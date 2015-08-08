Score AFC Bournemouth - Aston Villa in Premier League 2015 (0-1)

Unfortunately, that's all we've got time for today. Thanks for joining me for our live coverage of Aston Villa's victory over Bournemouth. For now, tune into our live commentary of the Premier League's evening game, Chelsea - Swansea City.

Other full time scores in the Premier League read as follows: Manchester United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City 1-3 Crystal Palace, Everton 2-2 Watford, Leicester City 4-2 Sunderland.

It's all over, and Aston Villa claim their first win of the Premier League season in their opening game, triumphing 1-0 over Bournemouth thanks to Rudy Gestede's second half header. An inspired substitution from Tim Sherwood.

Full time! Bournemouth 0-1 Aston Villa (Gestede)

90+4: Late Bournemouth corner, cleared!

90+3: Just a couple of minutes left for the away side to hold on, can Villa secure the three points?

90: Five minutes of added time! That's given the home fans something to cheer about, they're pressing for an equaliser.

86: Villa trying to keep possession here, backed by their vocal away support. The home fans are downbeat, which is hardly a surprise.

82: Agbonlahor's effort at one end is too soft, whilst Ritchie's at the other lacks accuracy despite it's obvious power and flies wide.

81: Yellow card there for Gosling after dragging Amavi back. He's not had the best of games, especially after missing that chance at the end of the first half.

78: Kieran Richardson replaces Scott Sinclair in Villa's final change.

75: Gueye gives away a free kick, gets a yellow card and is lucky as Villa narrowly espace Bournemouth's clever free kick routine.

72: Meeting Westwood's corner, Gestede drove a powerful header at the goal and it's 1-0. The breakthrough for Villa, despair for the Cherries.

GOALLLL!!!! Rudy Gestede heads Aston Villa ahead from a corner! What a header, the crowd are singing his name!

70: Carlos Sanchez replaces Veretout for Villa.

68: Max Gradel on for his Bournemouth debut, replacing Pugh. He's close to an early impact, as Wilson's header from his cross is just about dealt with.

65: Just around 25 minutes to go, can either side find a winner? Villa have been the better side in the second half.

60: Gestede replaces Ayew, and is met by chants of "Rudy, Rudy" from the Villa fans.

58: Rudy Gestede is getting ready to come on for Aston Villa, another competitive debut.

55: Nice ball in by Jordan Amavi, but nothing comes of it and Bournemouth scramble clear. The young Frenchman has looked really good today, as he begins to repay the £7.7million that Villa paid for his services.

52: Bournemouth make a change, King replaced by Kermorgant.

47: Great chance for Gueye! His low drive is well blocked by 'keeper Boruc after Agbonlahor's cut-back.

45: Underway in the second half.

No goals yet between Bournemouth and Villa. It was quite the lethargic opening half hour, before a late burst of chances for the hosts. Wilson and Gosling both had good chances, and may feel that they should have scored at least one of them.

Half-time: Bournemouth 0-0 Aston Villa

46: Just about time for Ciaran Clark to pick up a booking before the half-time whistle blows.

45: One minute of added time

43: Yellow card for Cook after he slices down Agbonlahor, chance for Villa here... wasted by Bacuna. His set piece is blocked by the wall.

41: Another chance for the hosts as Callum Wilson bursts through on goal from the right hand side, but his finish is poor and Guzan saves. Into the last five minutes of the half here.

40: "Are you Walsall in disguise?" chant the Bournemouth fans, unimpressed with the lack of quality shown from the travelling Villa team.

37: Chance! The ball's bobbling about in the area and Micah Richards fails to clear his lines, it falls to Gosling who is leaning back and skies the ball over the bar. Bournemouth should have gone ahead there.

33: More of the same really. Nice passing in midfield, this time from Bournemouth, results in another long range effort. Surman this time strikes, his shot flying wide.

27: Idrissa Gueye showing some positive intent of his own, drives a shot over the bar from distance.

25: Matt Richie, doing his best to liven up a fairly dull game, tries a shot from 25 yards but it goes wide from his left-foot.

24: Yellow card shown to Josh King for a blatant drag-back of Sinclair's shirt.

23: Lovely passing from Villa in the midfield sets up an opportunity to find Amavi outwide, but Westwood's pass is too heavy and flies out for a throw in.

20: Good ball in from Francis on the right hand side, but Pugh heads well over the bar. He was in space though, and that's something for Tim Sherwood to be concerned about on the Villa bench.

14: Better possession retention from Villa and they get themselves a corner of their own. It's played short, and the move breaks down.

8: Bournemouth on top early on, gainign a couple of corners, which eventually come to nothing.

3: Mark Pugh lucky to avoid an early booking for dragging Sinclair down in his own half, just a warning from the referee.

Kick off is upon us, we're underway!

Villa were also victorious on the opening day last season, winning 1-0 away against Stoke thanks to Weimann's goal.

Not long until we get underway, how will the newly promoted Bournemouth fare? They started last season with a commanding 4-0 away victory at Huddersfield, with Callum Wilson scoring twice. He'd certainly take a similar performance today.

It will be interesting to see how Aston Villa's front three operates today. Scott Sinclair will definitely be one of the wide players, however it's difficult to judge whether or not Jordan Ayew will play right wing with Agbonlahor down the centre, or vice versa. Either way, it's an attack filled with pace that could trouble Bournemouth.

