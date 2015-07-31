Score HJK Helsinki - Liverpool in Pre-Season Friendly 2015 (0-2)
(Picture: Salmaan Abbas/Charlie Malam/VAVEL UK)
19:30. Well, that brings to an end our coverage of tonight's game - which ended HJK Helsinki 0-2 Liverpool. Divock Origi from close-range in the 73rd minute and Philippe Coutinho with a fine effort just four minutes later. Two late goals but a very positive performance for Brendan Rodgers and co. who will travel back to England to take on Swindon Town in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow afternoon. As always, we'll have live coverage of that game right here - which marks one week before the Reds open their Premier League season away at Stoke City. Thanks for joining us, I've been Charlie Malam, and make sure you return tomorrow for the Reds' 4pm clash with Swindon live from the County Ground. Enjoy the rest of your evening.

19:28. Certainly some good things to take from this evening's encounter, with Clyne and Gomez both solid in the full-back positions. Skrtel and Lovren were for the most part strong, but they were rarely tested - and were shaky from set-pieces. Further forward, Henderson and Milner were indifferent. Good going forward, but they left the defence exposed - which a better side would have made more of. Coutinho looked sharp and took his goal well, whilst Lallana showed glimpses of doing something. Ings' movement was a real positive, though they failed to make the most of it. Undoubtedly the Reds' best performer was yet again Jordon Ibe - who causes all kinds of problems all night long. He's definitely given Rodgers something to think about.

19:26. Another testing afternoon, but in reality - HJK never really troubled the Premier League side. They made the Reds work, but it was always a case of the visitors underperforming as opposed to vice versa. Nevertheless, Liverpool come out on top to keep their unbeaten run going. That's four wins and a draw now.

19:23. That's that, then - as Liverpool crown their penultimate pre-season friendly with another good exercise for a strong Reds' XI. It was a bit slow and dull for large periods, as the visitors failed to find the breakthrough until late - but quickfire goals from Divock Origi and Philippe Coutinho split them and the Finnish champions.

FT: HJK Helsinki 0-2 Liverpool.

90+3' The last piece of action at the Olympic Stadium, as the Reds continue to press high up the pitch - but the Reds keep the ball to maintain a solid win in a sunny Helsinki.

90+1' Captain Henderson takes it himself, looking to round off the evening with a third - but though he catches it well, it's a yard or so wide. Three minutes will be added on.

90' Lallana takes it after a rather laboured walk to the corner flag, but after taking it short, Henderson's driven ball towards Skrtel is headed clear - then Milner wins a cheap free-kick around 25-yards from goal.

89' Fairly easy-going end to the game, as Ibe finds Milner inside the box - but his cross is blocked for yet another corner-kick.

87' Liverpool looking a bit more content with those two goals to their name, as they spray the ball about around the halfway line. Not the most convincing of performances, admittedly, but there's been positives to take.

85' Just a few minutes remaining, and there'll be more subs for HJK - Lehtinen replacing Peiponen.

84' And here's that Coutinho effort to make it 2-0: