keep the ball, and Coutinho slides in Ings - but his first touch lets him down and he's never going to rescue the chance as it goes out of touch.

36' Excellent from Ibe, who buys a foul out of Lampi after forcing him to commit into the challenge and knocking it to one side. The free-kick, which is out on the right flank, is cut across the box to Milner on the edge - and his low strike is deflected over. The Reds try to be equally as cute from the corner, as Henderson looks to find Lallana in space - but he can't quite pull it off. Nothing's quite working for the visitors.

35' Slow and predictable, until Ibe's on the ball. Liverpool are dominating on the ball, but they don't look likely of creating anything dangerous - even with Lallana and Coutinho on the pitch. HJK are sitting deep and defending in numbers, and without the runs beyond, the Reds have no answer as of yet.

33' Kandji commits a foul on Lallana after losing his footing. Milner stands over the 35-yarder, looking likely to curl it towards the far post, but Henderson makes a smart run down the left and he cuts it to the unmarked skipper - who can't get a cross away before he's closed down. Neat routine, at least.

31' Milner tries a drive from 25-yards out, but it's a simple stop for the goalkeeper - as it rolls across the surface into his grasp.

30' Half-an-hour in and not much has changed, to be honest. This is fairly dull stuff, as Clyne's pullback from the by-line is cleared easily by Kolehmainen. Minutes later, Ings makes a promising run and he looks destined to meet Coutinho's through ball - but it's intercepted magnificently by Heikkilä. Vital contribution by the HJK centre-back.

28' Not too far away from the visitors. Henderson's delivery is fairly poor, but Ings stoops low to glance a header across goal. Unfortunately, no-one is there to meet it.

27' Liverpool get a chance to burst forward and create something and they win a free-kick after Schüller brings down Clyne. Poor challenge, as he rakes his studs down the back of the full-back's calves.

25' Distinct pre-season feel to the game thus far. Plenty of possession, but not many chances to shout about as Coutinho turns over possession by beating his man and rather than going for the outlet ball out wide, cuts back into danger and loses it.

23' Another lull in proceedings, with HJK pressing well and forcing their opponents into some rather conservative build-up. Milner tries to drive down the left, wins a throw out of Schüller and finds Lallana - but he can't keep it from running out for a goal kick.

20' Liverpool just starting to liven up going forward, with Coutinho looking troublesome in possession. No real opportunities to report of just yet though.

19' Great tracking back from Ings, who races 40-yards across the pitch to win the ball and win a foul. He's not had too much to feed off in these early stages.

18' Ibe undoubtedly the most lively player in a red shirt, as he has a shot from range blocked. Coutinho delights the Finnish supporters meanwhile, skipping past two or three challenges with some trademark footwork.

17' Lovely defending from Gomez, who keeps composed to play himself out of trouble down the left - but he then gives the ball away with a rushed pass. The visitors soon win the ball back, and Ibe flies down the right flank before finding Ings inside the area. The striker spins and shoots, but it's an easy save for the goalkeeper.

15' Lallana tries an ambitious cross-cum-shot from the edge of the box, but it sails over everyone into the box and calmly into Örlund's arms. Just seconds later however, the home side lose possession under pressure and the Reds break forward - but after Lallana finds Coutinho on his way in down the right, the Brazilian can't keep his shot down and it sails over at the near post.

14' Quite a low-key first quarter of an hour so far. A rather quiet atmosphere, and a quiet game to boot. The LFCTV commentators are talking about competitions which the Olympic Stadium has played host to in the past, which just about tells you all you need to know.

12' The Finns arguably playing better here, as they knit some nice passing moves together despite being largely second-string. Kolehmainen almost releases Peiponen, but he tries too hard to work it onto his stronger foot inside the box and the opportunity fades away.

10' Good play from HJK, as Kandji sets Peiponen away down the right - he beats Lallana with some tricky feet and the Reds deal with it initially, before Lovren comes across to intercept a through ball meant for Peiponen. Well read by the centre-back.

