Is there pressure on Arsenal already?

There was much anticipation going into the new season from an Arsenal point of view. An opening day defeat at home to West Ham though sums up the Gunners in recent years; disappointing and frustrating.

If the opening day is anything to go by then Arsenal are a team that will once again fall short this season. There's no reason for Gunners fans to start panicking yet, especially after just one game of football as everything could change in the remaining 37 fixtures. The loss against West Ham was a result that had a familiar ring to it though. Memories of the defeat to Aston Villa at the start of the 2013/14 season and then the poor start Wenger's side had to the last campaign all came flooding back.

The win over Chelsea in the Community Shield had put the team in a very good place going into the new season, especially after the pre-season form Arsenal had shown. However everything they'd worked on seemed to go out the window against West Ham on Sunday as the Gunners lost 2-0.

Same old Arsenal

Over the previous few seasons there has been a strong sense of optimism at Arsenal. For the first time in a while Arsenal fans started to believe at the beginning of the season that their team could genuinely challenge for the title. It's optimism however that always seems to be there, but is never followed up on. This was perfectly exemplified by the Gunners opening day defeat. A 2-0 loss in their opening game though brings back all too familiar feelings of 'same old Arsenal' for many a fan.

Wenger's men always seem to build up confidence for it to then be lost in the opening few games of a domestic campaign. At least this season Arsenal don't have a Champions League qualifier to bother them, but similar problems to ones seen in recent seasons were underlined on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Despite there looking to be a real togetherness in this Arsenal team, the pressure may well be hindering the players games. It can be argued however that in a sense there isn't as much pressure. After all, a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Community Shield proved quite a few doubters wrong. After last weekend though the doubters were back.

A different kind of pressure

Arsene Wenger claimed nerves came into play against West Ham. It's a statement that seems pretty ridiculous for a team that consists of players that have won the World Cup. Nothing in particular can be blamed apart from the players not performing to their high standard. The pressure on them to perform however may just have got the better of them.

Being a club as big in stature as Arsenal there is always going to be pressure, however there is now an expectation and anticipation at the Emirates that hasn't really been there previously. Now with the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Petr Cech there is real pressure on the Gunners to go on and win big, rather than the pressure solely being on to win any type silverware after the trophy drought.

If Arsenal are serious about contending for the title this year then they can't afford to lose many other games. Therefore the pressure is very much on already. Before the campaign got underway there was heavy talk about the need for the Gunners to stop dropping points in such games as the defeat last Sunday. It was hoped that Petr Cech would have a large involvement in that but it was arguably his error that cost Arsenal the game.

An away fixture against Crystal Palace this weekend is another tough encounter, especially after their rejuvenation under Alan Pardew. Another defeat and the Gunners will be playing catch-up already. If Wenger's men are serious about being title contenders then they'll need to prove themselves and withstand this pressure that's already seemingly mounted upon them after the opening game.

Are changes already needed?

It's easy to criticise Arsenal's opening performance but changes perhaps already need to be made going into their next game. That may come across as somewhat surprising, especially considering how well they played in pre-season but if you don't translate that form into the league then all the hard work put in during the build up is pointless. The pressure could really start to mount for Arsenal and it could well do for Wenger too with many calling for changes on Sunday.

One of the main criticisms from the defeat to West Ham was the lack of width Arsenal had. At the beginning of last season the same problem was prominent for Arsenal who insisted on playing Mesut Ozil on the left flank. That role at the moment is falling to Santi Cazorla and because of that the middle of the pitch is overflowing where the Gunners creative outlets don't have sufficient room to operate in. In the past when Arsenal haven't played with 2 out and out wingers they've been too narrow and struggled to break teams down, something which was clearly evident against West Ham.

There wasn't anything that was really wrong with last weekends team selection but because they failed to perform it does bring further pressure for them going into the next couple of games. The 11 players picked to play against West Ham were perfectly capable; the system however didn't quite work.

It'll be down to Wenger then against Crystal Palace on Sunday to find a system for his team that will work, and in turn hopefully ease some of the pressure on the Gunners. If Arsenal were to drop points again at the weekend then questions will be asked, and pressure will be sky high after just two weeks of the new campaign.