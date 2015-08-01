Score Swindon Town - Liverpool in Pre-Season Friendly 2015 (1-2)

18:05. Well, that's all for this afternoon. Liverpool ended their 2015-16 pre-season preparations with a 2-1 win against Swindon Town. Benteke marked his debut with an excellent control-and-volley from the edge of the box in the 48th minute, but Obika levelled things up for Mark Cooper's side just after the hour. The Reds made changes and were perhaps denied a penalty when Kent was caught by Williams, but a mark of good fortunate, after Ojo's strike dipped up and in after Vigouroux's faux pas, handed the top-flight team a late winning goal. A good end to pre-season, even though it came at the cost of two injuries. Thanks for joining VAVEL, I've been Charlie Malam - taking you through today's game, and make sure you return for all of our post-match coverage throughout the rest of today, and all of our analysis of pre-season as the Reds prepare for their opening game of the campaign next weekend. Thanks again, and enjoy the rest of your Sunday.

18:03. That'll be unfortunate for Allen, if it is confirmed as a hamstring injury. That could be him out for the first 4-6 weeks of the season, which would leave him playing catch up for the first few months.

18:00. A pleasing afternoon at the County Ground as Rodgers' side notch another victory with some promising individual performances. A few players were a little bit rusty, but that might be expected with their lack of game time. There's another week to go until the opening Premier League game. Speaking afterwards, Rodgers says that it was "a real good exercise" and that Benteke's goal was "incredible" and "wonderful technique". Pleasing all around, he adds - hailing the abilities of Firmino and Can, who returned to the first-team today. "It's what the clubs about, giving young players the chance," he says, before saying Alexander-Arnold impressed him as early as last year, and that it was a good chance for him, Ojo and the "bright" Ryan Kent. He admits the Reds still have a lot of work to do, but they'll be ready for next weekend and that they're looking forward to it. He says Allen will have a scan on a hamstring injury and that Chirivella had a wrist injury, which the club will look at.

17:57. Very good football in patches from the visitors, who were the better side throughout. It was an enjoyable game, as Benteke and Firmino made their first-team bows. Both made an impression, the Belgian thundering home that exquisite volley in the early minutes of the second-half. The Reds didn't take all their opportunities, but created lots of promising chances - with the youngsters such as Kent and Ojo impressing after coming on later into the game, meaning they could get a few chances in the Europa League later this season.

17:54. Finally, Ojo's winning effort:

17:53. And Obika's equaliser:

17:52. All the goals... Here's Benteke's opener:

17:51. A fifth win from six for Brendan Rodgers and co. who steal a late win after Swindon Town fall to substitute Sheyi Ojo's strike. Christian Benteke had opened the scores early into the second-half, before Jonathan Obika equalised with an equally as impressive finish. Another good work-out for the Reds, who end their pre-season on a positive note in Wiltshire.

FT: Swindon Town 1-2 Liverpool.

90' Chirivella, concerningly, is forced to go off the field in the final minutes - as Kent tries to slip Markovic in, but he can't get a shot away under pressure.

89' Very unlucky for the goalkeeper, but you would think Swindon will be keen to sign him on a season-long loan after his contributions today. He was only minutes away from helping the home side to only their second non-defeat of pre-season, which has seen them lose five of their last six - though three of those came against top-flight teams.

88' That's very unfortunate for Vigouroux, who only minutes after being announced as MOTM, parries Ojo's shot from distance up into the air - but it loops up and into the back of the net to surely give the visitors a win. Meanwhile, Chirivella will receive treatment as he grimaces whilst holding his hand.

87' GOAL! Yes, yes they can. 2-1 Liverpool. It's fortuitous, but they'll take it - as Ojo's effort somehow ends up in the back of the net.

86' Unbeaten in their five matches so far, it looks like the Reds will draw their second game of pre-season as Teixeira is pulled down by Balmy inside the centre circle. Can either side spring up a winner?

