Leah Williamson signs new contract with Arsenal Ladies

Having joined Arsenal’s Centre of Excellence aged just nine, Leah Williamson has used the last two seasons to establish herself as a key player in the Arsenal Ladies side and as an emerging talent for the England’s women’s team. Already playing for her country at an under-23 level despite her youth, she has clearly been earmarked for a place in the full side.

Her performances have been rewarded with a long-term contract, tying Williamson’s future down to the club she has already been a part of for nine years. Seeing as Williamson had signed a professional contract with the Gunners just a few months ago, this is a clear sign of the trust Arsenal have in their young talent.

Breakout season:

Spending her entire youth career with the Gunners, Williamson was given her debut in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, replacing Rachel Yankey and then going on to make her FA Women's Super League debut on the 16th of April 2014 against Notts County Ladies. Furthermore, as she came on as a substitute in the 2014 Women’s FA Cup final, she won her first senior title with the Gunners as Arsenal ran out victors with a 2-0 win against Everton.

Williamson would end up playing in 13 of Arsenal’s 14 Women’s Super League matches last term which, when coupled with the fact she played to a high degree of quality in those games, saw her awarded the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year as well as also earning the England Women’s Youth Player of the Year for 2014.

Current campaign:

Her 2015 season has also been a successful one for the versatile midfielder so far. Arsenal currently sit second in the Women’s Super League table, joint on points with Sunderland but behind on goal difference.

Whilst Williamson has kept up the quality in her performances, and most would agree that she has improved her level, her campaign has been hit with injury. Currently out for the second time following a blow to the ankle in Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Watford in the Continental Cup, a game Williamson scored her first goal of the season in, she is expected back in a few weeks but is wearing a protective boot over the impacted ankle.

Nerves of steel:

Mental attributes are just as important as technical attributes in any youth player. If they wish to progress through the system at the club, where they see friends discarded, a player must maintain a level of professionalism and a belief that they have what it takes to progress.

Williamson has exhibited the technical and physical attributes in her game that make her worthy of the faith Arsenal have shown in her but, if that faith was ever in doubt, Williamson’s mental fortitude was on show when a penalty she had converted for England’s women's under-19 team to get them into the European Championships had to be re-taken five days after the match was finished surely sealed the contract.

A bizarre incident, following some player encroachment, the referee wrongly issued a free-kick for Norway instead of making Williamson re-take her scored penalty. Following a complaint to UEFA from England, the last two minutes of the game were re-played, starting with the penalty but the result was no different; Williamson found the net.