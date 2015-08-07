Manchester United's predicted XI - Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United open up their season at home against Tottenham Hotspur. It’s not the easiest of starts to the season for the Red Devils as they meet one of the top sides of last season.

With that in mind, they’ll need to come out firing if they want to start their season on the right foot by getting three points, something they did not do last year.

Manager Louis van Gaal has come out and said that the team will be running a 4-3-3 this season. The team was firing last season when running the 4-3-3 with notable victories over Spurs, Manchester City, and Liverpool. So here is the first predicted lineup of the year against Tottenham.

The new faces (compared to the last starting lineup from preseason)

Chris Smalling: The Englishman should be getting back into the starting lineup after being shutout of a starting spot during preseason. It should be noted that Phil Jones’ up and down performances throughout the preseason did not favors for him to get back into the eleven, even though those two were the favored duo together at the end of last season.

Morgan Schneiderlin: The new French defensive midfielder was benched in the final International Champions Cup game to see how Michael Carrick and Bastian Schweinsteiger would play with each other. That move did not bode well as both were lying to deep in the midfield and had no pace to keep up with Paris Saint-Germain who carved up their defense like a turkey on Thanksgiving.

With Schneiderlin back in the fray, it gives United a far much less defensive midfield three. He’ll be able to advance the ball forward like Ander Herrera did last season but won’t get too attacking as that is not what he does best naturally.

The newly positioned players

Ashley Young: The Englishman thrived last year at the left wing back and left wing role through last season. However with Memphis Depay going back to his favorite left wing, it forces Young to go to the right side. After a new contract extension, he’ll be looking to prove he was worth those extra three years he signed on for.

Memphis Depay: The Dutch winger played behind captain Wayne Rooney during preseason. At times, Depay looked phenomenal showing off his flair and brilliant link-up play with Rooney. However against the bigger opposition, he was overmatched physically and looked lost at times in the number ten. His battle against Kyle Walker will be the one to look out for on Saturday.

Juan Mata: After playing on the wing throughout most of last season and all of the preseason, the Spanish creator will be back in the midfield where he was at his best at Chelsea a couple years ago. With Wayne Rooney alone up top and quality wingers, this could be Mata’s season to shine at Old Trafford.