Manchester United - Tottenham Hotspur: The history

The fixture between Manchester United and Tottenham is historic one in English football history with the first fixture between the two dating way back to 1899 in the FA Cup with United who were still under the Newton Heath name drawing 1-1 against the North London side.

Since then there have been another 181 clashes between the two with United very much having the upper hand gaining 86 victories and with the same amount of draws and defeats at 48. They are set to play their 183rd match on Saturday with United hosting Spurs in the curtain raiser of the 2015/16 Premier League campaign.

In celebration of the upcoming fixture here are three of the best matches between the two in recent history.

Tottenham 3-5 Manchester United (September 2001)

When United travelled to White Hart Lane on that Saturday back in September 2001 it would be expected another normal clash, but nobody could have expected what actually happened with the match now considered as one of the best comebacks in Premier League history.

Spurs dominated the current champions of the time in the first period managing to go three goals to the good with; Dean Richards, Les Ferdinand and Christian Ziege looked to have put the match to bed after 45 minutes.

However what followed was simply astonishing, a seemingly rousing rant from Sir Alex Ferguson awoke the side with Andy Cole getting one back just a minute after the restart. Goals from Laurent Blanc and Ruud Van Nistelrooy levelled things up entering the final 20 minutes of the match.

15 minutes before the end United took the lead for the first time through Juan Sebastian Veron, a late spectacular effort from David Beckham rounded off the 5-3 victory which 45 minutes ago looked an impossible scenario.

Manchester United 5-2 Tottenham (April 2009)

Fast forward eight years and United managed to stage an epic comeback against Spurs to help firm their grip on the Premier League title.

United sat behind their bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League table after their 3-1 win over Hull City earlier in the day United were in a desperate need of three points to help regain top spot.

However, they couldn’t have got off to a worse start with Darren Bent putting Spurs in front from close range and former United target Luka Modric quickly doubling their lead.

Very much like eight years previously United pulled out a magnificent performance in the second period, they got one back in controversial circumstances with Michael Carrick judged to have been tripped by Heurelho Gomes which looked a soft decision.

Cristiano Ronaldo converted the resulting penalty which got United back in the game, Wayne Rooney got the equaliser in the 67th minute before Ronaldo gave United the lead a minute later to send Old Trafford into a frenzy.

A second from Rooney and a fifth from former Tottenham man Dimitar Berbatov rounded off the tie in style and was big stepping stone in helping United retain their title for a third consecutive season.

Manchester United 2-3 Tottenham (September 2012)

The third and final match is a historical one for the North London side as their narrow 3-2 victory was their first win at Old Trafford in 23 years.

Many were sceptical of new manager Andre Vilas-Boas after his sacking from Chelsea, but he proved many doubters wrong with this historic three points. Spurs capitalised on United’s awful first-half showing stunning Old Trafford into silence in the first two minutes with Jan Vertonghen’s effort deflecting off defender Jonny Evans and into the net.

Gareth Bale stunned fans further just after the half hour mark when his spectacular run past the whole defence to get onto the end of Moussa Dembele’s pass before coolly slotting past Anders Lindegaard.

Once again United came flying out of the traps in the second half with Nani reducing the gap in the 51st minute. However Tottenham didn’t roll over at this point with Clint Dempsey restoring their two-goal lead a minute later, even with Shinji Kagawa’s goal reducing the gap once again Tottenham held on for their historic victory.

As well as these clashes there has been some recent transfer activity between with the biggest deal in recent history been the transfer of Berbatov. The Bulgarian had impressed during his two years at White Hart Lane which forced Ferguson to splash £30.75 million on him on deadline day back in the summer of 2008.

He instantly became United’s most expensive player and it did seem that the pressure did get to him scoring just 48 goals in his 108 games during his four years in Manchester. Many would criticise Ferguson for under using the striker which is a fair argument as the 34-year-old had the quality and goals to become a great at the club.

United were also linked with big money moves for both Bale and Modric while they were still in North London with the club reportedly making a £100m bid for the Welshman in the summer of 2013.

However, it never seemed it was meant to be with Modric joining Real Madrid in 2012 for around £30million with Bale joining him a year later for the world record fee of £85m.