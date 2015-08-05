Premier League round-table: Five VAVEL writers preview the new season

With the new Premier League season just days away, clubs are putting their finishing touches on their preparations for the fresh campaign.

As this happens, many predictions, outlandish claims and carefree statements are being made about what to expect in the new season. So we thought we'd make some of our own.

Getting together five VAVEL UK editors, we answer six questions about the new season, in an attempt to predict what we can expect to see.

So, without further ado, Oliver Emmerson (VAVEL Aston Villa), Charlie Malam (VAVEL Liverpool), Mosope Ominiyi (VAVEL Manchester City), Amee Ruszkai (VAVEL Sunderland) and Harry Robinson (VAVEL Manchester United) give their views and opinions ahead of the current season.

Winner

To the victor, the spoils, so which team do you think will take home the Premier League crown this year?

OE: Chelsea - Although the race for the title will undoubtedly be closer this season, I find it a struggle to see past Chelsea retaining their Premier League title. Jose Mourinho and co were so dominant last season, and they’ve kept virtually the same team together in order for consistency.

Eden Hazard, Cesc Fabregas, Nemanja Matic, Thibaut Courtois and Diego Costa are all world class players that would get into any team in the division, and again they’ll be major players for the Blues. As for their challengers, it wouldn’t surprise me if Arsenal stole a march on the rest and took second place, with the two Manchester clubs needing their new signings to make a dramatically quick impact in order for title glory. The likes of Liverpool and Tottenham are way off title glory as it stands.

CM: Chelsea - Jose Mourinho’s side ran away with it last season. They were better than all of their rivals in every department, and though they’ve not done much in the way of summer business - they remain the strongest unit. They were fortunate only to have a few injuries last season, with Eden Hazard producing the goods whenever Diego Costa was out through injury - and the Portuguese manager, who has won three Premier League titles at Stamford Bridge, will be hoping to have the Spaniard fully fit and firing. Radamel Falcao is an intriguing addition, and Mourinho is clearly backing himself to get the best out of the striker - who failed rather miserably on loan at Manchester United last season.

He needs the likes of Hazard, Costa, Nemanja Matic and John Terry to produce the contributions which helped carry them to the title last year - but as it stands, it’s hard to see anyone quite matching them, though it’ll be much closer between themselves, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City. Louis van Gaal needs his new signings to fit in, whilst he’ll be hoping injuries aren’t as cruel as they were last season. Meanwhile, Arsenal and City are seemingly a little short in specific areas to quite prevent Chelsea taking back-to-back titles.

HR: Chelsea - It was a close call. If Arsenal, more particularly Arsene Wenger, had shown signs of wanting to get a striker in and a centre back, they would be the team to bet on. Yet it appears unlikely to an upgrade on Olivier Giroud and Per Mertesacker will be signed and therefore Chelsea’s title should be retained.

Someone with Eden Hazard in their team already has a huge chance of wearing the crown when May comes around. Manchester United need a centre-back and a striker, as well as a winger - which looks likely to be sorted soon with Pedro Rodriguez - to win it. They will compete. I don’t think their ‘noisy neighbours’ will be consistently in the battle, with Manuel Pellegrini sacked in 2016.

AR: Arsenal - I think it’s going to be really close this year in the title race simply because no one team really stands out; not like Chelsea did last season anyway. The reigning champions haven’t really made any notable additions, and have instead allowed their Premier League rivals to catch up with them this summer. Manchester United look short in a number of areas still though, whilst Manchester City again do not look like anything special.

However, Arsenal look like they are really coming together. They are currently boasting a great blend of stars, upcoming youngsters who have established themselves in the team, and experienced heads that cannot be rivalled by anyone else in the league. A fantastic end to the 2014-15 season and victory in the Community Shield match against the Blues means they carry great momentum into the new campaign, and Arsene Wenger can silence his critics by claiming the Premier League title this year after ending Arsenal’s eight trophyless years with successive FA Cup triumphs.

MO: Arsenal - I don’t want to pick the Gunners just for the sheer fun of it, but this decision is certainly a hard one. In fairness though, you cannot really pick an outright winner up until a few games into the season itself, at least. Every other top side in the league has strengthened, whereas José Mourinho’s men have not done too much in the way of transfer business this summer.

Granted, they were the best team in the league after all and do not have to strengthen too much, but it’s a case of their rivals gaining ground on the pace-setters. This consequently means it could easily be a three-horse race, but neither of the Manchester clubs have gelled their new signings well enough to warrant a title charge even though they both possess plenty of quality in their respective sides.

Arséne Wenger’s men could have won the league last term, and there’s no reason as to why they cannot do that this time around. Obviously you have to take into account a lot of factors, including the sheer amount of injuries to key players suffered - but with that being said, they lacked consistency in a few matches they should have won quite frankly last season.

Surprise package

Every season seems to throw up a team that completely surpasses expectations, who will it be this time?

OE: Crystal Palace - The new Premier League television deal has been a huge factor in many mid-table sides making big name transfers this summer, meaning that the scrap for top half, ie 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th, place is going to be a fascinating one. The likes of West Ham, Everton and Southampton will be heavy favourites for these spots, but one shouldn’t look past Crystal Palace. Buoyed by the addition of Yohan Cabaye and a first full season under Alan Pardew, there’s potential for the Eagles to really surpass expectations. They’ve kept key figures such as Yannick Bolasie at the club, and loanee Patrick Bamford may offer the consistency up front that Marouane Chamakh and friends haven’t been able to provide.

CM: Newcastle United - Southampton, Swansea and Stoke have been the surprise performers in recent years - and they go into the current campaign strong, and there are a number of sides who could repeat similar heroics in 2015-16. Crystal Palace are one, whilst Everton will be looking to improve on their 11th-placed finish of last season. For me, though, I’m going to have a controversial punt on Newcastle United to surprise people this year.

They’ve got a lot of off-field issues at St James’ Park, and it’s been a hectic few seasons, but I believe Aleksandar Mitrovic - once he settles - will do well in the North East. He’s a character known for his attitude, but if Steve McClaren can hone the best out of him on a football pitch - combined with the fantastic signing of Georginio Wijnaldum should see the Magpies enjoyed a better season than they’ve become accustomed to recently. Nothing alike their incredible 2011-12 season, but I’d certainly tip them to challenge for a top-half finish.

HR: Crystal Palace - It has to be the Eagles. Under Alan Pardew, in my opinion a much better manager than many give him credit it for, they will only continue to develop. Two diverse and confident attackers in Yannick Bolasie and Wilfried Zaha are exactly the kind of players usually spotted in the surprise packages, like Tadic at Southampton last season.

Meanwhile, Yohan Cabaye - the actual Yohan Cabaye - is playing for them. I’m thrilled to see him back in the Premier League, he’s a fantastically good footballer to watch and will provide a great hold at the base of the Palace midfield in the tough games, while his natural vision will work excellently with Bolasie and Zaha. Conor Wickham seems a slightly out of the ordinary transfer for Palace, who could have signed someone who has already proved himself in the top division. Yet Palace have a strong starting eleven, - especially with loanee Patrick Bamford - a good manager and a huge amount of confidence with the ability to build on a few strong seasons since being promoted.

AR: AFC Bournemouth - Last season’s newly-promoted sides were extremely underwhelming, with all three of them almost going down, only for Leicester City’s late fightback to ensure that one of them stayed up in the end. However, Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth can bring some real excitement to the Premier League this year with their marvellous momentum, gained from two promotions in three years, and ferocious attack - which fell two short of netting 100 goals in the 2014-15 season.

Their strong defence, the second-best in the second tier last term, behind only Middlesbrough, will ensure that they are not dragged into the scrap for survival, whilst Howe’s smart additions to the squad will allow them to adapt well to the top flight, with enough experience in the team to help them adjust and make the step up. The promising young manager showed his potential with the Cherries last year, but this season he will really make a name for himself by leading his side to a comfortable mid-table finish with an exciting brand of football.

MO: Norwich City - Everton, Swansea, Southampton and Stoke have all established themselves as quality sides within the league itself - it's time for another team to step up to the plate.

Crystal Palace have invested some funds, it remains to see what Alan Pardew could possibly do with his new reinforcements. They could surprise a few, as their main goal is striving for Europa League qualification at the end of the day.

That being said though, one of the newly-promoted sides seems to always do well in the top flight. Could easily be Norwich next term. Youssouf Mulumbu may be a shrewd signing, especially as a free transfer. Not only that, but Robbie Brady; he struggled to assert his credentials at Manchester United and will ultimately hoping to prove himself after making a switch from relegated side Hull City last week.

John Ruddy, Alexander Tettey, Vadis Odjida-Ofoe, Andre Wisdom, Martin Olsson, Jonny Howson and Nathan Redmond are just a few names that spring to mind. All of which will be hoping for impressive campaigns; the latter of which is virtually on the path to greatness for both club and country in the not-too-distant future.