8' Coutinho tries it a bit direct this time, and Skrtel's header is deflected out of play by Schüller, but the third corner - again in towards the Slovakian, comes to nothing as Ibe commits a cheap foul in trying to win back the ball against Kandji.

7' Ibe beats his man to the byline with some lovely footwork, before finding Clyne in space - but his shot is blocked wide. Coutinho comes across for the corner, taking it short to Lallana - who slips past his man before having a cross blocked for another corner.

5' Mendy wins a corner-kick for HJK, which Tanaka takes. Mignolet deals with it, although unconvincingly, before a volley from close-range is deflected over for a second set-piece. Tanaka takes it again, pulling Mignolet off his line, but a free header from Jallow goes over the crossbar. The home side could quite easily have opened the scoring there.

4' No real meaningful moves just yet, as Liverpool play patiently. They move forward as Ings finds Clyne out on the right, he tees up Henderson - who tries to curl one from long-range, but it's not powerful enough to trouble Örlund in goal.

3' Good play from Gomez, who puts the ball through the legs of his marker - but Kandji tracks back to dispossess the defender and force a throw. The 18-year-old certainly has adjusted to life on Merseyside if these pre-season games are any evidence.

2' Calm start to the game, as the Reds pass the ball about across the back-four. Seems like a 4-2-3-1 formation from the visitors, with Henderson and Milner the duo at the base of midfield.

1' We're off in Helsinki, as the hosts get the ball rolling across an excellent surface.

17:28. The two teams make their way out onto the pitch at the Olympic Stadium. A rather sparse looking Olympic Stadium, at that. Apparently 20,000 were expected for this fixture, but there's not near that number. Anyway, there's not long to go until kick-off now in Helsinki. Stay tuned for HJK Helsinki - Liverpool live minute-by-minute commentary.

17:25. Ings has slotted in pretty well to the Reds' style of play so far, and he'll be keen to impress again this evening - with a spot against Stoke to play for. He's the lone striker today, behind a creative trio of Ibe, Lallana and Coutinho.

17:22. Closing in on kick-off in Helsinki. Ings, speaking to the club's official channel, says today will be a nice chance for the players to improve their fitness and show everyone what they can do. He says it was important for him to cut his holidays short to join up with the squad and that he's really enjoyed being a Liverpool player. The Englishman calls Coutinho a "special" player who is "something else."

17:18. "We're looking for a difficult game and this is it. Another game to work on our fitness and the tactical areas we've been working on the last few weeks," says Brendan Rodgers, speaking to LFCTV. He says the Finnish side will provide a test and a different tempo and aggression. The visitors are expecting a difficult fixture, according to their manager. He also says Coutinho has returned with a "really good level of fitness" as he comes back into the starting line-up.

17:15. There's been a lot of questioning over whether the Reds' pre-season schedule has really been testing enough, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United taking on Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain. Rodgers' side will have travelled near 50,000 miles by the end of their preparations - but the opposition they've come up against have, for the most part, only been average. Should they have pitted themselves against tougher teams to get them ready for the Premier League campaign?

17:12. The squad are out for their warm-up. Just over a quarter of an hour left until the left. Fairly comfortable conditions. 19 degrees and 54% humidity currently, which is much cooler than it was in Asia a few weeks ago.

17:09. There's been a complete overhaul of the Reds' front-line, with Fabio Borini and Mario Balotelli also expected to leave this summer. Will it work? We'll have to wait and see, but Rodgers believes the big-money signings haven't added any extra pressure onto his shoulders.

17:05. In other news, after the departure of Rickie Lambert - who scored a brace in his debut for West Brom just hours after signing for the Baggies - Christian Benteke is set to be announced as the Reds' new number nine. The second-most expensive signing for the club obviously isn't worried about pressure.

17:02. Less than half-an-hour until kick-off in Finland now. The atmosphere is building. Midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza, meanwhile, has been officially confirmed as a Liverpool player. Just waiting on a work permit, it seems.

17:02. Less than half-an-hour until kick-off in Finland now. The atmosphere is building. Midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza, meanwhile, has been officially confirmed as a Liverpool player. Just waiting on a work permit, it seems.

