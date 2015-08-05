Middlesbrough Rhodes bid rejected

Blackburn Rovers have rejected a bid for striker Jordan Rhodes from fellow Championship rivals Middlesbrough. The bid was reportedly around £12 million.

Bowyer told BBC Radio 5 live that "Middlesbrough [had] been in touch" and he understands that "they've put some figures to [the] owners."

However, he then made it clear that he has no desire for Rhodes to leave the club, saying that, "fortunately" for the team and the "supporters," the "bid has been rejected."

Recent seasons

The 25-year old-striker had a great goal-scoring record in the Championship last year as he scored 21 goals in 45 appearances.

He joined Blackburn from Huddersfield Town in 2012 for a club record fee of £8 million and since has gone on to have three excellent seasons at Ewood Park, racking up 73 goals in 134 appearances.

Blackburn have finished ninth and eighth respectively in the past two seasons, and Rhodes has certainly made a huge contribution to their recent improvements so it is no surprise clubs are interested in him.

Middlesbrough in need of goals

Middlesbrough are looking at the Scottish international as they attempt to secure promotion this season after losing in the play-off final to Norwich City last season.

The addition of Rhodes would give a huge boost to the squad and would dramatically increase their chances of promotion in the coming season.

Boro finished fourth in the league last season and missed out on promotion via the play-offs but, despite their great finish, they didn't score as many goals as the teams around them. The team managed just 68 goals in 46 games and many of these came from on loan striker Patrick Bamford, who they no longer have in the squad after the Chelsea man joined Crystal Palace for the season.

Karanka's side are on the hunt for another striker and it looks as if they are willing to pay good money for Rhodes.