Basement battlers

It's tough to predict which three teams will get relegated, but who's going to finish bottom of the table?

OE: Norwich City - It may be mainto label the play-off victors as the team you expect to finish bottom of the table, but I struggle to see any light at the end of the tunnel for Alex Neil’s newly promoted side. Things could be difficult for Leicester City too, after their undeniably inspirational manager Nigel Pearson left over the summer, but their PL experience should place them upwards of 20th, at least. There is hope for Norwich is they can make another one or two additions before the transfer window slams shut, whilst Nathan Redmond could prove to be their star man if he can adjust to live in England’s top division.

CM: Leicester City - Not wanting to sound half-hearted, it’s difficult to choose between a few clubs. Watford have a few things going for them, but at the same time - the sheer number of signings they’ve brought in could see them follow in Queens Park Rangers’ footsteps. Leicester City are a curious one, too. With Nigel Pearson gone, Claudio Ranieri has a tough task on his hands to keep the Foxes up, particularly without the experience of Esteban Cambiasso in the side, even despite a few shrewd signings.

New boys Norwich City and Bournemouth will no doubt be favourites to go straight back down for many, but I do believe the confidence and passion Alex Neil instilled in his charges throughout the second-half of last season should see them just about stay up, even if they’ve not significantly strengthened over the summer. Bournemouth, meanwhile, are another side who have brought in a lot of fresh faces - which could easily count against them, but I think their style of play may surprise a few, even if their defence seems up to debate.

Another side who are far too familiar with the relegation battle are Sunderland, who have flirted with the drop for the last two seasons before mounting late survival charges. They too, have made some strong additions, but unless they make a couple more defensive signings - then they might finally be relegated. I think I’ll go for Leicester to go down as bottom-of-the-table, joined by Sunderland and Watford - though I’ll probably want to change my mind about that at least a dozen times throughout the season.

HR: Sunderland - Dick Advocaat may have stayed at Sunderland after his relegation saviour for Sunderland last year but I still think the quality of the side, as well as the lack of investment this summer, will see them relegated. While Leicester have sold Esteban Cambiasso but brought in a few players, and Norwich have a bunch of players who were Premier League standard in the Championship, Sunderland have the same squad as last year - basically. They’ve been hanging onto their Premier League status for the last five years, this is the year I think they’ll finally drop down.

AR: Watford - Whilst I’m backing Bournemouth to have a stand-out season, I do not think the same will happen for their fellow promotees, especially Watford. The Hornets have made an incredibly large number of additions this summer, recruiting players from foreign leagues who will struggle to adapt to the English top flight as quickly as the team may hope. The lack of chemistry and experience that will be present as a result of these many recruits cannot be understated and I really can see them struggling this season. Norwich City also do not look ready for the Premier League despite boasting a few strong attacking options, whilst Aston Villa look like they will have an indifferent campaign following the departures of so many key players.

MO: Leicester City - Although they did do a magnificent, spirited job in staving off relegation last term, I have a feeling things might not be so rosy at the King Power in 2015/16. The key to success is after all consistency, and despite a few encouraging results in the opening few matches of the season, they fell by the wayside.

It was the unthinkable job, everyone virtually wrote off their survival chances by Christmas and yet, they silenced their critics in some dramatic style. It will not be the same again. Robert Huth could be a solid, much-needed wall in defence, but the loss of Esteban Cambiasso is sure to hit the Foxes hard. Claudio Ranieri has his hands full, and could easily lose the dressing room’s support if results do not go their way from the get-go.

Golden boot

An important trophy of its own, which player is in line to finish as the Premier League top scorer?

OE: Wayne Rooney - With Robin Van Persie and Radamel Falcao not returning to Old Trafford for the new season, the groundwork is there for Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney to play the whole season in the role he knows best, as a striker. Admittedly, Diego Costa, Daniel Sturridge and Sergio Aguero are all probably more effective, and would score more in a number nine role, if they were all fit for the whole season. However the chances are minimal that they will be, leaving Rooney with the chance to pick up his first Golden Boot. This task will be made easier by having the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Memphis Depay and Juan Mata creating chances for him, although Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane may be good tips as dark-horses.

