Sunderland pre-season round-up: Black Cats head into 2015/16 off the back of an up and down summer

Premier League side Sunderland are in the final stages of preparation ahead of the kick-off of the new season on August 8 when they travel to the King Power stadium to play Leicester City in their opener.

They have prepared for the new campaign with six warm-up matches, which included a trip across the Atlantic for a pre-season tour of North America, and these games have come with relative success with a 50 per cent win ratio.

Here is a look back at all six games and how the Black Cats performed in each.

Darlington 1833 2-4 Sunderland

The Premier League outfit got their pre-season off to flying start when they travelled a short distance to play non-league minnows, Darlington 1883.

However, they had to come from behind to win, going 1-0 down only eight minutes into the game when Stephen Thompson beat young keeper Jordan Pickford from 20 yards out. It got worse ten minutes later when they shockingly doubled their lead as Adam Mitchell lobbed the keeper.

Emanuele Giaccherini is keen to prove himself this campaign after an injury-hit two seasons on Wearside and he managed to get his first of the match in the 23rd minute. Striker Danny Graham got an equaliser shortly after the start of the second period, but it was the non-league side who came extremely close to regaining their lead.

Vito Mannone managed to save a penalty from the goal scorer Thompson before substitute Connor Wickham gave the Black Cats the lead for the first time on the hour mark and Giaccherini capped off his great performance with his second and Sunderland’s fourth and final goal.

Sacramento Republic 1-0 Sunderland

After that victory over Darlington, Dick Advocaat’s side travelled to North America to take part in a two-week long pre-season training camp where they would play three matches.

That first match was against Sacramento Republic, which ended up been a very disappointing defeat to the third-tier American side. Advocaat started to bring first-team regulars into his side with; John O’Shea, Wes Brown, Lee Cattermole, Jack Rodwell, Sebastian Larsson, Jermain Defoe and Steven Fletcher all starting the game.

However, despite their presence, it was Sacramento who dominated the 90 minutes with Max Alvarez curling an effort just wide of the mark before Cameron Iwasa struck the winner in the 58th minute.

It could have been a lot worse for the English side when Adnan Gabeljic clattered the crossbar late on, but the game ended 1-0 to the hosts who recorded an unlikely victory.

CF Pachuca 3–1 Sunderland

Things didn’t improve for the Black Cats in the States after defeat to Sacramento, as they then took on Mexican side CF Pachuca in their penultimate game of the American trip and fell to defeat again.

Rodwell has been shown some tough love by manager Advocaat after failing to really impress in his first season since his move from Manchester City the previous summer, however, he came flying out of traps in this match giving the Black Cats the lead after just four minutes with a low drive into the net.

However the lead didn’t last long, with Ariel Nahuelpan getting an equaliser on the quarter-hour, and Nahuelpan gave Pachuca the lead then just minutes later, before Hiriving Lozano’s second half effort secured a second consecutive defeat for Advocaat’s side.

Toronto FC 1-2 Sunderland

It had been a very disappointing trip across the Atlantic by the time Sunderland entered their final match of the tour, against MLS side Toronto FC.

Defoe knew their opponents all too well having spent a year in Canada before making the move back to the Premier League in January, with Sunderland striker Jozy Altidore going the opposite way.

Defoe had made an impact in the final five months of the season but was eager to hit the ground running ahead of the new season and managed to get off to a perfect start against his old club.

Toronto were high in confidence having beaten Philadelphia Union at the weekend and once again Sunderland went behind with Jonathan Osorio giving the home side lead at the BMO Field just after the restart for the second period.

However, it was Defoe who stole the show when he grabbed the equaliser in the 65th minute, with his effort taking a deflection of Adam Bouchard, but the striker won’t have cared. Four minutes after his opening goal of pre-season, he managed to get his second too, which secured Sunderland's first and only victory of the tour.

Doncaster Rovers 2–0 Sunderland

Sunderland entered their final preparations ahead of the new season after making the trip back across the Atlantic with their penultimate friendly against League One side Doncaster Rovers.

The match at the Keepmoat Stadium saw the introduction of two new faces for the Black Cats, with Jeremain Lens and Younes Kaboul making their debuts. However, their first games ended in disappointment with the home side coming out as 2-0 winners, which continued a poor build-up to the season for Sunderland.

Lens, who joined from Dynamo Kiev for £8 million, had a good game, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the defeat, with Cedric Evina’s first-half effort and Harry Forrester’s half-volley on the hour mark giving the Rovers victory.

Hannover 96 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland went into their final match of pre-season desperate for a win to help give them a confidence boost ahead of the big kick-off, and they managed that when they travelled to Germany to take on Bundesliga side Hannover 96.

The Dutchman Lens had impressed in the last game against Doncaster, and he proved to be the difference when he struck the winning goal in the 76th minute.

The match looked to be heading for a draw in the dying embers though when the Black Cats gave away a penalty, but keeper Costel Pantilimon did excellently to prevent Charlison Benschop’s spot-kick finding the net to give Sunderland the win and give them optimism heading into the new season.

The North-East side begin their Premier League campaign on Saturday away to Leicester, looking to take some momentum into it following this victory in Germany, but hoping to have a better season than they had a pre-season.