85' Only two Swindon players set for the full 90 minutes then, both of whom are Liverpool loanees - Vigouroux and Williams.

84' Not long left, with only a couple of minutes to be added on, you would suspect. The game has just entered a bit of a lull due to all the substitutions, as Swindon use two more - Obika coming off for Cooke and Kasim being replaced by Balmy.

83' Branco does well to beat his man down the left, but he tries to be too tricky and eventually runs out of both steam and ideas - allowing Cleary to nick the ball away from him near the Reds' corner flag.

82' Ojo tries to beat Branco inside the box but gets his feet mixed up and in trying to win the ball back, commits a foul. Vigouroux, meanwhile, is announced as the Man of the Match by the home fans. Nice accolade for the on-loan goalkeeper, who is in his second game as a trialist for the third-tier side.

81' Kent drives at the heart of defence with runners ahead of him, but Ojo checks his run as his team-mate looks to feed him through on goal and Swindon pick up possession.

80' More changes: Ormonde-Ottewill and Byrne off for Whittingham and Brophy.

79' Still lots of good pressing from the Reds, though Cleary is a little too eager to get the ball as he pushes his man to the ground from behind down the left.

78' Ojo with a terrific finish, finding the bottom corner with aplomb from the corner of the box - but he's correctly flagged for offside.

76' Moreno brings down Byrne down the right, with the attendance announced as 14,591. The set-piece comes to nothing for Town.

75' Teixeira takes another free-kick from the corner of the box, but his delivery isn't capitalised upon - and it's caught by Vigouroux. Meanwhile, Can comes off in place of Chirivella.

74' It should be 2-1 to Liverpool! Excellent from the visitors, who knit together a lovely move - as Teixeira's through ball is dummied by Kent and allows Moreno to go through on goal. He chips it over the goalkeeper at the near post, but a defender gets across to hook it away. So unlucky.

73' Just over quarter of an hour remaining of pre-season for both of these sides, with Swindon opening their League One campaign here in six days' time against Bradford - whilst the Reds visit Stoke City a week today for their curtainraiser.

72' Ormonde-Ottewill swings in a free-kick but the Reds counter, as Kent finds himself surrounded but dances out of trouble - beating three or four men with fine footwork before playing a fine through ball to Can, but Vigouroux is off his line to clear. Hylton is then replaced by Dayton.

71' Could, and maybe should, have been 2-1 to the visitors - but Kent protested furiously to the referee. It seemed that there was contact, and it could have easily been a penalty.

70' Splendid through ball for Kent by Markovic, who runs through on goal but his heels are clipped after contact with Williams as he lines up to shoot. Nothing is given, but the Reds retain the ball and win a foul almost in the exact same spot. Can takes the free-kick and finds only the wall.

69' The Robins a lot more into the game now, as Toure goes venturing forward but runs into trouble and concedes possession. A youthful-looking Liverpool side will be looking to show Rodgers what they've got with the UEFA Europa League campaign ahead.

67' Substitutions for Liverpool - Bogdan replaced by Fulton for his first minutes of pre-season, as Firmino and Benteke are replaced by Kent and Ojo.

66' Rodgers takes the ball for himself and lines up the set-piece, around 25-yards out and slightly to the left of Bogdan's goal. He tries to curl it up and over the wall, but it's ever so slightly wide - as it finds the side netting.

65' Swindon growing into the game now, with Rodgers - Brendan's son, coincidentally - looking good on the ball. They're asking questions of the Premier League side, as Lucas goes through Hylton on the edge of the area.

64' It all comes from the Reds playing themselves into trouble, as they won the ball high up - before finding Obika inside the box, and with space around him, he fires a left-footed effort around Bogdan and into the top corner for a well-taken equaliser.

63' GOAL! Lovely stuff from the hosts, as Obika bends one in from the corner of the box. 1-1.

62' Another change for Swindon - Turnbull replaced by Branco, as the Reds prepare some changes themselves.

61' Teixeira whips in an inswinger towards the six-yard box with all the Reds' big men inside the box, but Vigouroux catches safely.

60' An hour in and Mark Cooper's men are trying to get themselves on the ball a bit more, but they leave themselves open at the back and Liverpool counter - until Byrne comes across to bring Can down for a free-kick just outside the box.

57' Substitution for Liverpool - 16-year-old Alexander-Arnold replaced by Cleary.

56' Good defending by Sakho, who comes across to pick up a loose ball as Byrne tries to wriggle his way inside the box.

55' Benteke closes down his man well down the right to win his side a throw, which Firmino flicks into the path of Markovic. He makes his way across the box and spots Can in space, flicking it into the German with the outside of his boot. He tries some showboating of his own, flicking the ball high into the air and trying to pluck it back out of thin air and get a shot away - but he can't quite pull it off. The Reds playing some excellent stuff.

54' Benteke with another fine finish, but he's offside this time. The ball drops to him, but he's in an offside position and though he argues that the ball came off the defender - it won't count. Meanwhile, Eckersley and Rodgers replace Thompson and Stewart for Swindon.

52' Wasted opportunity to double the lead from Liverpool. Markovic finds himself in space down the right but though he rolls a ball into Benteke inside the six-yard box, it's slightly behind the Belgian - who can't arch his foot backwards to meet the shot properly and so it flies over the bar.

51' Here's that Benteke strike which put Liverpool 1-0 up:

50' Firmino latches on to a through ball, but is adjudged offside - though the call may have been wrong. Had he not been pulled up, it could've been 2-0 to the visitors.

49' The Belgian controls on his chest and hits a first-time volley which soars past Vigouroux to gift the Reds the lead in front of the travelling fans. Excellent strike, and though it doesn't go down in the record books - that's not a bad way to mark his first outing for his new club.

48' GOAL! 1-0 Liverpool. What a strike from Benteke, who scores on his first game with a terrific effort.

47' No changes for either side just yet, though Rodgers was just chatting to Dan Cleary on the bench. It'll be a free-kick for the home side meanwhile, as Toure clatters into Kasim around 35-yards from goal.

46' We're back underway for the second-half, which is the final 45 minutes of pre-season for both Swindon Town and Liverpool. Which side can end it on the better note?

16:58. Plenty of encouraging signs for both sides back at the County Ground, but there's not been any particular clear-cut opportunities. Hence why we're still 0-0. Rodgers will be hoping to see a little more from Benteke in this second-half, which we'll bring to you shortly.

16:55. Elsewhere, Arsenal are the winners of the 2015 Community Shield - beating Chelsea 1-0 thanks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's first-half strike.

16:53. By contrast, Swindon have asserted themselves well and on-loan Liverpool defenders Stewart and Williams have been two of their best performers, whilst Vigouroux has dealt with all that has come his way so far.

16:50. Rather disappointing overall, from a Liverpool perspective. Benteke hasn't had too much to work with and wasted the only opportunity he did get, but Firmino has looked very bright. He and Emre Can have been the Reds' best players so far, but whilst they've created a couple of chances - they've lacked in their end product, with Markovic guilty of wasting a couple of good chances. Plenty of positives to take from the way in which they've pressed high and countered quickly however.

HT: Swindon Town 0-0 Liverpool.

45' Byrne tracks back to take the ball off Moreno, who then chases down the Swindon man and wins the ball back. The referee calls a foul, which frustrates the Spaniard. He kicks the ball away, but the ref has a quick chat with the left-back to calm him down.

43' Still goalless as Hylton looks to run in towards the near post, but his first touch is too heavy and allows the ball to run away from him and out for a Bogdan goal-kick.

42' Liverpool just defeating themselves a little bit, as they play too intricately. Benteke and Firmino get in each other's way, when the latter should have taken on the through ball.

41' Markovic again guilty of poor finishing after nice movement. He plays a one-two with Teixeira inside the box, but his shot is more of a back pass and Vigouroux has to do very little to gather.