CM: Sergio Aguero - Eden Hazard and Harry Kane were the award winners last year, regardless of the fact that a certain Argentine striker plundered 26 goals even though he again suffered from injuries, making just 33 league appearances. Remarkably, that was only three less than his goalscoring tally across 2012-13 and 2013-14 combined. It’s clear that if Manchester City can keep him fit, Agüero is one of the best strikers in the world, and arguably the best in the Premier League. The trouble, of course, is keeping him out of the physio’s room, which is easier said than done - but last season proved that even despite injuries, the 27-year-old is capable of producing the goods for Manuel Pellegrini’s men. With an in-form David Silva and the added influence of Raheem Sterling, Agüero is the man most likely to take the top scorer’s award yet again though the likes of Diego Costa, Wayne Rooney and maybe even Daniel Sturridge, if kept fit, might run him close.

HM: Sergio Aguero - Raheem Sterling and David Silva are behind Aguero this year while rumours linking Kevin De Bruyne to the Etihad are continuing. Those three behind Aguero, as well as a fully fit season will see the Argentine break the record for goals in a single Premier League season, in my opinion. Of course, Aguero has struggled with injuries but I think City might choose to ensure he stays fit instead of risking him in big games, like they have done before. He’s the best striker in the league by a mile, and retaining fitness with even better playmakers behind him, he’ll excel even better than before.

AR: Alexis Sanchez - He may have only netted 16 in the league last year, 20 across all competitions, but with me backing Arsenal for a title-winning campaign, I believe Alexis can take the Golden Boot along with a league winners’ medal. With Diego Costa, Sergio Aguero and Daniel Sturridge all rather injury-prone and likely to spend some time on the sidelines throughout the season, this paves the way for Alexis to propel himself to the top of the scoring charts, whilst sending the Gunners to the top of the standings. The Chilean is, admittedly, suspect to the odd injury himself, but I believe that he has a huge season ahead of him this year, especially considering that last year’s was his first in England. Now properly adapted to the Premier League and in his second season, the skilful and speedy forward will put his devastating finishing on show to full effect with Arsenal in the 2015-16 campaign.

MO: Sergio Aguero - The talented Argentine fired the sky Blues to second place as well as preventing complete embarrassment in the UEFA Champions League last season. Although Costa, Sánchez and possibly even Benteke will be tipped to rival him for the award, there is no doubt in my mind he’ll go on to win it.

Injuries permitting, he’s the best striker in the league and arguably top three in the world. He’s a defender’s worst nightmare and he even stated previously that he’s been making alterations to his diet to help aid muscle recovery and reduce the risk of injury - which unfortunately hindered his progress with the Citizens at a crucial stage last term.

Newcomer

The Premier League, as ever, has seen a huge influx of foreign imports, but which is going to take the league by storm?

OE: Memphis Depay - A £30million buy for Manchester United from PSV, Memphis Depay has all the tools to take this league by storm. Quick, skilled and with an eye for goal, he’ll thrive off linking up with more talented players than at his previous club, and won’t have difficulty in gaining his manager’s trust, as it was Louis Van Gaal who thrust Depay into the limelight by allowing him to cameo at the 2014 World Cup. With Premier League defences not particularly amazing during the current time, there’s little in the way to stop Depay following in the footsteps of Ruud Van Nistlerooy and Luis Suarez, as he looks to make a successful conversion from the Eredivisie to the Premier League.

CM: Dimitri Payet - There’s been a lot of welcome new arrivals to the Premier League this summer, not least the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordy Clasie and Andre Ayew. My pick of the bunch, surprisingly, is Dimitri Payet - who is a really, really good signing for Slaven Bilic’s West Ham United. He’s gone under the radar a little bit due to the more high-profile signings that have come into England’s top-flight, but he’s a classy forward, Payet created more chances than Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and even Lionel Messi last season - and has made a real impression early on at Upton Park. £10.7 million is a sizable investment for the Hammers, but the ex-Marseille man could bring exactly what they’ve lacked for a few years - a lively no.10 who can really help unlock defences and take them up another level.

HR: Memphis Depay - As a Manchester United fan I may be biased, but it also means I’ve seen him play four times for United already. With unbelievable confidence, literally, his flair shines out amongst an often dull United side. He may not be the best in terms of stats at the end of the season but I think his importance to United will be huge - especially with the departure of Angel Di Maria. Someone like Roberto Firmino will have a big impact too but Depay has slotted in perfectly to a team already functioning well in attack, only building on fourth place instead of searching desperately to the key to achieving fourth place as Liverpool are. I haven’t been as excited for a player at United for a long time, Depay gets you off your seat every time - if you’ll mind the cliche.

