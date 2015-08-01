Does pre-season success mean survival for Leicester City?

Following an unbeaten pre-season campaign for Leicester City, fans will be hopeful that momentum gathered under Claudio Ranieri can be continued into the Premier League season.

Managing to achieve wins over the likes of Burton Albion, Lincoln City, Rotherham United and Birmingham City, the Foxes extended their stellar form of last season. Usually pre-season is utilised to gain fitness and to allow new players to gel within the team. However, could it reveal more about the upcoming season?

Leicester's past has to be explored in order to get an answer.

The Great Escape (2014/15)

A season that most Leicester City fans will never forget. The Foxes pulled off arguably one of the greatest escapes from relegation that the Premier League has ever seen. Having been promoted as champions the previous campaign, Leicester returned to the top flight of English football after 10 years and fans were bristling with excitement.

In a familiar tale, the Midlands side completed their pre-season campaign without a loss and looked all but prepared for their return to the Premier League.

Beginning with a 6-1 demolition of minnows Ilkeston Town, the rampant Foxes racked up the victories. They managed 3-2 and 3-1 wins over Walsall and Rotherham United respectively and even achieved wins over Everton and Werder Bremen by the same 1-0 score line. Fans and players were suitably willing the new season to begin.

In all, Leicester started the 14/15 Premier League season well. Draws against Everton and Arsenal preceded an amazing 5-3 victory over Louis Van Gaal's Manchester United. However, the Foxes' season then went sour as they embarked on a disappointing run of 13 matches without a win.

Allowing for their remarkable 'Great Escape' (in which they collected 22 points out of a possible 27), Leicester's season was a story of struggle and could easily have ended in relegation. Following their unstoppable pre-season, fans may have expected something a little different compared to the rollercoaster of emotions that they had to endure.

The Championship Title (2013/14)

Another of Leicester's recent seasons that will live long in the memory of fans and players alike. The Foxes dominated the Championship from start to finish and managed to amass a club record 102 points in the process.

However, the Foxes' pre-season wasn't as successful as their outstanding league campaign. They only managed victories over non-league Leamington FC and League 1 outfit Port Vale and fans were not optimistic. Their worries grew as Leicester lost to Northampton Town and were humbled 3-0 by Monaco (ironically managed by future Foxes' boss Claudio Ranieri).

But, what followed next no one, not even the experts, had foreseen.

Leicester were unstoppable within the Championship and broke a whole matter of club records. Their 21-match unbeaten run allowed the Midlands club to hoist the trophy in style, whilst securing a securing a quarter-final berth in the Capital One Cup.

Fans and pundits may not have expected such an overwhelming dominance by Leicester after witnessing their rather drab and uninspiring pre-season.

League One Beckons (2007/08)

Arguably one of Leicester City's darkest days. Under the stewardship of Ian Holloway the Foxes were relegated to the third-tier of English football for the first time in their history. It was a season of instability for Leicester as there was no fewer than four managerial changes at the club.

Englishman Garry Megson was at the helm in the Midlands as pre-season began and it was relatively successful. The Foxes battled with various opponents throughout July and gained victories against most of them.

Wins against Notts County, Cambridge United, Cheltenham Town and also Partick Thistle gave Leicester fans reason to be optimistic as they scored eight goals and didn't concede any. The Midlands club's only losses came at the hands of then Premiership outfit Portsmouth and Scottish club Kilmarnock.

However, any confidence that the fans possessed was soon quickly destroyed. The club only won only one of their first eight Championship games and were soon one of the favourites for the drop. Following the departure of several managers and too many dismal results, the Foxes slipped through the trap door on the final day against Stoke City.

Having been in a period of stagnation up until that point, fans may not have expected the league title but not many foresaw a catastrophic relegation after pre-season.

Relegated after one season (2003/04)

After being promoted the previous season under Micky Adams, an ageing Leicester City side took to the Premier League yet again in hope of extending their stay. With proven top-flight talent such as Les Ferdinand, Muzzy Izzet and Paul Dickov, fans were hopeful.

The Foxes endured a particularly tough pre-season with numerous results being slightly disappointing. The Midlands side drew with then Fourth Division (League 2) side Kidderminster Harriers and also lost 3-2 to then Second Division (League 1) outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leicester's veterans were also narrowly defeated 1-0 by a sparkling Barcelona side that included the likes of Ronaldinho, Javier Saviola and Xavi.

Going into the season, the Midlands side only won one of their first ten games and looked certain for the drop. Following only six victories in all, The Foxes were cruelly relegated having only amassed a poor total of 33 points throughout the season.

Despite their relatively unsuccessful pre-season and the constraints of administration, fans may not have expected a season of such struggle.

The Golden Age (1999/2000)

Following three consecutive top-ten Premier League finishes under legendary manager Martin O'Neill, Leicester fans were optimistic going into the new season. Having easily staved off the threat of relegation in previous years, most were confident.

It also appeared that the players shared this confidence as well. The Foxes easily disposed of Lincoln City and Bournemouth early in pre-season and even earned a hard-fought draw against Crystal Palace. Even when the Midlands club lost to Division Four (League 2) side Torquay United the players were never demoralised.

Having also fallen to an unlucky 3-2 loss at the hands AEK Athens, Leicester completed a pre-season that was full of mixed results.

On the other hand, it was this kind of form that helped Leicester to secure an eighth place finish in the Premier League and even the League Cup (a 2-1 win against Tranmere Rovers). Moral-boosting victories at Anfield and White Hart Lane assisted the Foxes' in continuing their progression since promotion in 1996.

Previously being one of the tips for relegation during pre-season, Leicester City surprised everyone and consolidated themselves well within the top-flight.

So, will Leicester survive in 2015/16?

Judging from the Foxes previous pre-season campaigns the answer is simply unknown. The Midlands side could repeat their heroics of 2000 and stay up comfortably, even obtaining some silverware along the way. However, they could even slip out of the Premier League altogether.

But, where do you think Leicester will finish in May?