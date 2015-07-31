Chancel Mbemba joins Newcastle

Newcastle United have finally confirmed the signing of defender Chancel Mbemba from Anderlect.

The 20-year-old, who has 17 caps for DR Congo, has agreed a five-year deal at St. James' Park.

The two clubs reached an agreement last week over the transfer of the defender, who also agreed personal terms and passed a medical, but Mbemba had to wait to receive his work permit from the Football Association before joining his new teammates. He must now leave the country in order to apply for his work visa.

The Congolese defender is the second Anderlecht player to join the Magpies this summer after Aleksandar Mitrovic moved to St James' Park last week.

Mbemba became an established first team player for Anderlecht and he played a key role in their title winning campaign in 2014, as well as lifting back-to-back Belgian Super Cups in 2013 and 2014.

McClaren delighted with his new signing

Steve McClaren is "delighted" with his third signing of the summer and he said that Mbemba was the sort of player that Newcastle fans will "enjoy watching."

McClaren described Mbemba as a "proven performer at the highest level" and a "powerful" and "combative" player who will add quality to the Newcastle defence. The DR Congo international also has an "eye for goal" which was shown in his two goals in Anderlecht's 2-0 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League group stage last November.

Mbemba told the club website that he was "very proud" to be playing for Newcastle in what he described as the "biggest league in the world.

"I know the team very well. I've watched the Premier League and I know this is a massive team with big players and with a great coach", he added.

Is he what Newcastle need?

The defence was certainly an area that McClaren knew he had to improve when he arrived at St James' Park earlier this summer. Newcastle conceded 68, 59 and 63 goals in the last three seasons and they have so far only strengthened their attacking options with the additions of attacking midfielder Georginio Wijnadlum and striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

In Mbemba, Newcastle have bought a player who they see as only getting better and better. The DR Congo international is a powerful and quick defender who is also strong in the air.

Mbemba played in all six of Anderlecht's Champions League group stage games last season and experience at this level is something that none of Newcastle's other defenders have.

Newcastle fans will be hoping that this transfer is the start of things to come.

Confusion over his age

FIFA investigated Mbemba's age when he joined Anderlecht in 2011 as the defender was registered by his previous clubs as being born in 1988 but for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in June 2011, his birth date was listed as 1991. He registered with another date of birth with Anderlecht of 1994.

While the investigation into his age was being carried out, he could only play for the reserve team. He underwent a bone scan to confirm his age and he was then given clearance to play for Anderlecht's senior side, making his debut in July 2013.