AR: Roberto Firmino - There have been a number of exciting signings made this summer to bring some top talent to England, but Liverpool’s new Brazilian playmaker Roberto Firmino is one of the picks of the bunch. Firmino was simply magical in his time with mid-table Bundesliga side TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, and one can expect him to carry this form into his new chapter on Merseyside. Young and fearless, creative and quick, confident and composed - the 23-year-old boasts all the attributes required to be a success at Anfield, and should settle quickly given his relationship with Philippe Coutinho. These two will form a deadly partnership at Liverpool this season that can help them back into the top four, with Firmino shining in his debut campaign with the club to tot up some impressive totals in both assists and goals.

MO: Dimitri Payet - The talented creative midfielder hasn't made as much of a splash in the media as you'd have expected, especially because a player of his quality is joining the English top flight. After his impressive stats tally last season, it's not much of a surprise that he's earned a move elsewhere - but it is a surprise that West Ham were not in a tug-of-war for his services all things considered. Heralded as an assist king, the Frenchman also poses a deadly threat from set-pieces and has an eye for goal too. The Hammers are struggling to keep their UEFA Europa League qualification hopes alive, but even so, Payet could easily flourish in England and use this move as a springboard to more success in the not-too-distant future. He's exciting, has plenty of attacking flair, and will pose a serious threat to opposing defences too.

Player of the year

An award that is always met with furious competition between the league's best players, but who will claim the PFA POTY?

OE: Eden Hazard - Much like I believe Chelsea will retain their league crown, I think that Eden Hazard is perfectly placed to win back to back PFA Player of the year awards. Recently described as ‘better than Cristiano Ronaldo’ by his manager, the tricky Belgian is getting better and better all the time, and is likely to again make the difference for Chelsea in the big games this season. He’s not shown any signs of letting up form in pre-season, netting with a cool finish after a marvellous dribble against European Champions Barcelona.

CM: Alexis Sanchez - The stand-out performer last year was undoubtedly Eden Hazard, who fully deserved his recognition at the PFA Player of the Year awards, but Alexis Sanchez was awfully unlucky not to miss out after a superb first season in England - though he did claim the Fans’ Player of the Year accolade. But there’s every chance that this year he might go one better, with Arsenal as a unit looking really strong going forward.

They got off to a good start with the Community Shield win over Chelsea, which whilst largely meaningless, gives them good confidence and momentum - and Sanchez is undoubtedly going to be at the heart of everything they do if Arsene Wenger’s men are going to be successful. Hazard is probably going to be his closest competitor, though there’s every chance players like Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Aguero could mount a tilt for the award too. You also can’t count out more defensive players, particularly goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois and even Petr Cech - who will need to be at their best to help keep their sides in the hunt until May, but there’s a particular trend that the best attacking player seems to get it - and I’m backing Sanchez to be that man this year.

HR: Alexis Sanchez - Nominated alongside fellow Arsenal player Petr Cech, Sanchez will lift the Player of the Year award. After a stunning first season, Arsenal are only getting better with Sanchez and he will only get better. He’s the perfect player for the Premier League and fitted in perfectly. Of course, Eden Hazard will perform brilliantly again and newcomer Memphis Depay will do excellently. Sergio Aguero will get topscorer in my opinion, but still Sanchez’ contribution overall will see him win it. I think it will be tighter than usual for the personal award this season but Sanchez scored almost 20 goals last season and assisted a little less than that, that number will increase and see him win it - because a defensive player will never beat him to it.

AR: Alexis Sanchez - As well as topping the scoring charts, I believe that Alexis Sanchez can nick the PFA Player of the Year award this season - perhaps as a consequence of his goal-scoring; it certainly won’t harm his cause. The Chilean international was magical last year, both clinical and creative, and can certainly continue this in a team full of confidence in their ability this year. The team look as strong as they have done for many years, and Alexis will be their star man in what promises to be a fantastic season at the Emirates, with his contributions bound to be key in any success the Gunners see in the upcoming campaign.

MO: Alexis Sanchez - Frankly, it was a crime that the exciting Chilean didn't pick up the accolade last season. The only reasonable explanation for this was because Chelsea won the league so naturally, a Chelsea player would be expected to win the award. But even so, twenty-five goals and twelve assists in all competitions is no easy feat at all. The thing many critics fail to remember also is that, he is after all a winger playing in more of a forward role. Often overshadowed playing alongside the world's best player at Barcelona, he's now the main man at Arsenal. This in turn, helps the South American flourish - he's already established himself as a fan favourite, and things can only continue to improve as Arsenal ever-improve their squad.