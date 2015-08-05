What does Oxlade-Chamberlain need to do to keep his place?

Much has been talked about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since his move from Southampton to Arsenal. It isn't quite up there with the hype that surrounded Theo Walcott when he made the same move, but it seems as though people are still waiting to see the best of Oxlade-Chamberlain.

This season though could well be the young midfielder's best yet, certainly if his pre-season form is anything to go by. His goal against Chelsea in the Community Shield got everyone talking again and it highlighted the extreme quality the 21 year old has. Oxlade-Chamberlain however seems to have struggled for consistency when it comes to scoring and creating chances.

The Ox has always been a live wire, he'll run at defenders and look to get the better of them whilst his turn of pace causes full-backs all sorts of problems. His main position down the years has been on the flanks and that's exactly where he's caused the most damage. However his future potentially lies in the middle of the park, making similar late runs to Aaron Ramsey in recent seasons. You only need to look at a game back in February 2014 against Crystal Palace when he scored twice from the middle of the park.

For Oxlade-Chamberlain though there's still things he needs to do in order to become a regular in an Arsenal team that will soon welcome Alexis Sanchez back and also the injured Danny Welbeck. Arsenal have a wealth of options in Chamberlain's position, including the likes of Theo Walcott and Santi Cazorla who can also play in wider areas, and not to mention the talented youngsters coming through behind the Ox.

Staying fit

One of Chamberlain's biggest concerns in recent seasons has been staying fit. He's had his fair share of injury problems and because of that he's struggled to really nail down his place in the Arsenal side. In the run-up to the 2014 World Cup he looked a constant threat but an injury put an end to his campaign before it had even begun. It was a string of injuries in the space of a year that has really hampered his progression at the Emirates since becoming of age.

On the opening day of the 2013/14 season he picked up an injury that would rule him out for the first few months of the campaign. His return at the start of last year was an encouraging one but just as he'd come back he was injured again; this time a groin injury kept him out of the final few weeks of the season, a period in which the Gunners were to win the FA Cup. A hamstring injury then kept him out at a similar time last season. It came during an FA Cup win over Manchester United where he brilliantly set up Nacho Monreal for the opener but had to be substituted just after the break.

It's clear to see then that if Oxlade-Chamberlain is to nail down a regular starting place in the Arsenal side this season, he'll have to stay fit. By staying clear of injuries he'll hopefully become more consistent, and as a result, it'll hopefully lead to him fulfilling the mass potential he's displayed on numerous occasions.

Show pre-season form

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in brilliant form in pre-season and if he carries that into the new season he should have a brilliant campaign. He's talked previously of wanting to score more goals and in the build-up to the new season he's looked a lot more composed in front of goal. It's an area of his game that he will need to add to if he's to become a regular, especially with the amount of goals Walcott and Alexis score from similar positions. Albeit they're more experienced, but the goals should soon start to flow for the Ox. So far he's only scored 13 times in 117 Arsenal appearances; a stat that he'll be looking desperate to improve upon.

The young winger looked very impressive in pre-season with his driving runs remaining a key feature of his game. That was evident in his goal against Lyon in the 6-0 win during the Emirates Cup where he scored a very precise finish. Meanwhile his excellent strike on his weaker side against Chelsea in the Community Shield tells you all you need to know about the talent Oxlade-Chamberlain has.

Become more consistent

As already said, if Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to keep his place as a starter in this Arsenal side then he'll need to score more goals. A part of that is becoming more consistent which will come if he stays fit for a prolonged period of time this season. The Ox making the starting line-up against Chelsea in the Community Shield means he has a very good chance of starting Arsenal's opening game against West Ham on Sunday afternoon. After his pre-season performances and the one in the Community Shield it shows that he is indeed finding consistency and he simply needs to keep doing what he's doing now in order to keep his place in Arsene Wenger's team.

His pre-season form definitely showed that he's making very positive strides forward and if he starts the Premier League season with a bang then he'll be a regular in the Gunners side providing he stays injury free. For the position he plays in at Arsenal, on the wing, where Arsene Wenger has a plethora of options, he'll need to be on the money straight away, and that means both scoring and creating opportunities.

Not many will realise just how much potential Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has, but if he keeps performing to the high level he's set himself recently then he could become a future star. A lot of people become quite frustrated at the amount of hype that surrounds young English players but the excitement around this particular individual is very much real going into the 2015/16 season.