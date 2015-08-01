Score Swindon Town - Liverpool in Pre-Season Friendly 2015 (1-2)
(Picture: Cammy Anderson/VAVEL UK)
18:05. Well, that's all for this afternoon. Liverpool ended their 2015-16 pre-season preparations with a 2-1 win against Swindon Town. Benteke marked his debut with an excellent control-and-volley from the edge of the box in the 48th minute, but Obika levelled things up for Mark Cooper's side just after the hour. The Reds made changes and were perhaps denied a penalty when Kent was caught by Williams, but a mark of good fortunate, after Ojo's strike dipped up and in after Vigouroux's faux pas, handed the top-flight team a late winning goal. A good end to pre-season, even though it came at the cost of two injuries. Thanks for joining VAVEL, I've been Charlie Malam - taking you through today's game, and make sure you return for all of our post-match coverage throughout the rest of today, and all of our analysis of pre-season as the Reds prepare for their opening game of the campaign next weekend. Thanks again, and enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

18:03. That'll be unfortunate for Allen, if it is confirmed as a hamstring injury. That could be him out for the first 4-6 weeks of the season, which would leave him playing catch up for the first few months.

18:00. A pleasing afternoon at the County Ground as Rodgers' side notch another victory with some promising individual performances. A few players were a little bit rusty, but that might be expected with their lack of game time. There's another week to go until the opening Premier League game. Speaking afterwards, Rodgers says that it was "a real good exercise" and that Benteke's goal was "incredible" and "wonderful technique". Pleasing all around, he adds - hailing the abilities of Firmino and Can, who returned to the first-team today. "It's what the clubs about, giving young players the chance," he says, before saying Alexander-Arnold impressed him as early as last year, and that it was a good chance for him, Ojo and the "bright" Ryan Kent. He admits the Reds still have a lot of work to do, but they'll be ready for next weekend and that they're looking forward to it. He says Allen will have a scan on a hamstring injury and that Chirivella had a wrist injury, which the club will look at.

17:57. Very good football in patches from the visitors, who were the better side throughout. It was an enjoyable game, as Benteke and Firmino made their first-team bows. Both made an impression, the Belgian thundering home that exquisite volley in the early minutes of the second-half. The Reds didn't take all their opportunities, but created lots of promising chances - with the youngsters such as Kent and Ojo impressing after coming on later into the game, meaning they could get a few chances in the Europa League later this season.

17:54. Finally, Ojo's winning effort: