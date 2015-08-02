Villa deal for Adebayor nearing completion

Aston Villa are nearing the completion of a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor, for a reported transfer fee believed to be around £6million pounds.

The experienced Ivorian forward, 31, has been linked with a move to Tim Sherwood's men over the past few months following the end of the 2014/15 campaign - the signing seems closer to being announced. He only scored two goals, creating one assist last term, as Spurs struggled to assert themselves especially in the striking department. Harry Kane was the club's saviour, as well as Hugo Lloris so it's no surprise that both of them have been linked with respective moves elsewhere this summer.

Adebayor deal close to completion, is he worth it though?

Adebayor struggled for goal-scoring form, admittedly. But, he rarely played in fairness to the Togolese international, mainly featuring in cameo appearances. The question remains, how would he fare amongst his new surroundings?

Villa themselves have done plenty of transfer business in the window already. Adebayor would be the club's tenth signing of the summer, taking their total spending to just under £50million pounds. Staggering when you think of it, but when you're replacing the likes of Christian Benteke and Fabian Delph, everything levels itself out.

Sherwood adding strength in depth

Jordan Ayew (Lorient) and Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers), the club's two new forwards, signed for a combined total of £15million pounds in July. That is sure to bolster Sherwood's options going forward - with Gabriel Agbonlahor, Libor Kozak and Callum Robinson the only recognised strikers up until this summer.

Adebayor has already reportedly completed his medical, but the two parties are yet to agree personal terms. His current contract with Spurs, is believed to be worth £100,000-a-week, and although he may very well have to receive a wage cut of some sort, formalities are yet to be agreed.