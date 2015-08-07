Arsene Wenger says "Arsenal are ready for the fight" before West Ham clash

The new season is fast upon us and just like that, Arsene Wenger has given his thoughts ahead of Arsenal’s season opener against West Ham and the season itself. With the comments from the boss doing it’s rounds on social media, it’s time to review and delve into le professeur’s key insights before the much-anticipated match and 15/16 season.

The boss’ mood ahead of the start of Arsenal’s 15/16 campaign

“Ready for a fight, and of course motivated to start well” were Wenger’s words when questioned on the team’s mentality going into the new season. A strong pre-season combined with relatively few injury worries has Arsenal being tipped for a very strong start to the year. Wenger knows this and has drilled that into the team and not just for this West Ham game.

Wenger pushed this point by noting that the “Premier League is a fight in every single game so we have to prepare ourselves mentally for that and of course come strong out of the block right away against West Ham.” Look for Arsenal to have an explosive start to their match against West Ham in an attempt to establish dominance in this London derby.

Later on in the conference, Wenger talked about the tough schedule Arsenal have to start the season and how important it is to be up to speed from the go. The boss made comparisons to last season’s start nothing that by 12 games in, Arsenal were 15 points behind Chelsea. Given that Arsenal finished 13 points down on the title at the end of the year, that poor start was pivotal and will need to be improved on for a strong season to ensue.

On Wilshere’s injury

“It’s bad luck, purely accidental. It’s a hairline crack in his fibula… The news we got yesterday was that it could be much shorter than expected because it’s two weeks in the boot and maybe after he can practice straight away again… Jack is of course down but the good news yesterday helped him to cope with it.”

Many sources reported that Wilshere could have seen anywhere between three weeks and two months on the sidelines due to the injury but this update will be a great boost to all Gooners. Wenger should have a full compliment of potential starting midfielders by the game against Stoke as he gave a confident four-week timeline for Wilshere’s recovery.

On Wilshere’s mentality given his injury-prone nature, Wenger noted that “the history doesn’t play a big part when he comes back in his head you know, [he] plays with the same confidence, the same desire than before but of course it’s difficult…” Despite the mixed messages sent out by Wenger there, fans of Wilshere can be happy to know that he will return as strong as ever and with this shortened timeline, the loss of the number 10 should not be too major.

Regarding Alexis Sanchez’s return

“I don’t know yet, he came back in surprisingly good shape and so we will see. I think Sunday will certainly come too early but in 10 days he should be alright.” As anyone who watches Arsenal knows by now, Alexis has an incredible engine. Seeing him jump from World Cup to full Premier League season to Copa America to another full season is astounding. It is certainly positive news that he should only miss the first two matches and should be up to speed come the match against Liverpool.

“What would be success for you this season?”

The big question that’s on the mind of all Gooners was asked early on. Wenger replied with a smirk and after some side stepping finally claimed: “We want to fight for the Premiership and that’s our ambition, to win the Premier League but we have to sustain that by performance and fighting spirit in every single game.”

Many pundits have claimed Arsenal to have an outside change of challenging for the title this season. With this confirmation, Wenger obviously sees it too and know that with the right mentality, Arsenal have every chance of putting up a big fight for this year’s title. Encouraging news for the fans to say the least.

The effect of Petr Cech

“He has integrated very well… he is a good communicator. He has experience, he has class and he brought all that to the team and I think as well gave strengths and belief of the team that we can do well.” Wenger there simply confirms most people’s thoughts on Cech’s effect on the side. It was obvious that Arsenal were slightly lacking in a commanding presence between the posts and Cech delivers that and much more to this Arsenal side.

Talk of Karim Benzema and transfers

A reporter asked Wenger on if reports of an injury changed his thoughts on the start striker reported to be linked with a move to North London this summer. Wenger replied: “No, you think for me about that cause I never came out on Karim Benzema but it’s just media talk.”

Wenger has had a history on keeping quiet about potential dealings in the transfer market. Denials about transfer budgets in the past as well as the famous Santi Cazorla denial have always made interested parties skeptical on Wenger’s talk regarding transfers. Still, the Arsenal world will have to wait on true concrete information regarding a potential move for the Real Madrid striker.

“We don’t rule out as well if something exceptional turns up to do it” Wenger mentioned on additions to the team after stating that with the return of Danny Welbeck and Alexis, that his strike force would be sufficient. It will most certainly be something to keep an eye on. However, it would be naïve to expect another signing to bolster the front line as almost anything can happen in the transfer window.

The title favourites?

When posed the question of who the title favourites were, Wenger replied simply: “Chelsea won it by a margin last year so they are the favourites but after that lets see how it goes. After 15 games you will know more about that.” Though there may not be much to read into that, Wenger appears to imply that Chelsea have the pressure on their shoulders due to their performances last season. Despite that, other teams appear to have advanced further with their squads and as a result, until some football is played, it will be hard to say.

Greater external expectations for the team

“Yes, of course but we enjoy that. Before we suffered sometimes from the fact that at the start of the season nobody considered us at all because we lost our best players and this period is over now so we are happy to be under this kind of pressure” explained Wenger as he backs his side to shine under pressure.

There is no doubt that Arsenal are more of a serious threat this year thanks to the lack of player losses during the offseason and the expectations have risen accordingly. Confidently, however, Wenger is suggesting that the team is more than ready to shoulder than and if they truly are, it may be hard to stop a determined Arsenal side this year.

Wenger on the new-look West Ham side

In finally getting back to the West Ham game on Sunday, a reporter asked Wenger for his thoughts on their summer and the changes they made. Wenger replied: “The manager changed and the squad not so much but they added quality players, especially in Payet who is a very creative and efficient player so overall I think they have more potential than last season offensively.”

With such a positive review of West Ham’s changes, it can be guaranteed that Wenger will not be complacent going into the game. Despite West Ham’s recent exit from Europe and their relatively bad pre-season form, they could throw up a surprise or two over the weekend. As such, Wenger will be on guard and will start a full strength side in the hopes of a more positive start to the season.

Differences in season preparations between last year and this year

“No, well last year was down to the World Cup. Only through that, when we started the season, Mertesacker and Ozil were not even back and after we lost straight away Giroud, Koscielny, Ozil for four months, until December and it was too much.” Here Wenger was very clear in that due to the runs of Germany and France in the World Cup, Arsenal struggled with a sub-full strength squad up until December.

With less disruption of that nature, and late returns only due to the earlier Copa America, Arsenal should be able to start the season in a much stronger fashion. With the European players getting a full break too, there should be less risk of long-term injuries from a lot of Arsenal’s key players. Very positive news there as Wenger previously stated, a relatively poor start to the season had the Gunners trailing early.

Frustrations on an early start to the Premier League

On what was maybe Wenger’s most vocal negative response of the conference, Wenger delved into his thoughts on the early start to the season. “I think it is a massive mistake for England to start earlier. One week earlier because anyway you have no Christmas break and I don’t know who came up with that idea that one game less at Christmas deserves one-week holiday less when you have especially the European championships after the season. It’s completely unexplainable and it is a decision once again that on a technical side we were not consulted at all.”

Wenger went onto to state that this left even less time to give his players the FIFA mandated four-week break over the summer. Frustrated with the idea, Wenger suggested that he would have to put out a youth team for the Premier League due to everyone else still being on holiday.

Many things to look forward to in 15/16

With this incredibly broad pre-season press conference, Wenger has outlined many things which should excited Gunners going into this season. For now, all eyes will turn to the game against West Ham. A strong showing there could prove the strong intentions for the North London side to mount a title challenge. From there all remains to be seen but what is certain is that we are in for an exciting season ahead. Sit back and enjoy as the Premier League is back.