Around half an hour to go until kick off, send your predictions into the Aston Villa Twitter account @VillaVAVEL!

So, both Eddie Howe and Tim Sherwood have named their first starting XI's this season. Howe has kept faith with the team that got Bournemouth promoted, and has left new signings on the bench, whilst Jordan Amavi, Jordan Veretout, Micah Richards, Idrissa Gueye and Jordan Ayew all make their competitive Villa debuts.

Aston Villa subs: Bunn, Baker, Cole, Hutton, Sanchez, Gestede, Richardson.

Bournemouth subs: Federici, Distin, Smith, Mings, O'Kane, Gradel, Kermorgant.

Aston Villa XI: Guzan, Bacuna, Richards, Clark, Amavi, Gueye, Westwood, Veretout, Agbonlahor, Sinclair, Ayew.

Bournemouth XI: Boruc, Francis, Elphick, Cook, Daniels, Ritchie, Gosling, Surman, Pugh, King, Wilson.

The teams have been announced!

Villa lost to Fulham in their opening pre-season game, before draws with Braga, Walsall, Nottingham Forest and Wolves were broken up by a 2-0 triumph over Swindon Town.

Pre-season results haven't shown particularly positive results for either side. Bournemouth did start it with victory over Philadelphia Union and Exeter, before losing to Salisbury, drawing with Nantes and beating Yeovil Town 3-0.

Asked about his expectations for the season, the vocal manager said that he wanted to finish "as high as possible", and not be "scrapping round the lower end of the table".

In the opposite camp, Tim Sherwood explained how he thought it would be a "carnival atmosphere" on the opening day, and said "if there was ever a time you wouldn't want to play Bournemouth, it would be the opening day".

Many have questioned the prospect of Howe setting his team up in a much more defensive style than he did last season, in an attempt to take points off the bigger teams. Howe rubbished these claims, saying that his team are "going to go about it in the same way", adding that he thought "to veer away from the format would be foolish on the back of all the success we've had".

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has spoken ahead of the game, saying that he feels his team "are ready" and that now they've "got to go out and prove they're good enough".

With the stadium being so small, there are plans to expand it to around 18,000 seats next summer, however this could depend upon whether or not Bournemouth can avoid relegation.

Today's AFC Bournemouth - Aston Villa live game is being played at Dean Court, Bournemouth's historic home, which is now known as the Vitality Stadium for sponsorship reasons. The smallest ground in the Premier League, holding a capacity of just 11,700, means that the home fans will have to be extra noisy in order to whip up a good atmosphere.

For Villa, there could be many competitive debutants, however the one's that are expected are Idrissa Gueye, Jordan Amavi and new captain Micah Richards. In terms of injury doubts, Carles Gill and Jack Grealish are likely to miss the game, whilst Brad Guzan and Carlos Sanchez are fitness doubts due to their international exploits over the summer.

However, who will we see start in today's AFC Bournemouth - Aston Villa game? Playmaking midfielder Harry Arter hasn't recovered from injury to make the squad, whilst Christian Atsu is a major doubt. Sylvain Distin could make his competitive Bournemouth debut in defence, after signing on a free from Everton.

The changes to the squad's has seen Villa start the season with a younger average team age than Bournemouth. Their's is 25.8, compared to the Cherries 26.7, so there isn't too much in it at all.

One difference between AFC Bournemouth - Aston Villa in the transfer market has been in terms of outgoings. Key to Eddie Howe's plans for survival was keeping together the squad that led them to promotion, and they've done so. Villa on the other hand, have lost three key players, with Ron Vlaar, Fabian Delph and Christian Benteke all leaving. Some have suggested, that this could lead to a new bright future for Villa.

Things have been similar recruitement wise for Villa this summer, as they've seen an influx of new arrivals. Nine players have been signed, with the list being as follows: Scott Sinclair, Micah Richards, Mark Bunn, Idrissa Gueye, Jordan Amavi, Jordan Ayew, Juan Angel Crespo, Jordan Vertetout and Rudy Gestede. This has set them back around £45million, however the squad does look much healthier than it did last term.

Determined to go continue the club's upward spiral, Bournemouth haven't been afraid to dip their toes into the transfer market this summer, spending big money on the likes of Tyrone Mings and Max Gradel to bolster the attack and defence, alongside other signings such as Christian Atsu and Lee Tomlin.

Things were slightly different for Aston Villa. Competing in their 27th consecutive season in England's top division, they had one of their worst. A 17th place finish doesn't give credit to the impressive work Tim Sherwood did since coming into the managerial role in February, but also doesn't explain how bad they were from August to February under the eventually sacked Paul Lambert.

Last season did prove to be something of a joyful one for Bournemouth, as they finally reached their goal of promotion to the top-flight, winning the Championship by a single point thanks to their attacking brand of football, perfectly executed by manager Eddie Howe. Scoring 98 goals, the highest in the league, and only conceding 46, the second lowest amount, they were worthy winners.

Well, this is it. Just 76 days after Chelsea were crowned as Premier League champions, the big league is back in action for yet another time. Newly promoted Bournemouth will be looking to gain three points in front of their passionate home supporters, whilst Villa will be hoping to get a good start in their bid for a much better season than last.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of this afternoon's Premier League game between AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live. Kick off at the Vitality Stadium is set for 15:00 BST, but stay with us before that as we'll have team news, analysis and more ahead of the game.