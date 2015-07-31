Watford season preview: 2015/16

A lot has changed at Vicarage Road since the end of the Championship season. The club have seen a new manager come in as well as 10 new signings and an expansion of their stadium all over the summer period.

Road to the Premier League

Watford were automatically promoted from the Championship last season having secured second place. However the club missed out on the title on the final day, through a last minute equaliser by Sheffield Wednesday.

The club saw four different head coaches during the season, with Sannino resigning, Oscar Garcia leaving the club due to health, Billy McKinlay being sacked after just eight days under unusual circumstances and finally Slavisa Jokanovic being appointed, who lead the club until the end of the season. Despite having four different managers throughout the season, the club remained fairly steady, only dropping below the play-off places on two occasions.

The Hornets were famous for their attacking football last year, with many managers saying Vydra, Ighalo and Deeney were the best strike force in the league. One can understand this claim given that between them they racked up a total of 57 league goals, making Watford the top scorers in the whole of English football on a few occasions.

However Watford were behind a top two of Derby and Bournemouth for most of the season until late February. when the Hornets made a late surge for automatic promotion. Jokanovic's men only lost one game in the last 14, which put them right in the mix for automatic promotion, which they achieved away at Brighton on the penultimate day of the season.

Pre-season

Watford scheduled a fair few pre-season friendlies this year, which involved them being in action in four different countries. On the 8th of July, Watford made the short trip to Saint Albans for their opening pre-season game. The Hornets produced a convincing display to win the game 4-0 thanks to two goals from Odion Ighalo and one each for Troy Deeney and Connor Smith

The club then travelled to Wimbledon for the Football Manager cup, which ended up being shared due to the final result being a 2-2 draw. AFC Wimbledon were awarded two penalties and converted them both whilst the Hornets scored through a strange Odion Ighalo goal, in which he was struck as the goalkeeper tried to clear the ball, and Fernando Forestieri's goal from close range.

Following this, the Watford squad travelled to their pre-season camp in Germany where they played two games against SC Verl and Paderborn 07. The Hornets again looked to be in good form, winning their first game against SC Verl 4-1 thanks once again to two goals from Odion Ighalo and one each from Ikechi Anya and Lloyd Dyer. They were not so convincing in their second game, against Paderborn 07, but they did grab a 2-0 victory with Matej Vydra and Odion Ighalo netting for the club.

The Hertfordshire outfit then travelled abroad again, this time to Scotland for a friendly against Dundee United. This was more of a test and this proved to be the case as Watford only scored one goal through Troy Deeney as the game ended 1-0.

On the 28th of July Watford made the trip to Wales, where they lost their first pre-season game. Cardiff City ended up winning 2-1, with Joe Mason scoring their two goals. The Hornets did reply to going down 1-0 in the 19th minute, Troy Deeney leveling the score after 30 minutes, but it ended up not being enough when Joe Mason doubled his tally in the 80th minute to put Cardiff 2-1 up.

For their last pre-season game Watford played at their home ground Vicarage Road where the hosted Europa League winners Sevilla. Watford certainly did not embarass themselves in losing the game 1-0 to a very strong Sevilla side. Having to wait 70 minutes for the first break through, Vitolo broke the deadlock for Sevilla due to a mistake from Heurelho Gomes.

The player of pre-season has to be Odion Ighalo for his red-hot form in front of goal, having netted six times in seven pre-season games.

The next game Watford will play will be on the 8th of August for their opening match of the Premier League season against Everton.

New signings

Watford have been understandably busy in the transfer window so far, making 10 new signings. The club have strengthened their squad in many areas, especially the defence and midfield, which needed a few additions following their promotion to the Premier League.

They have even broken their record transfer fee in signing French midfielder Etienne Capoue for a reported £6 million.

The club also signed last year's loanee Matej Vydra from Udinese, who scored 16 goals for them in the Championship last term. As well further signing from Udinese right-back Allan Nyom, who spent five years in La Liga with Pozzo owned Granada.

Centre-backs Sebastian Prodl and Miguel Britos as well as goalkeeper Giedrius Arlauskis all made their move to Vicarage Road on a free transfer after finding themselves out of contract this summer.

In addition to this, the Hornets purchased attacking midfielder Jose Manuel Jurado from Spartak Moscow, defensive midfielder Valon Behrami from Hamburg for a reported £3 million and left-back Jose Holebas from Roma for £1.8 million.

Most recently the club signed winger Steven Berghuis from AZ Alkmaar, making it a total of 10 signings already for the club.

This has resulted in Watford's total summer spending being around the £20 million mark, with time still remaining in the transfer window.

Sights on survival

It is clear that Watford's first priority this season is to stay up. If they can achieve this aim then most people associated with the club will regard the campaign as a success.

The Hornets' long-term ambition is to match the likes of Swansea and Stoke City, who earned promotion to the Premier League and then consolidated their position. The club's owners, the Pozzo family, have achieved a similar aim with Granada, who earned promotion to La Liga and have survived in the division ever since. The Pozzo family have made no secret that they wish to repeat their success, but this time with Watford in England's top flight.

It will be a long hard season but the club have added strength in key areas, and new manager Quique Sanchez Flores is held in high regard due to his reputation. Watford will have to hit the ground running however with some winnable games early on. There is certainly no time for the squad to take a few games to build up a connection on the field, as this could be costly for the club's survival hopes.

The most difficult run of games for the Hornets will undoubtedly be a Christmas period in which they face Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and then Southampton all in a row.

Prediction: 16th

The club have added quality and experience; Capoue having tasted the Premier League, Jurado and Nyom playing for many years in La Liga, Holebas and Britos having experience in the Serie A and Sebastian Prodl playing over 100 games in the Bundesliga.

Top flight experience is definitely something that Watford needed and, despite the fact that most of the signings have not played in the Premier League before, their experience at other high levels will help the Hornets this season.