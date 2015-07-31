Manchester United reveal new kit for 2015/16 season - first Adidas kit in 23 years

Manchester United have unveiled the huge re-brand for their home, away, and third kits for the 2015/15 season as Adidas make their first United kit in 23 years.

Adidas launch first United kit in 23 years

The German sports manufacturer signed a ten-year deal worth £750 million with United as the kit manufacturer and the first year of that has proved popular with the United fan base.

The home kit compromises of a plain red shirt with the traditional Adidas stripes on the sleeve as well as a white block at the end of each sleeve while the home goalkeeper kit is a simple green shirt.

All kits and accessories were unveiled at an Adidas United event at midnight on August 1st with the first Adidas United kits since 1992 were officially revealed.

Kits based on 1980s designs

All three kits - home, away and alternate - are inspired by the 1980s designs where Adidas remained the kit manufacturer for United, before being replaced by Umbro in 1992.

Richard Arnold, group managing director at United, said that "everyone at Manchester United is very proud of the shirt’s classic design," while "Manchester United and adidas have a long and illustrious history in football, both leading the way in innovation and performance."

At the announcement of the deal last July, Adidas Group CEO Herbert Hainer said that "we are excited to team up with Manchester United" who are "one of the most successful and most loved football clubs" in the world. The new deal between the company and United "clearly underlines our leadership in football and will help us to further strengthen our position in key markets around the world."

Adidas signed £750million deal with United last year

"At the same time," Hainer said, "this collaboration marks a milestone for us when it comes to merchandising potential" with total sales expected "to reach 1.5 billion GBP during the duration of our partnership."

Adidas also revealed the new United training kits at the event.

