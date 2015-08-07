Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur: The history
The fixture between Manchester United and Tottenham is historic one in English football history with the first fixture between the two dating way back to 1899 in the FA Cup with United who were still under the Newton Heath name drawing 1-1 against the North London side.

Since then there have been another 181 clashes between the two with United very much having the upper hand gaining 86 victories and with the same amount of draws and defeats at 48. They are set to play their 183rd match  on Saturday with United hosting Spurs in the curtain raiser of the 2015/16 Premier League campaign.

In celebration of the upcoming fixture here are three of the best matches between the two in recent history.

Tottenham 3-5 Manchester United (September 2001)