39' Firmino the next to have an effort on goal, as he jinks his way past Turnbull before eyeing up goal - but his shot bends away from Vigouroux. No shortage of confidence from the Brazilian, which is nice to see.

38' Great goalkeeping from Vigouroux, who races off his line as Benteke gets one-on-one with his man and beats him into space, but the 'keeper is out to claim it at the striker's feet.

37' Stewart thumps clear with Firmino making ground into the box. They've picked themselves up in the last few minutes and they look better for it, as Firmino sets up Can on the edge of the box again - but his drilled effort is just over the crossbar. The midfielder is getting in some good positions on the edge of the area at least.

36' Robert, just minutes after coming on, tries his luck from distance - but it's well held. Up the other end, Can has a pop from 25-yards - but his curled shot doesn't test Vigouroux.

35' Alexander-Arnold looking composed and accomplished, even at the age of 16, as he covers across well. He had a couple of nervy moments early on, which is more than understandable, but he's looking settled now.

34' Second substitution of the game already, as Traore is replaced by trialist Fabien Robert.

33' Traore pulls up, bringing play to a halt - and that could be the end of his afternoon too. Seems he's got a hamstring issue after just pulling up on the ball.

32' Excellent stuff from Emre Can, but less excellent from Markovic. The German marauds through the midfield, beats two men and finds the Serbian in space on the right side. He tries to curl a shot with the outside of his foot towards the far corner, but doesn't quite catch it right - sending the ball out for a throw-in across the other flank.

31' Williams, on-loan from Liverpool, doing well - as he steers a Firmino cross meant for Benteke clear. Acting as a ball-playing right centre-half, he's looked very good.

30' Firmino stabs the corner in from the left and after Toure can't meet it, the ball falls nicely for Lucas - whose volley is blocked. It drops for Can to try an ambitious overhead kick, but he misses it. Worth a go, though.

29' Swindon just slightly edging proceedings a little bit at the moment, though Firmino has impressed thus far. Looks lively on and off the ball, and certainly seems fit enough to make his debut in a week. The Reds just step up the temp slightly, as Williams clears Moreno's cross from the left, and from the throw-in, Ormonde-Ottewill clears with Markovic running in to meet the cross.

27' Byrne finds himself in space down the right and has his cross blocked by Moreno, winning a corner. It's a low ball across the box for Byrne, who is in plenty of space, but he rushes the shot and it loops up into the air and drops wide. Awful execution.

25' Bryne wins a free-kick out of Sakho down the right flank. It's a poor foul to give away, and it allows Ormonde-Ottewill to swing a ball into the box - but it's fairly easily held claimed by Bogdan.

24' Still goalless in Wiltshire, but it's a nice, lively, even game. Swindon arguably proving the Reds' toughest test of pre-season so far.

22' Good defending from Turnbull, who puts the ball out of play with Benteke nearly bearing down on goal. From the corner, it's taken short between Teixeira and Markovic - before the former looks to curl an effort towards the far top corner. It's only a few inches over, but Vigouroux looked to have had it covered. Great effort from the midfielder nontheless.

21' Bryne's corner is deep towards the back post, after Bogdan fails to keep a ball in play. Firmino is there to flick it away, but Hylton retrieves possession, skips past the Belgian and looks to bend a left-footed effort beyond Bogdan - but the Hungarian holds it well.

19' Great link-up play between the two new boys, there, and in fairness to the Belgian - the ball comes to him when he's tracking back to make space for himself, so it's always going to be awkward for him to shoot - but he didn't have any time to gain his balance.

18' Benteke comes so close to his first goal, as Firmino wins the ball and races towards goal. He's unselfish, and squares it to the striker - but Vigouroux gets enough on the shot to parry it away. "What a waste of money!" rings around the County Ground.

15' Excellent harrying by Lucas, who presses up high to the edge of the box and wins possession - with options surrounding him, he shoots himself - but it's a simple save for Vigouroux.

14' Liverpool had done well to escape unscathed in their previous five games, too, so that's a shame - but Allen probably isn't in the plans for a starting role next weekend, so it's perhaps not the end of the world. We'll update you on the thinking behind that substitution when we can, but it's a welcome introduction for Joao Carlos Teixeira to prove his credentials.

13' Substitution for the visitors, with Teixeira coming on to replace Allen - whose gingerly walk off the field is the end of his afternoon's work. That's odd, he wasn't named on the teamsheet.

12' Allen just requires a little bit of medical attention after going down with a knock, but after the club doctor Chris Morgan speaks to him - he's back up on his feet.

11' That was lovely football from Liverpool, as Lucas' long ball allowed Moreno to run into space and cut back for Allen - bizarrely in a no.10 shirt today - but his effort was easily cleared, when he should have drilled through it. The Reds playing some neat stuff, as Vigouroux acrobatically claims Markovic's cross inside his six-yard box.

10' Excellent block from Ormonde-Ottewill, who prevents Allen's goalbound effort from the edge of the box from giving the Reds the lead. They break, but a cross is easily caught by Mignolet.

9' A little shaky from Vigouroux, whose poor touch allows Markovic to close him down and win the ball. A cross is swung in towards the direction of Benteke and though on-loan Williams can't clear, it's a yard or so away from him.

8' Some good possession play from Liverpool, as Markovic cuts to the byline on the right-hand side, but his low cross is easily cleared and from the throw-in, Can commits a cheap foul to gift the hosts a free-kick.

5' Both sides getting at each other early on as Byrne wins a corner for the home side, he takes it short and whips in the corner but Toure heads it clear. It falls for Traore, whose effort from range is wild and flies high and wide.

4' Firmino stays down momentarily, but is soon back to his feet. That's one way to mark himself on the game early on. Bright start from both sides, as the Robins enjoy a spell of possession in their own half.

2' Fairly fast-paced start, and the away side are calling for a penalty. Firmino is in acres of space down the left and controls a long ball before racing in on goal one-on-one. Vigouroux comes out, gets a touch to the ball and goes through the forward, but the referee is giving nothing.

1' We're underway, as the visitors get the ball rolling against Mark Cooper's Swindon - who have three Liverpool Academy players in their side.

15:59. The two teams come out the tunnel for the pre-match handshake, with the Reds in their black third kit. Toure captains the visitors, who line up in a strong 4-3-3 with youngster Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

15:55. Lovely weather down in Wiltshire as the sun beats down on the Liverpool fan contingent in the unsheltered away side and the pitch is in superb condition. The players will be on their way out of the tunnel shortly. Let's hope for a more exciting pre-season friendly than yesterday's clash in Helsinki.

15:52. Benteke has some convincing to do, it seems - with ex-Red and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher having recently admitted he doesn't think the new striker will fit in.

15:45. Seems that Ilori's absence from the squad today has been answered by the man himself on Twitter. Though the fact he's not got a single minute under his belt as of yet means that he might be going out on loan again this season regardless.

15:42. The scene inside the sunny County Ground currently. Kick-off in less than 20 minutes' time.

15:40. Liverpool are warming up, including new boys Firmino and Benteke, who the club's official Twitter account just pictured entering the ground.

15:37. We have confirmation that Liverpool goalkeeper Vigouroux is between the sticks for the hosts today, though he is yet to confirm a loan move to Swindon. On the bench, they have: Belford, Balmy, Dayton, Whittingham, Brophy, Eckersley, Randall, Marshall, Cooke, Rodgers and Barry.

15:34. Quite an, erm, close-knit changing room for the visitors today. Not the luxury and space of the average Premier League one, that's for sure. Numbers 1-18 laid out for the Reds.

15:31. Elsewhere, Arsenal are currently leading Chelsea in the Community Shield final at Wembley Stadium thanks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's strike. Our man Dan Pinder is currently inside the ground for VAVEL - whilst Sarah Anne McKenzie is covering the game LIVE.

15:29. Emre Can is in midfield, just days after reiterating his desire to start in the centre of the park. He found himself in a back three for much of the 2014-15 season, but believes Liverpool fans will see the best of him if he's used as a midfielder. Over to you Emre.

15:23. Upon second glance, the Reds could equally be setting up in a 4-1-2-1-2 with Lucas at the base of the diamond and Markovic at the tip, with Firmino partnering Benteke up-top.

15:20. Lazar Markovic is another who will be looking to prove his worth to the Reds' boss here today, after featuring for only 60 minutes throughout pre-season so far. The Serbian had a testing first season on Merseyside, in which he found regular game time hard to come by - and that significiantly affected his confidence and therefore his performances. Ato Coulon looks at whether the pre-season form of Ibe and Lallana will determine whether he is involved early on into the season.

15:16. The Northern Irishman also conceded that he has not yet decided upon his starting centre-back partnership for the opening day, after Sakho was left out of the squad for the HJK Helsinki trip. The Frenchman will be involved today, and will hope to prove his point to the manager.

15:13. Rodgers flew back in the late hours of the night to be on the sidelines in Wiltshire today, whilst the rest of the Reds squad who flew to Finland return to Merseyside, but not before he had to do have his post-match press conference. There, he insisted his side will be prepared for their clash with Stoke, as well as admitting that Benteke and Firmino may not necessarily be involved at the Britannia Stadium, which could see one of Ings or Origi lead the line instead.

15:10. Back to the big story, the inclusion of Alexander-Arnold - and the midfielder insisted his desire to follow Steven Gerrard's footsteps only a few months ago. A local lad, from West Derby, the young midfielder said he used to pretend to be the Reds' skipper whilst playing football in the park, and hopes he can get the chance to achieve similar things to the 35-year-old, now at LA Galaxy.

15:07. For Swindon, Jordan Williams and Kevin Stewart face their parent club - whilst the trialist in goal could very likely be the Reds' u21 shot-stopper Lawrence Vigouroux. Other regulars include Obika, Kasim and Byrne - whilst Jordan Turnbull - on-loan from Southampton starts.

15:05. The Reds look to be going 4-3-3, with Lucas the furthest withdrawn midfielder and Allen and Can slightly ahead of him. In attack, Markovic and Firmino support Benteke - who looks likely to be handed the number nine shirt in the next few days. Kolo Toure captains today's visitors.

15:03. A strong starting side from Rodgers' Liverpool, with Emre Can returning and Roberto Firmino and Christian Benteke both making their debuts. A bit more surprisingly - Trent Alexander-Arnold, a 16-year-old midfielder who has captained the club's U18s side previously, starts and presumably at right-back. He has also captained England's U17s.

15:00. Also, the Reds have confirmed that their squad will not be wearing their squad numbers for today's game, oddly enough. Maybe there was a shortage of shirts..

14:57. No word on the Swindon Town substitutes' bench just yet.

14:55. Liverpool Bench: Fulton, Maguire, Cleary, Chirivella, Ojo, Kent.

14:53. Liverpool XI: Bogdan, Alexander-Arnold, Toure, Sakho, Moreno, Lucas, Allen, Can, Markovic, Firmino, Benteke.

14:51. Swindon Town XI: Trialist, Thompson, Williams, Turnbull, Ormonde-Ottewill, Traore, Kasim, Stewart, Byrne, Obika, Hylton.

14:50. The team news is in...

Did you know? Brendan Rodgers' son, Anton, plays for Swindon. The 22-year-old, who was part of the Oldham Athletic squad that played at Anfield against the Northern Irishman, and recently signed a new two-year deal at the club after a successful first year, scoring twice in 10 games. One of those was a splendid free-kick routine:

Reports are suggesting that Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino are set to start against Mark Cooper’s side. We'll have the confirmed team news from today's two teams as soon as it is announced. Stay tuned.

Swindon have already met three Premier League sides throughout pre-season, playing host to Everton, West Brom and Aston Villa. Roberto Martinez' men were the first side to take on the Robins, winning 4-0 thanks to a brace from Kevin Mirallas and strikes from Romelu Lukaku and Conor McAleny. Villa then visited, and goals from Scott Sinclair and Jerell Sellars gave them a simple 2-0 win. Their Midlands rivals, the Baggies, were the latest visitors and they too enjoyed a routine victory. James Morrison hit a brace, as Victor Anichebe and Stephane Sessegnon added further goals for a 4-1 win - Yaser Kasim getting the home side's goal.

The two teams have met twice at Swindon's home stadium, with the Reds winning 5-0 in first season of the Premier League in 1992-93. Before that, they had met in the 1970-71 League Cup - which the home side came out on top of 2-0. The two sides have met only four times in total, with the Merseyside club edging the record with two wins to Swindon's one. They also shared a 2-2 draw in 1993. This is the first meeting between the two since then.

The venue of today's game - the County Ground, first opened in 1896 - is only four years younger than Liverpool Football Club. It houses 15,000 supporters - around 3,300 of which will be away fans today.

It's been a busy week in transfers, both in and out, of the club - as Rickie Lambert sealed a £3 million switch to West Bromwich Albion, scoring two goals in his pre-season debut just hours after signing his contract.

On the topic of signings, Liverpool confirmed the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Allan Rodriguez de Souza. The 18-year-old has made the £500,000 move from Internacional and will become a part of the Academy set-up.

It seems the two clubs have struck up a link, with back-up goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux set to seal a season-long loan to Swindon shortly. Bogdan will almost certainly start in goal for the Reds, but Vigouroux - who signed a new deal at Anfield only three months ago - may actually be in the squad - with Ryan Fulton having been in yesterday's squad with Simon Mignolet, and Danny Ward out on loan at Aberdeen.

In fact, Swindon actually have two Liverpool loanees on their books currently. Defender Jordan Williams, who can also play in central midfield, has been joined by full-back Kevin Stewart, who can play equally as capably as a central defender. Read more about the duo's loan switches to the County Ground here.

The League One outfit have lost a number of key players this summer, including Massimo Luongo and Ben Gladwin, but have brought in Fabien Robert from Lorient, Drissa Traoré from Notts County and Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill from Arsenal as they bid to get back into England's second-tier. Add to that the likes of Jonathan Obika, Michael Smith, Nathan Byrne and Yaser Kasim - and Town have a strong squad indeed.

Liverpool's pre-season schedule has seen them go up against a number of teams who haven't quite tested them to their "maximum" as Rodgers spoke about pre-Helsinki. Whilst each team has posed a different level of threat, Swindon Town are more than likely to match the best they've come up against. They only missed out on promotion to the Championship because they came up against the formidable Preston North End in the play-off final. Their defending let them down, as they conceded 13 more goals than any of the other three promoted sides across the 46-game campaign, but they're still a very strong side.

The pair will be monumental if the Reds are to pick up their goalscoring this year, having hit the back of the net only 52 times last season - but how many goals will they have to fire to finish in their desired top-four spot?

All eyes will be on Benteke and Firmino, who cost the club over £60 million in combined transfer fees, as they make their first bows in a red shirt. People have questioned whether the former is a gamble at £32.5 million, which makes him the second-most expensive addition ever brought into the club.

But though none of those involved yesterday will take part today, having only flown back late last night, the Reds are likely to hand summer signings Christian Benteke and Roberto Firmino their debuts. Furthermore, Emre Can, Alberto Moreno, Mamadou Sakho and Lucas Leiva are all likely to be involved today. Others in the squad are Lazar Markovic, Joao Carlos Teixeira, Adam Bogdan, Kolo Toure, Jordan Rossiter and Joe Allen. Three who definitely won't take part, however, are Fabio Borini, Jose Enrique and Mario Balotelli - all of whom are surplus to requirements at Anfield. Read more about who will be involved in Conor Slater's preview of today's game.

