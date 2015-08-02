Score Arsenal - Chelsea in FA Community Shield 2015 (1-0)

Well, that's all for this FA Community Shield match. Thanks for joining us!

Wenger has finally beaten a Mourinho side, thanks to an excellent goal by Oxlade-Chamberlain. Arsenal fans will hope that this tournament is a sign as to how the Gunners will perform in the Premier League season, as Community Shield victors go on to win the league half the time.

Full time: Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

'94 Gibbs receives the ball behind Chelsea's defence and has a chance to make the score 2-nil, but Courtois comes out and blocks the shot! Excellent save, poor shot.

Two minutes for Chelsea to equalise. Instead, Arsenal have a free kick from midfield.

Four minutes of stoppage time have been added. Arsenal have a free kick, but it goes out for a corner.

'90 Chelsea have nearly run out of time to keep themselves in this game. Arteta goes down in Arsenal's box.

'88 A bit of fighting after Matic goes down causes the ref to come in and break it up. No cards are brought out.

'86 Courtois comes out to deny Cazorla, and Ramsey's shot goes just wide.

'85 Cazorla takes a corner for Arsenal, but Courtois eventually grabs the ball. It quickly ends up in Chelsea's attacking third, but nothing comes of it.

'82 Mesut Ozil comes off and Kieran Gibbs comes on. Victor Moses also comes on for John Terry.

'81 Zouma crosses it in, but Falcao can't finish.

'79 Chelsea have a free kick now. Fabregas whips it in low and with not enough pace on it, and it's easily cleared.

'78 Arteta is in for Oxlade-Chamberlain, who's had a fantastic game.

'77 Oxlade-Chamberlain kicks a bullet through Chelsea's defence, but Courtois catches it.

'74 Fabregas has another corner for Chelsea, but the Blues cannot finish from it. Outside the box, Kurt Zouma, who replaced Azpilicueta, gets a chance to head the ball on frame, but it is saved by Cech.

'70 After some confusion in Arsenal's defensive third, the ball ends up in their attacking end, and Giroud again knocks the ball way over the goal.

'69 Oscar shoots from the free kick and Cech punches the shot clear! That's a corner for Chelsea.

'67 Coquelin gets a yellow card for a foul on Hazard. Not the first foul he's committed this game. Oscar takes the free kick.

'66 Oxlade-Chamberlain crosses and Giroud slides to get a touch on it but fails to create any real danger. Arsenal looking to seal their win at every opportunity.

Chelsea dominating at the moment and continuing to look for chances in their attacking third. The Blues are going to need to increase the intensity and take more chances if they hope to make anything happen.

'61 Fabregas plays an excellent ball through to Hazard, who takes a couple of touches and then shoots over the crossbar! A bad miss and a wasted opportunity to even the score.

'60 Falcao has a chance at the top of the box, but Cech comes out to grab the ball before Falcao could get a shot off.

'56 Oscar gets a shot off from distance, but it's far from on target. Both the Brazilian and Falcao have something to prove to Mourinho before the start of the season.

'53 Oscar replaces Ramires.

Falcao gets his first touches on the ball after replacing Remy at the break. The Frenchman didn't have the most impressive first half and has been offside too often. Falcao will hope to impress Mourinho this half and perhaps equalise.

Slow start to the second half. Chelsea hope to control the ball and cautiously look for the right opportunity to make an attempt at goal; Arsenal take a run at goal full steam ahead any chance they get, enough to make Chelsea's defence nervous.

Chelsea in control for the moment and hope to redeem themselves after that first half.

'47 Free kick awarded to Arsenal for a foul on Oxlade-Chamberlain by Matic.

'46 And the second half is underway!

Half-time: Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

One minute of stoppage time added. Chelsea cannot muster a goal in that time, and Arsenal leave the pitch for halftime with one goal put away.

'42 Remy is offside, and Cech takes the free kick for Chelsea. So far, Ramire has made the only serious attempts at an equalising goal for the Blues, and he can't seem to get his shots on frame. It looks like the Blues will go into the second half down a goal.

'36 Ramires with another chance! He gets a head on Remy's cross, but can't put it on frame.

Here's that opening goal from Oxlade-Chamberlain:

'32 Ramires turns with the ball and has a shot on goal that goes wide.

Chelsea are once again in their attacking third, looking for an equaliser before halftime. Oxlade-Chamberlain gets the ball and has another chance, but Cesar Azpilicueta shuts him down this time.

The score is now 1-0 as Arsenal take the lead after a superb strike to the top left corner by Oxlade-Chamberlain. Arsenal had gone about 500 minutes since scoring against Chelsea before that goal.

'23 GOAL! Wenger's goalless streak against a Mourinho side is broken by an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain strike!

'22 Walcott gets a head on the kick, but it's caught by Courtois!

Arsenal will have a free kick just outside of Chelsea's box after a foul on Cazorla by Ivanovic.

