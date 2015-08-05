Assessing Manchester United's potential Champions League playoff opponents

With the domestic season kicking off this weekend in the Premier League, Manchester United will be looking to hit the ground running as they face Spurs at Old Trafford on Saturday. They will however, also have one eye on the European stage and their crucial two-legged playoff just over a week later.

Louis van Gaal will be desperate to dine on the elite stage that is the Champions League once more, especially in the light of this summer's transfer escapades.

However, sealing their berth into the group stage will not be without its' perils. The Red Devils path was cleared somewhat after Ajax were knocked out by Rapid Vienna last night.

Nevertheless, there are four sides in the draw that could cause United considerable trouble.

CSKA Moscow

Russia's perennial champions were deposed last season by Zenit St. Petersburg and now face a battle to qualify for the group stages. Moscow have parted company with the likes of Seydou Doumbia but still boast the considerable talents of former United man Zoran Tosic, Alan Dzagoev aswell as the pace of Nigerian Ahmed Musa.

United should also remember CSKA defeated their Manchester rivals home and away in last season's competition and as such would be perhaps the toughest draw for Van Gaal to contemplate.

Lazio

Former Serie A giants have fallen from grace in recent times, but I Biancazzurri still have a squad capable of shocking United, with a number of international stars in their ranks.

Lucas Biglia has stamped his place in Argentina's starting eleven currently and Italy winger Antonio Candreva will provide a menace on the right.

The Italian's also have formidable full backs in Abdoulaye Konko and Romanian Stefan Radu. Then of course, their is joint World Cup scoring record holder, Miroslav Klose. Lazio would be equally as tough an opponent.

Monaco

As Arsenal found out to their expense, Monaco - inspite of a profligate Olivier Giroud - were made of sterner stuff than many expected and reached the quarter finals in last years tournament.

Joao Moutinho and veteran Jeremy Toulalan are the driving force behind the team from the principality, but also have two or three very tricky and pacy customers in Anthony Martial and now Adama Traore from relagated Segunda side Barcelona B and the more noted inclusion of Stephan El Shaarawy, on loan from AC Milan.

Les Rouges et Blancs also boast two of the best attacking full-backs in Europe in Fabinho - who United were linked with - and Layvin Kurzawa.

Fenerbahce

Then of course, there are the Turkish giants. 'Hell' awaits Louis Van Gaal in Istanbul if his side are drawn against them, for two chief reasons.

Both Robin van Persie and Nani made the moves to Turkey in the summer and despite their indifferent form, United fans know the danger both men possess in the their locker. With the former and his well publicized snub of his former manager, van Persie would have no qualms in putting a large dent in his former employers chances of qualifying.

Fener's defensive unit - one could say - is stronger than United's at present. Both Bruno Alves and Simon Kjaer bring a wealth of experience and former Liverpool and Chelsea man Raul Meireles could be a threat also.

Manchester United will no doubt be favourites to progress to the group stage proper when the draw is made on Friday in Nyon, however there are more than a few banana skins that lie in their path.

Should they be any of the above four sides, Louis van Gaal's path will become ever more slippery.