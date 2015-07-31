Wickham in talks with Palace

Crystal Palace have accepted a bid for Connor Wickham, according to the Northern Echo.

Palace will pay £7 million for the striker up front, and £9 million if they stay up, for Wickham, meaning Sunderland could potentially make a profit on the man they bought for £8 million from Ipswich Town back in 2011.

The player will meet with representatives of Palace today to discuss personal terms ahead of his proposed move to Selhurst Park.

Advocaat looking to free up wage bill

Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat is looking to make room on the wage bill for the "one or two" more signings he has stated he wants at the club, and selling Wickham will do exactly that, as well as add to his available transfer funds for these targets.

It was reported earlier this week that Swansea City were prepared to take Steven Fletcher off the hands of the Dutchman, which would have also helped the cause, but the Welsh club denied these claims just days later, dealing Advocaat's plans a setback. However, the seemingly imminent move of Wickham has things looking promising for the manager once again.

Wickham struggled on Wearside

Despite promising so much in his time at Ipswich, so much that it demanded a whopping £8 million fee to convince the club to part with the then 18-year-old, Wickham has failed to live up to expectations at Sunderland.

The striker scored five goals in three games to help the Black Cats stay up at the end of the 2013-14 season, but he has managed just 10 more in all competitions in his four years with the club, his tally reading 15 goals in 91 games.

Sunderland looking to bolster attack

Wickham is one of three misfiring and unreliable goal-scorers in Sunderland's side, along with Fletcher and Danny Graham, and Advocaat will be looking to upgrade this position to ensure survival for the upcoming season.

With Franco di Santo, a reported target, having now moved on to Schalke 04 from Werder Bremen this summer, Fenerbahce's Moussa Sow is believed to be Advocaat's main target, and the £7 million they are expected to receive for Wickham could help the Black Cats secure the services of the £12 million rated striker.

Rennes' Ola Toivonen, who the Dutch manager previously worked with at PSV Eindhoven back in his homeland, is another player that Advocaat is rumoured to have his eye on, but the Swedish forward's club have this week come out and revealed that they have received no bids for their player as of yet.