16:55. He added: "All of the players have settled in, that's the key - making them feel a part of the spirit. A player like James Milner is experienced, but he's still coming into a huge club and has settled in really well, showing great leadership in the small time he's been at the club. Young players like Joe Gomez, who has settled in very, very well also. I've been pleased with the collective - I think they're bonding very well together, working very, very hard and looking very focused in order to achieve this season."

16:52. Speaking on how the new boys such as Gomez have settled in at Anfield, Rodgers said yesterday in his pre-match press conference: "I've been delighted with the contribution of the new players and staff since they came in. There's a real commitment to how we're working and I've seen that on the training field - we're working very, very hard on and off the training field with the players. The new guys have adapted really well and it gives us great confidence with a week to go that we can hopefully push on again this season and put last year behind us."

16:48. Back to the Reds' first-team though, and plenty of worries that Rodgers is potentially relying on Gomez at left-back. The 18-year-old has impressed in pre-season, granted, but has made only 21 professional appearances - all of which were in the Championship. He certainly seems set for a prominent role in the squad this season, with Moreno having fallen out of favour due to a poor first year, and his versatility - which means he can play across the back-four quite capably, but is he good enough to be a starter? Have your say by tweeting us @VAVELLiverpool.

16:45. Elsewhere, Liverpool U21s are currently drawing 2-2 with Morecambe. Madger Gomes with a stunning 25-yarder and a Jerome Sinclair rebound recently brought the young Reds back from a two-goal deficit. If they can hold on to this, it'll be a much-improved result from their 4-0 loss at Chester earlier in the week.

16:42. All eyes will be on Coutinho, this afternoon - but Dejan Lovren is another who will want to impress. Rodgers, it seems, is willing to hand him more opportunities - but he has not yet convinced many that he was worth the £20 million that they paid for the Croatian centre-half 12 months ago. With Sakho not having flown to Scandinavia for today's game, is he set to start at Stoke?

16:38. The big positive for the Reds is that Coutinho makes his return. The diminuitive playmaker, who swept the club's end-of-season awards back in May, played for the under-21s alongside Can last weekend at the Steel Park Cup. He was brilliant last season, but can he help spearhead the Reds on a more successful campaign this year?

16:35. Lots of thoughts on that Liverpool line-up. Could that be close to the side we see at Stoke? Quite a few big names missing, such as Emre Can, Firmino, Benteke, Sakho, Moreno and more - but it might not be far off. Whether that's what the fans want to see may be a different matter.

16:32. An early warning that things could get complicated with all those substitutes for the home side. They've been fairly reserved with their starting line-up, given the fact they have a crucial Champions League second leg later this week. A host of regulars, such as Sorsa, Savage, Heikkinen and co. are all benched with an eye on that game.

16:29. Helsinki bench: Vaihdossa: Sahlgren, Sauramaa, Lehtinen, Ojala, Heikkinen, Moren, Sorsa, Malolo, Moussi, Savage, Alho, Klinga, Zeneli, Havenaar.

16:27. Helsinki XI: Örlund; Peiponen, Heikkilä, Baah, Lampi; Kolehmainen, Schüller; Kandji, Atom, Mendy; Jallow.

16:25. Helsinki's confirmed team is also in..

16:23. @LFC on Twitter: "#LFC have secured Allan for the future and he's currently spending time with the Reds with the permission of his club, Internacional." Seems the deal's all wrapped up then.

16:22. An unexpected addition in the squad, however. Allan Rodrigues de Souza, an 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder, finds himself on the bench despite not being confirmed as part of the 16-man squad. He was pictured getting on to the plane today, and may come on for minutes later in the game. He's said to have impressed scouts at the Frenz International Cup, where he captained his Internacional side to glory. The Reds are supposedly close to agreeing a £500,000 deal for the youngster's services.

16:19. As expected for Liverpool then, who could either be in a 4-2-3-1 with Milner and Henderson as the central midfield pairing, or in a midfield three - with Coutinho a little further back and Lallana supporting from the flanks.

16:17. Liverpool bench: Fulton, Maguire, Chirivella, Kent, Allan, Origi.

16:15. Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Gomez; Milner, Henderson, Coutinho; Ibe, Ings, Lallana.

Another lovely shot of today's stadium, courtesy of Liverpool FC's official Instagram account. We'll have the team news from the visitors, and the hosts, with you shortly.

The pitch is looking in very good condition indeed, which will help if we're to see a good competitive match-up today. The Reds will be keeping their pass-and-move philosophy this season, according to Rodgers - who said they will not need to change their style to get the best out of Christian Benteke. (Picture: @hjkhelsinki)

The scene at the venue of tonight's game, the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, a couple of hours prior to kick-off. (Picture: @LFC)

Others in the squad are Fulton, Joe Maguire, Pedro Chirivella and Ryan Kent - with most of their Academy team-mates expected to take part in tomorrow's trip to Swindon - which none of today's team will play a part in.

And how should the Reds line-up today? There's only 16 players to choose from and back-up goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is unlikely to get in over first-choice Simon Mignolet, which narrows it down to 15. Still, should Ings start over Origi? Will Lallana and Coutinho provide creativity on either flank, or does Ibe deserve to start over the Brazilian? The back-four is very likely to be Gomez-Lovren-Skrtel-Clyne, which is what it could possibly be at Stoke next week. Milner and Henderson are almost certain starters in central midfield this evening, too. Could we see a 4-3-3 line-up that looks like.. Mignolet; Clyne, Skrtel, Lovren, Gomez; Henderson, Milner, Coutinho; Lallana, Ings, Ibe? Tell us what you want to see today.

Ings has travelled for today's game and is likely to feature for most of the game. Though Benteke is set to make his bow tomorrow at Swindon, there are worries over whether he will be sharp enough for the trip to Stoke - meaning that Ings could potentially play himself into contention with a good display today. Firmino is another who may miss out, though Coutinho is likely to come back into the starting side. How should Rodgers set up at the Britannia in just eight days time? Send us your Liverpool - Stoke City line-up on Twitter @VAVELLiverpool.

But whilst a number of forwards don't know whether they're in or they're out, one of the summer additions in the striking department - Danny Ings - has spoken out about how he believes his movement can help him slot into his new side well.

Balotelli is said to be behind even Sheyi Ojo and Jerome Sinclair in the pecking order now, the latter of whom's future is equally as unclear. What's next for the promising 18-year-old? Conor Slater asks in his latest piece for VAVEL Liverpool.

Whilst we're on the topic of goals, the situation of Mario Balotelli is hot on the lips of Liverpool supporters after a certain piece in the Liverpool ECHO. Should he stay? Should he go? Our man Vishal Shah has his say on the matter.

The Northern Irishman will be hoping to see Liverpool be clinical in front of goal and productive in the final third, as they look to boost their goal tally this season. They fired just 52 last year, having hit 101 the season before that, and here - Amee Ruszkai looks at how many goals the Reds need for a top-four finish.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers thinks today's game will prove the toughest test his side have faced in pre-season so far. He explained that HJK are are "very organised" and "good defensively."

A number of HJK's key players, who the Reds will have to keep a watchful eye on this evening, are the likes of new signing Mike Havenaar - who arrives looking to prove himself after a disappointing spell in Spain. Another is winger Demba Savage, who is one of their more potent attackers having scored 40 goals in 90 games over the last three years. Markus Heikkinen, formerly of Birmingham, Tottenham and Sunderland is the captain of today's hosts - who have a number of players who once plied their trade in England - such as Guy Moussi, who used to play for Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Birmingham, and also Sebastian Sorsa - who once played for Leeds United.

HJK Chief Executive Officer Aki Riihilahti, who used to play in midfield for Crystal Palace, has said that today's fixture is beneficial more than it is a hinderance. He said: "HJK want to play the best possible international games in our preparation for Champions League qualification, and this is also a great event for the fans as Liverpool has a special place in Finnish hearts because of Sami Hyypia."

Centre-back Martin Skrtel, who is included in the party for this evening's game, is relishing his return to Finland. He recalled the "two or three times" he has visited the city of Helsinki as "good memories" and said the volume of supporters will be reminiscent of those in Australia and Asia. He added that the game will be "a nice experience" because of the fact that it is the "last game before the season starts." The 30-year-old, who signed a new deal with Liverpool recently, believes the game will be vital for the visitors' confidence going into the start of the season.

HJK Helsinki - Liverpool Live

For more ahead of today's game, read Oliver Emmerson's preview - which includes more on Liverpool's Finnish connections - such as Jari Litmanen - who started and finished his career Helsinki, and centre-back Sami Hyypia - who is still a fan favourite on Merseyside.

One man who won't be involved in either of the two games is Rickie Lambert, who completed a £3 million move to West Bromwich Albion on Friday. The Kirkby-born striker had found regular first-team football difficult to come by with the Reds, starting just 12 games after completing a £4.5 million move from Southampton last summer. He becomes the Baggies' new no.17, with the move expected to allow Christian Benteke to take up the number nine shirt.

Helsinki could be the Reds' toughest test so far, given the fact they will be well up to speed - with the Premier League outfit still a couple of weeks or so away from full fitness. Today's game is their penultimate fixture, with another game against Swindon Town tomorrow at 4pm. That game is likely to see the debuts of Benteke and Firmino, plus a whole host of Academy names and a few others on the cusp of the first-team.

Helsinki - Liverpool Live Team News: HJK are currently mid-way through their league campaign, due to the fact it runs on a different schedule to the other major European leagues. They have won three of their last four and have a healthy squad to choose from. With a second CL leg in the next few days, they may opt to weaken their side slightly - but will be looking for their forwards to perform better after a bad day at the office against Astana earlier this week.

Today's Liverpool side could show us exactly what Rodgers has in mind for his starting line-up at Stoke a week tomorrow. Many fear that Dejan Lovren, who has found it tough in his first 12 months on Merseyside, is in the thinking for a starting spot despite poor pre-season form, with Sakho not having travelled. Firmino and Coutinho may also have to prove their fitness to displace Ibe and Lallana, who look likely to play some part given their pre-season form.

Helsinki - Liverpool Live Team News: A 16-man Liverpool squad has flown to Helsinki for today's tie - with Christian Benteke, Roberto Firmino, Emre Can and Mamadou Sakho some of the notable absentees. The full side available to Rodgers today is: Simon Mignolet, Ryan Fulton, Joe Gomez, Martin Skrtel, Joe Maguire, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Pedro Chirivella, Philippe Coutinho, Ryan Kent, Divock Origi, Jordon Ibe, Danny Ings.

The Reds travel to the Olympic Stadium for the third time then today. The 40,000-seater national stadium is four times bigger than Helsinki's usual stadium, the Sonera Stadium, and is expected to be well filled for this evening's fixture. The venue usually acts as the Finland national team's home stadium, and hosted the 1952 Summer Olympics​. From next year, it will undergo major renovations for three years - ensuring all of the stands are sheltered and the stadium is equipped with an improved field and track.

HJK and Liverpool have met again since, mind, but not for 25 years. On that occasion, the Reds travelled to the Finnish capital for a friendly and emerged 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Ray Houghton and David Burrows.

Helsinki - Liverpool Live Score and Result

Paisley's side, who were the reigning English champions at the time, showed their class on home soil - to thrash HJK 5-0 and progress to the next round. In front of just 16,000 fans - Dalglish's 27th minute effort got things started, before Craig Johnston put them in front on aggregate just three minutes later. Phil Neal put them three ahead on the night before the break and Kennedy netted a second-half brace to put the Reds through. They would however go on to lose to Widzew Łódź in the next round, losing 4-3 on aggregate. (losing 2-0 away, winning 3-2 at home)

The Reds were shocked when they first took on the Finns, losing the first-leg 1-0 in Helsinki. Despite boasting prominent figures such as Graeme Sounness, Ian Rush, Alan Hansen, Phil Thompson, Alan Kennedy and even Kenny Dalglish - Atik Ismail's strike before half-time was enough to split the two teams. Bob Paisley's side would have something to say in the second-leg, though. You can see Helsinki's first-leg strike here:

This, actually, is not the first meeting between Helsinki vs Liverpool. The two teams locked horns in the 1982-83 European Cup, when they met in the Second Round.

Back to Helsinki - Liverpool Live today's game though, who are Liverpool's opponents? HJK Helsinki, who have won the Finnish Championship (or the Veikkausliiga) for the last six consecutive years, are comprehensively the most succesful football club in Finland. They currently hold both domestic cup competitions, though they are still fighting to prove themselves in Europe - having drawn 0-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Third Round qualifier against Kazakhstan-based FC Astana. They remain the only Finnish side to have competed in the competition, after taking part in 1998 - where they took five points in the group stages, paired with PSV, Kaiserslautern and Benfica.

That brings us to Helsinki - Liverpool Live today's game, the Reds' fifth warm-up game so far - as they prepare for their curtain raiser away at Stoke City a week tomorrow. It's soon come around for Rodgers' squad, who will be keen to avenge their last visit to the Britannia Stadium.

Having completed their leg of Down Under, the Reds travelled to Malaysia for their final tie of the tour - as they took on a Malaysian Selection in Kuala Lumpur. It was a rather lacklustre performance from Liverpool, who had looked strong in their games prior. They fell behind early on as Patrick Wleh powered through on goal and fired high past Adam Bogdan, but Jordon Ibe thundered the Reds level with a tremendous left-footed strike. However, neither side could find a winner and Rodgers and co. had to settle for a 1-1 draw to finish the tour off.

HJK Helsinki - Liverpool Live Match Commentary

Liverpool's next long-haul journey was to Adelaide, a mere 1253 miles away. There, they took on another A-League side - this time, Adelaide United. Again, they proved a tougher side, holding the Reds out until half-time as the visitors wasted a number of favourable opportunities. After a few substitutions again freshened things up, Milner was the man of the hour as he turned home from Jordon Ibe's cross. Rodgers' side, in their new all white kit, finished things off late on - when Nathaniel Clyne's through ball met Danny Ings' smart run in behind, and he took the ball past the goalkeeper for a simple finish and a 2-0 win.

Following that, the Reds moved on to Australia - where they went head-to-head with A-League side Brisbane Roar. They proved a real step up in class, and took a surprise lead in the 17th minute - Dmitri Petratos finding the bottom corner from 20-yards. The lead didn't last long however, as Lallana's sublime solo effort - pulling down a long ball, beating his man into the box and curling one home past helpless goalkeeper Jamie Young to even things up. After another mass overhaul around the hour mark, a fresher Liverpool side pushed for the win - which they got when James Milner's effort took a deflection to loop up and over the 'keeper to seal a 2-1 win.

Liverpool started their pre-season campaign in Bangkok, where they survived tricky weather conditions to come out as comfortable winners against the Thai All Stars. Despite the choking heat and humidity in the first-half, Lazar Markovic scored after just three minutes - latching on to a through ball, rounding the goalkeeper and sliding an effort into the empty net. Mamadou Sakho added to the Reds' lead with a header before half-time, before Brendan Rodgers named a completely changed eleven for the second-half. Despite the raft of changes, Adam Lallana put the result beyond doubt in the 51st minute by curling an effort into the far bottom corner. The pitch soon became pretty difficult to play on due to the monsoon-like heavy rain. That halted the game considerably, but Divock Origi added a late fourth after missing a number of opportunities, heading in from a corner to round off a 4-0 win.

Today's game is the first since the Reds travelled back from their tour of the Far East and Australia - where they took three wins and a draw from games against a True Thai Premier League All Star side, A-League teams Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United, before finishing off against a Malaysian XI.

Helsinki - Liverpool Live Result

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this Helsinki - Liverpool Live afternoon's game. Today, Saturday 31st July 2015, sees Liverpool travel to Finland to take on HJK Helsinki in the penultimate game of their 2015-16 pre-season schedule. Today's game kicks off at 5:30pm BST, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.