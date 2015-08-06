Ranieri states he's 'excited' to be back in the Premier League

With Leicester City's Premier League season kicking off in less than 48 hours, new manager Claudio Ranieri is relishing the opportunity of returning to England.

Sunderland are the visitors to the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon and the Italian is very anxious to see what his team can do in order to achieve three points.

A full squad available?

Besides the long-term injury sustained by Matty James, it appears that the Foxes possess a full squad available for the match. Ranieri revealed that captain Wes Morgan is "available to selection" yet again following his summer exploits in the Copa América and Gold Cup tournaments with Jamaica.

However, new signings N'Golo Kante and Yohan Benalouane may not make their respective Leicester debuts against the Black Cats. Ranieri publicised to the gathered audience that he does not know whether "they will be ready" in time for the game on Saturday. This is only less than a week after the duo signed so it is understandable, despite the excitement of the fans.

New players to come in?

Although Leicester have already signed five players this transfer window, Ranieri has also made it clear that he wishes to compliment his talented squad even more. Following the departure of Esteban Cambiasso this summer, the boss could be looking to bring in more central-midfielders.

During his press conference, the new Leicester boss revealed the importance of having "two players for each position". This leaves fans and pundits speculating as to who Ranieri would like to attract through the King Power Stadium doors.

But, one name that the 63-year-old Italian refused to be drawn on was that of Swiss midfielder Gokhan Inler. Speculation surrounding Inler has been building over the past few weeks, with Leicester reportedly being one of the front-runners for the Napoli midfielder's signature. However, Ranieri stated that "he only speaks about players who are here".

A good foundation at Leicester

On the other hand, the Italian was extremely open and even complimentary about the current set-up at his new club. He stated that it is "fantastic" being back in the "best league in the world", especially with "Leicester City". He constantly paid tribute to "the old and new staff" at the club and gave special attention to the fans.

Ranieri admitted that all his efforts are "for the fans" and he has seen how they can "push" the team. These supporters will be hopeful these sentiments are upheld in the "very good" (according to Ranieri) match on Saturday and for the rest of the season.