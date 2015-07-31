Helsinki trip pivotal insists Martin Skrtel

With many questioning whether Liverpool will simply wind down as they reach the end of a lengthy pre-season schedule, defender Martin Skrtel has insisted that it will be quite the opposite.

The Reds are currently preparing for what will be for most, their final game of pre-season, away against Finnish side HJK Helsinki on Saturday.

Bar another game against Swindon Town on Sunday, in which only a few first-team players will feature, it will be the last chance for Brendan Rodgers to get a look at his side ahead of the season opener agianst Stoke City on August 9.

A crucial game in Finland

Liverpool completed a tour of the Far-East with a 1-1 draw against the Malaysian XI last week, continuing their unbeaten run in pre-season, and Skrtel insisted that they needed to "get a result and get the confidence up" against Helsinki.

Having a mass following around the world is no rarity for Skrtel's side, and this proved in Asia as the Reds attracted huge crowds. The Slovakian defender explained that "we always get lots of fans wherever we go" and told that it will "be a nice experience for us, and for the fans to watch us play".

History for Skrtel in the country

Well known for a strong Scandanavian following, Liverpool are certain to be followed well in Finland, a country that Skrtel admitted he had fond memories of visiting.

Skrtel admitted that he had visited Finland "two to three times". A keen ice hockey fan, the centre back has previously seen his national ice hockey team play in the country, and fondly recalled that "we won the silver medal so I have good memories," adding that Saturday's game should be "interesting".

There was nothing from Skrtel on the newly opened position for the Liverpool vice captaincy, a role he is a favourite to take onboard in the new season.