As a result, the squad who were involved yesterday will not be involved today. That side included Simon Mignolet, Ryan Fulton, Joe Gomez, Martin Skrtel, Joe Maguire, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Pedro Chirivella, Philippe Coutinho, Ryan Kent, Divock Origi, Jordon Ibe and Danny Ings.

Their latest friendly was yesterday, as a strong 16-man squad flew to Finland to take on HJK Helsinki. Despite a dull first-half, which saw the Reds only create half-chances even though they dominated possession, they picked up after the break. They still struggled to convert any of their opportunities, until substitute Divock Origi opened the scoring - powering in from close-range. Only four minutes later, Philippe Coutinho settled the game, curling in a strike from inside the box to ensure a 2-0 win in their penultimate warm-up game.

Having completed their leg of Down Under, the Reds travelled to Malaysia for their final tie of the tour - as they took on a Malaysian Selection in Kuala Lumpur. It was a rather lacklustre performance from Liverpool, who had looked strong in their games prior. They fell behind early on as Patrick Wleh powered through on goal and fired high past Adam Bogdan, but Jordon Ibe thundered the Reds level with a tremendous left-footed strike. However, neither side could find a winner and Rodgers and co. had to settle for a 1-1 draw to finish the tour off.

Liverpool's next long-haul journey was to Adelaide, a mere 1253 miles away. There, they took on another A-League side - this time, Adelaide United. Again, they proved a tougher side, holding the Reds out until half-time as the visitors wasted a number of favourable opportunities. After a few substitutions again freshened things up, Milner was the man of the hour as he turned home from Jordon Ibe's cross. Rodgers' side, in their new all white kit, finished things off late on - when Nathaniel Clyne's through ball met Danny Ings' smart run in behind, and he took the ball past the goalkeeper for a simple finish and a 2-0 win.

Following that, the Reds moved on to Australia - where they went head-to-head with A-League side Brisbane Roar. They proved a real step up in class, and took a surprise lead in the 17th minute - Dmitri Petratos finding the bottom corner from 20-yards. The lead didn't last long however, as Lallana's sublime solo effort - pulling down a long ball, beating his man into the box and curling one home past helpless goalkeeper Jamie Young to even things up. After another mass overhaul around the hour mark, a fresher Liverpool side pushed for the win - which they got when James Milner's effort took a deflection to loop up and over the 'keeper to seal a 2-1 win.

Liverpool started their pre-season campaign in Bangkok, where they survived tricky weather conditions to come out as comfortable winners against the Thai All Stars. Despite the choking heat and humidity in the first-half, Lazar Markovic scored after just three minutes - latching on to a through ball, rounding the goalkeeper and sliding an effort into the empty net. Mamadou Sakho added to the Reds' lead with a header before half-time, before Brendan Rodgers named a completely changed eleven for the second-half. Despite the raft of changes, Adam Lallana put the result beyond doubt in the 51st minute by curling an effort into the far bottom corner. The pitch soon became pretty difficult to play on due to the monsoon-like heavy rain. That halted the game considerably, but Divock Origi added a late fourth after missing a number of opportunities, heading in from a corner to round off a 4-0 win.

Today's game is their final pre-season friendly, having concluded their tour of the Far East and Australia, where they took three wins and a draw from games against a True Thai Premier League All Star side, Brisbane Roar, Adelaide United and a Malaysian XI. The Reds also had a fixture yesterday against HJK Helsinki, as a strong 16-man squad maintained their unbeaten run.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this afternoon's game, Swindon Town vs Liverpool Live. Today, Saturday 31st July 2015, sees the Reds travel to the south of England to take on Swindon Town in the final game of their 2015-16 pre-season prepartions. Today's game kicks off at 16:00 BST, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.