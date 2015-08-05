United handed boost in Champions League play-offs as Rapid Vienna win

Manchester United are set to find out who they will play in the Champions League playoff round on Friday, and things have got easier for them as Rapid Vienna knocked out Ajax at the third qualifying round last night.



Ajax went into the game as overwhelming favourites which meant anything other than a win for them would be a huge shock, and that is what happened when they lost the game.

United now avoid facing Sporting Lisbon

The implications of Ajax going out is that United will now not play Sporting Lisbon in the playoffs because they will now be seeded which means United can't be drawn against them.



Rapid Vienna won 5-2 on aggregate, which is a shock as it was said that they were the weakest team that were supposed to be left in the draw and now they are one step away from reaching the Champions League group stage.



Ajax went into the second leg after losing 2-0 in the first leg away from home but lost their home match 3-2 as well, which sent them out of the competition.



Ajax would have been a seeded team but now they're out it benefits United in a huge way, making Sporting Lisbon unable to play them.

United are seeded through the league route

United will be seeded in the 'league route' side of the draw meaning they would also not be able to face teams such as Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen.



It shouldn't mater who United get in the draw on Friday as they should be able to beat any team they come up against, but by getting rid of the high profile clubs it means it will only get easier for them to get through.



United now have to wait and see from the remaining games on the Wednesday night to see who the rest of the teams that United could possibly still face.