The players get a short breather as Cahill's nose is bleeding. Zouma on the bench gestures to the pitch, but Oscar shakes his head no, Cahill won't need a sub for a bloody nose.

Nice triangle in the corner of Chelsea's box a moment ago. Possession has been changing hands quickly in the first 18 minutes, but Chelsea are looking the more dangerous side in front of goal.

Arsenal are passing the ball around and looking to attack after Chelsea put pressure on their defence moments ago.

'5 Cazorla goes down after a challenge from Ramires. Not very hard, he's up again.

'1 Early effort from Arsenal as Courtois swats at the ball. Early danger for Chelsea, but now the Blues have settled.

'1 And we're off!

Key point: Fabregas now will represent the Blues in the Community Shield and Cech, the Gunners. Times have changed.

The purpose of the Community Shield may be to get people excited about the start of the Premier League season, but the tournament and this match are important to both teams. Wenger will be looking to beat a Jose Mourinho side for the first time. On the other hand, the last two times Chelsea have won the Community Shield, they've gone on to win the title.

Chelsea have gone 482 minutes without conceding to Arsenal, a streak Thibaut Courtois will hope to extend this match. Chelsea's back line looks formidable as Mourinho has started his strongest back four against this Arsenal side.

Jose Mourinho has confirmed Diego Costa was left out of the squad due to "discomfort in his hamstring." He won't want to risk injury to his no.1 striker, which Loic Remy and Radamel Falcao, who will begin the game on the bench, will hope to capitalise on.

And the Arsenal squad: Cech; Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin; Cazorla, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ozil, Ramsey; Walcott.

Alexis Sanchez is missing from this side, so Arsenal will hope to get at Chelsea defensively.

Hi, Sarah-Anne McKenzie here. Here's the starting XI for Chelsea: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matic, Fabregas; Ramires, Willian, Hazard; Remy.

Chelsea team news: Both Gary Cahill and Diego Costa have been named in Jose Mourinho's squad despite recent injury concerns.

Arsenal team news: Danny Welbeck is sidelined with a knee injury, while Alexis Sanchez and David Ospina remain unavailable due to their Copa America exertions.

Arsene Wenger will be hoping to finally secure a first win over a Jose Mourinho team. Arsenal have failed to defeat a Mourinho managed team in all 13 of their previous meetings. The most disappointing defeat came in Arsene Wenger's 1000th game as Arsenal manager, when Chelsea beat the Gunners 6-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Over the past ten years, 50% of Community Shield victors have gone on to win the Premier League title, while an impressive 70% of winners have finished higher in the league table than the side they defeated in the season's curtain raiser.

Our very own Danel Pinder has arrived at Wembley Stadium:

During their pre-season campaign a number of youngsters impressed, including 17-year-old Jeff Reine-Adelaide. The French prodigy proved to be the stand-out player of the Emirates Cup, wowing the Arsenal faithful with his trickery.

Arsenal, on the otherhand, have enjoyed an extremely productive pre-season. Arsene Wenger's men won the Barclays Asia Trophy, beating Everton 3-1 in Singapore, before winning the Emirates Cup for the first time in five years. The Gunners comfortably saw off Lyon, before beating Wolfsburg 1-0 last Sunday at the Emirates.

The Premier League champions endured a rocky start to their pre-season preparations, losing 4-2 to New York Red Bulls. Since that defeat however, Chelsea have shown signs of improvement as in their final game of their USA trip they defeated Champions League holders Barcelona on penalties. Eden Hazard was, once again, the standout player in this game, as he opened the scoring with a wonderful solo effort.

Today, Jose Mourinho's men will be vying for their fifth Community Shield victory. The London club last won the shield in 2009 when after drawing 2-2 with Manchester United, Chelsea secured the season's first silverware in a penalty shoot-out.

The Blues also sweeped the end of season awards, with Eden Hazard winning both PFA Player of the Year and FWA Player of the Year, and Jose Mourinho collecting Premier League Manager of the Season. Six Chelsea players were also named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Chelsea earned their place in today's Wembley showpiece by winning the Premier League title last season. The London outfit finished the 2014/15 season an impressive eight points clear of their nearest rivals, Man City, securing their fifth league title with three games to spare.

After lifting the FA Cup for a second successive season, Arsenal have given themselves the opportunity to retain the Community Shield. A feat last achieved by the club in 1999, when a 78th minute goal from Ray Parlour secured a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

Arsenal are the current Community Shield holders, after comprehensively beating Manchester City at Wembley. Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud secured the Gunners's 13th Community Shield victory.

Today's meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley will act as a curtain raiser for the English football season. Both the current Premier League champions, Chelsea, and the 2015 FA Cup winners, Arsenal, will be hoping to get their 2015/16 campaigns off to a winning start and claim the first available silverware of the season.

Both clubs were allocated 27,000 tickets for the FA Community Shield, with tickets priced from £20-45.

Today's game will be held at the home of English football: Wembley Stadium

Hello I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of today's FA Community Shield meeting between London rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea.