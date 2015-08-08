League Two round-up: Trio tied at the top with one game played

12 games, two red cards, 29 goals and just three points separating top from bottom - only the opening day of the League Two season but it was business as usual as three teams finished level at the top of the tree in the Football League's bottom tier.

At the very top by virtue of alphabetical order are Cambridge United after their convincing 3-0 win over Newport County. Barry Corr opened the scoring with a pinpoint header before doubling his money with a cool finish from a one-one-one situation. Newport's day got worse as Medy Elito saw his penalty kick saved, before Robbie Simpson thumped in a powerful effort from the edge of the penalty area with ten minutes to go.

Pre-season favourites Portsmouth enjoyed similar dominance over Dagenham and Redbridge, winning by three goals to nil and not conceding a shot on target in the process. After a goalless first half, Gareth Evans headed in before Kyle Bennett's emphatic finish from the middle of the penalty area, with Bennett then putting the icing on the cake with a long-range effort into the top-right corner soon after.

Mixed results for the relegated sides

Last season's relegated quartet from League One had varying degrees of success on their first games in the fourth tier, with Notts County drawing the headlines in their 2-0 win at Teddy Sheringham's Stevenage.

Both sides had a man sent off deep into second-half stoppage time for violent conduct after a tussle on the halfway line, but goals from Curtis Thompson and Mawouna Kodjo Amevor saw the world's oldest league club claim the three points - though the latter was one of the pair to see red alongside Tom Hitchcock of Stevenage.

Yeovil continue to drop

Meanwhile, Yeovil Town's dramatic fall from grace after a season in the Championship two years ago continued apace after a late goal from debutant Will Hoskins consigned them to defeat at Exeter, while two goals in two minutes saw Leyton Orient ease the pain of relegation with a 2-0 victory at home to Barnet. The final relegated side, Crawley Town, shared the spoils of a goal either way in a one-all draw at Oxford United.

With Orient winning at home to Barnet, their fellow promoted side Bristol Rovers suffered defeat upon their return from the Conference Premier, John-Joe O'Toole coming back to haunt his former employers with a powerful header for Northampton Town which proved to be the winner.

A big win for Wycombe while Hartlepool roll on

Wycombe Wanderers complete the trio at the top of the league thanks to their 3-0 home win, Anthony Stewart finding the net just six minutes into the new season to set Gareth Ainsworth's men on their way. Aaron Holloway doubled their advantage before York City defender Stéphane Zubar compounded the travelling fans' misery with an own goal in the second half.

Last season's relegation escape artists Hartlepool United continued their late-season form with a 2-0 win at home to Morecambe, with Billy Paynter's 100th league goal providing a champagne moment to savour for Ronnie Moore's side.

Plymouth Argyle scored either side of the interval to secure a 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon, while Accrington Stanley drew 1-1 with Luton Town and Mansfield Town traded blows with Carlisle United in a one-all draw of their own.

