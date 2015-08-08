Aston Villa 1-0 AFC Bournemouth: Villa Player Ratings

Aston Villa earned a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth in their Premier League opener on Saturday, with Rudy Gestede's second half header helping them to all three points.

Villa were well matched in the first half, with each team earning few chances with the first 45 minutes ending in a scoreless draw. The match remained goaless until 27 minutes into the second half, when new signing Gestede headed in the lone goal of the match from a corner kick centered by Ashley Westwood.

Bournemouth could not match Villa for the remainder of the match, leading to an opening day victory. How did each Villa player do individually? Lets take a look, giving each player a rating out of ten.

'Keeper and defence

Brad Guzan: Guzan performed well with his most memorable save coming in closing minutes of the first half which saw him saving a stinging first time shot from Marc Pugh, Guzan also did superbly collecting dangerous crosses when needed. The 30 year old Villa veteran shined in matchday One with help from his defensive teammates coming up with crucial saves which led to a clean sheet. 8

Leandro Bacuna: The Dutch defender displayed glimpses of class defending, but had a relatively quiet day. Bacuna did well distributing the ball to attacking teammates, and had a chance on a free kick which ended with a corner kick. Bacuna was caught out of position a few times, but saved by his fellow defenders. The Villa fullback also was given a yellow card in the 74th minute of play. 6

Micah Richards: The Englishman, who spent last season on loan at Serie A club Fiorentina from Manchester City, shined in his return to the Premier League which saw him using key attributes such as pace and strength to shut down the Bournemouth attackers. Richards' performance stood out due to the abundance of headers won and passes intercepted. The 27 year old also displayed his ability to find open men. 9

Ciaran Clark: Clark along with Micah Richards were the leaders of the defense which kept a clean sheet, and he showed superb defending in his first game since the club announced his contract extension. The Irishman was always at the right place at the right time and he intercepted a large numbers of through balls. Clark played a crucial part in earning a clean sheet, with the only blemish being a yellow card. 7

Jordan Amavi: The new boy from French side OGC Nice was bought by Villa in the summer for around £9millionn. Amavi performed well in his competitive debut for the club in which he showcased his ability to get forward and send in dangerous balls for his attackers, whilst still giving opponents a tough time getting to goal. The 21-year old showed class and also his ability to adjust to the pace of the Premier League. 8

Midfielders

Jordan Veretout: The 22-year-old year old summer signing from FC Nantes out of France, was a great addition to the midfield and he showed it in his debut match in the Premier League. His ability to find teammates left supporters pleased, but it was evident he will need more time to adjust to the Premier League style of play, which led to him subbed off in the second half. Veretout showed promise in his first game. 6

Idrissa Gueye: The Senegalese midfielder showed his ability to get up and down the pitch, contributing to both the attack and defense. Wearing the number eight shirt, he distributed the ball very well, and managed to intercept opponent's passes when he needed to. Overall, his engine and ability to go forward were what stood out in his Premier League debut, and one can only hope he improves as time goes on. 8

Ashley Westwood: Westwood had a quiet opening day match, but was a focal point in the game showcasing his ability to ping balls into his attackers. He showed his ability to pass in the defining moment of the game in which he crossed the ball into Rudy Gestede who headed home the lone goal of the match. His pass accuracy was superb and the 25 year old was very promising in his first game of the season. 7

Attackers

Jordan Ayew: Possibly Villa's biggest signing of the summer, showed glimpses of class, but left fans expecting more. He did well in his first game, but had a tough time adjusting to the pace of the Premier League. He was subbed out of the match for the goalscorer, Rudy Gestede. His pace was evident whilst he was playing and he is sure to improve the more he plays. 6

Gabby Agbonlahor: The long time Villa man had a quiet first game of the new season. Agbonlahor had a few chances but did not convert on any, and only completed one pass in the first half. He improved in the second half, but still did not impress. Agbonlahor still showcased his incredible pace in his performance. 5

Scott Sinclair: Sinclair sealed a permanent move to Villa over the summer after spending last season at the club on loan. The pacy winger wasn't a standout player in the opening day victory, he passed well in the first match, but surprised many by playing very defensively, and doing that job fairly well. 6

Substitutes:

Rudy Gestede: 8

Carlos Sanchez: 6

Kieran Richardson: 5