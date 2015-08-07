Giggs: I have learnt a lot from Louis van Gaal

Ryan Giggs was appointed as Louis van Gaal's assistant last summer, and Giggs already says that he has learnt a huge amount from Van Gaal and is really enjoying working under him.



Giggs at the end of the 2013-14 season had to take temporary charge of the first team when David Moyes was sacked, and from their he is seen to be a future Manchester United manager but for now, Giggs will continue learning as an assistant.

Giggs says he has learnt alot from Van Gaal

Giggs when asked about Van Gaal said "I have learnt a lot from him" and being able to be in training ground with the boss "has been a massive learning experience for me".



Giggs continued to say "Van Gaal has given me a platform to coach every day" which Giggs says "he enjoys thoroughly" and just is enjoying working together.



Giggs says that Van Gaal "didn't know me before I met him" but this wasn't a problem as "we instantly hit it off" and he reveals that the manager give him "massive responsibility from the start" which Giggs likes a lot.

United need to leave Giggs with a good squad whn he takes over as manager

Under Van Gaal United need to rebuild so that when Giggs does take over he can continue on and make United get back to the top of European football, which everyone at United wants.



Many fans have called for Giggs to take over as United manager in the not to distant future but for now he should try and gain as much experience as he can before it does happen.



Giggs from working under Sir Alex Ferguson and now Van Gaal will get to know the inside out of what it takes to be a very successful manager, so lets hope he listens well.



Giggs knows everything there is to know about United, having won the Premier League 13 times, so when Van Gaal first came he probably told him all about the history of United.