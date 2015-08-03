Could the 3-4-2-1 be a valid alternative for Liverpool this season?

With the dawn of the Premier League season days away, there is still much doubt over how Liverpool, and their seven new signings, will line up.

Dejan Lovren or Mamadou Sakho? One striker or two? Does Emre Can start in midfield? There are still many questions to be answered, and more clarity is likely to be given to those when the Reds get up and running away to Stoke City on Sunday.

However, one thing seems for certain, and that is that it will be a four man defence operating for Liverpool. This is slighly odd, considering the events of last season.

With Liverpool languishing way behind the Champions League places, Brendan Rodgers switched tactics, dropped Can into the defence, and played a 3-4-2-1 formation.

It certainly worked, with the Reds going on a marvellous unbeaten streak, before things began to fall apart. They were nearly undone on a cold Monday night in Wales, as Jordan Henderson's lucky goal gave them a 1-0 win over Swansea City, before Manchester United and Arsenal unpicked Liverpool, tearing their league season apart.

The final straw for the three man defence formation came in the FA Cup semi final to Aston Villa, when Christian Benteke, now a red himself, tore Can apart, and Liverpool crashed out with a 2-1 loss.

Rodgers ditched the system, and Liverpool slowly negated their way to the end of the season, a disappointing one at that. It does look like they'll start the season with a four man defence, but could the 3-4-2-1 work as an alternative if things aren't going to plan once again?

A defensive improvement

The improvement in Liverpool's normally abhorrent defence was there for all to see when they dispatched this system, with 10 clean sheets in 18 games from January through to March showcasing the huge leaps that the defence had made.

Simon Mignolet, dropped for a short period after an error-filled start to the season, looked like a brand new signing, as he stepped up his game in all areas.

This breathed confidence into the defense in front of him. Martin Skrtel looked nothing like the shaky centre back that he had become known to be, Can was immense in a ball playing role, helping drive the team forward, whilst Sakho was finally looking like the player that Liverpool had splashed £20million on back in 2013.

Offensive outlets all over the pitch

By virtue of losing an out and out defender, Liverpool have two centre midfielders, two wing backs, two advanced playmakers and a striker to bear down on the opposition goal.

Henderson was partnered by a combination of Steven Gerrard, Joe Allen and Lucas Leiva last season, but it would almost be James Milner who fills that void this season.

The two centre midfielders must be competent defensively and be able to cover positions, whilst also being able to drive into space when those ahead of them create space.

Philippe Coutinho showed some of his best form in the role behind, what was normally the now-departed, Raheem Sterling. Alongside him was Adam Lallana, and there was good room for the pair to wreak havoc amongst the defences.

The wing back's in this formation also contribute to the attack, especially when the likes of Lazar Markovic and Jordon Ibe are played there, something which Rodgers wasn't afraid to do last season.

Would the new signings fit into a 3-4-2-1?

As previously mentioned, there's been no shortage of new arrivals on Merseyside, with over £80million spent on new recruits.

With such money spent, you'd expect signings that are tactically flexible, and that's what would allow them to fit into this formation, if it were to be used.

Nathaniel Clyne isn't a right back who comes under the 'defensive stalwart' section, and thrives on attacking, making him the perfect choice for a wing-back slot.

The aforementioned Milner could take up the central midfield role alongside Henderson well, whilst Roberto Firmino seems perfect for a shadow striker role, which would come behind Christian Benteke.

The Belgian's strength and ability to lay the ball off to on-running support could suit the formation down to a tee, as Firmino races onto the ball in chance of a goal.

One of the really interesting opportunities for this formation would be the development of Joe Gomez, who has had an excellent pre-season campaign following his move from Charlton Athletic.

A centre-back by trade, Gomez impressed in full-back roles during Liverpool's tour of the Far-East due to his speed, strength and eye for a pass.

These attributes could make him the perfect candidate for the ball playing defender role taken up by Can last season, as Gomez looks for first team minutes to aid his development at the top level.

What are the negatives?

As with all different formations and tactics, there are downsides unless you implement them perfectly, and by perfectly we're talking about Barcelona's 4-3-3 during the Pep Guardiola years.

Swansea and Villa showed good methods to counter act the the style of play, and there is much evidence for Liverpool's rivals to draw upon when scouting them using this tactic.

Despite mentioning that the new signings may be well suited to it, there is the problem of it not having been trained. Rodgers mentioned that the players had been learning the formation in training for months before they trialled it in the league, a grace that the new crop of players don't seem to have had.

It would also stray away from the 4-3-3 formation that the Reds have been rigid in using during their pre-season schedule, and the management may not be too keen to shake up the system.

The verdict

Many of the points discussed above give a compelling argument as to why the 3-4-2-1 could be a valid formation to help Liverpool pick up points in the upcoming season.

However, one nagging doubt remains as to the reason Brendan Rodgers would need to use it. As the artice headline says, it would be an 'alternative' - and if Liverpool's season is to go as planned, they can at no stage be left in a position to need an alternative plan.

The 3-4-2-1 could certainly be used to revive the Reds' season if it needed doing so, however the chances or Rodgers still being employed for a potential revival would be unlikely.